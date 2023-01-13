ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus gunshot victim recovering after emergency surgery

By Adam Conn
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKO2t_0kDtLuJ200

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is recovering from several gunshot wounds to the chest after a shooting yesterday in the South Side neighborhood of Columbus.

On Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Columbus police were called to the 600 block of Frebis Avenue on reports of a shooting. Officers found a 35-year-old woman who had reportedly been shot several times in the chest.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was rushed into surgery and was later upgraded to critical condition.

Delaware deputy’s killing of a man was justified, U.S. Court of Appeals upholds

Police did not release any further information on the victim, a possible suspect, or any circumstances leading up to the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4740 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Related
10TV

1 dead in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting on the east side of Columbus Monday afternoon. According to the Columbus Division of Police, dispatchers received a call at 12:26 p.m. about shots fired on South Hampton Road. The caller told police someone was firing from inside of a vehicle.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two accused in infant’s death extradited, in court Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The two suspects charged with murder for the death of an eight-month-old boy last week are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Franklin County court. The boy’s mother, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and her boyfriend, Kyrios Lobentit March Jr., 24, were arrested in New Straitsville, Perry County, Friday in connection with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Man Shot, Killed at West Side Grocery Store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--A man was shot and killed at a grocery store on Columbus's west side Sunday evening. Police were called to the Kroger in the Consumer Square West shopping center just after 6:30PM, where 26-year-old Paris Royal was found with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to Grant Medical Center, but he later died.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot, killed inside west Columbus Kroger

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead after a shooting inside a Kroger on the west side. The shooting happened near the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene and found Paris Royal, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound inside...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Friends remember man killed outside south Columbus McDonald’s

ABOVE: Watch a previous report on Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a south Columbus McDonald’s. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus restaurant is remembering one of its employees, a man who was shot and killed this past weekend in south Columbus. Christopher Mateen, 43, was killed outside of the McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

74-year-old man dies in Marion County fire

LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto Valley Fire District has opened an investigation after a 74-year-old man died during a fire Saturday evening in La Rue. On Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to 17 South High Street after reports a two-story building was on fire with someone inside. With heavy […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man convicted in Madison County woman’s murder on Easter

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Madison County man has been sentenced to at least 36 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman on Easter day 2022. According to a post on the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Zachary Warnock, 34, was found guilty Friday of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and discharge […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two suspects in custody for death of Columbus infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy. According to an updated report, Kyrios March Jr., 24, and Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, were located in the 200 block of Ball Street in New Straitsville, east of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
