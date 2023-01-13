Columbus gunshot victim recovering after emergency surgery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is recovering from several gunshot wounds to the chest after a shooting yesterday in the South Side neighborhood of Columbus.

On Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Columbus police were called to the 600 block of Frebis Avenue on reports of a shooting. Officers found a 35-year-old woman who had reportedly been shot several times in the chest.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was rushed into surgery and was later upgraded to critical condition.

Police did not release any further information on the victim, a possible suspect, or any circumstances leading up to the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4740 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

