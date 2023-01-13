Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
NBC Connecticut
Catalytic Converter Thief Pulled Gun on Homeowners in Bristol: Police
Bristol police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts over the weekend. The thefts happened late on Saturday night and into early Sunday morning on Buckley Avenue, Carol Drive, and Emmett Street, according to police. The incidents were all interrupted by homeowners, police said. In two of the three...
Bristol Press
Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect
PLAINVILLE – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft reported Wednesday. Police, via the department’s Facebook page, released photos of the man they believe stole a number of fragrances during a theft at Ulta Beauty, located at 240 New Britain Ave. The suspect...
Bristol Press
Plainville man accused of firing gun during domestic dispute in Bristol
BRISTOL – A Plainville man was arrested last week for allegedly firing a gun during a domestic incident in Bristol. Anthony Martinez, 54, of 219 Camp St., Plainville, was believed to be intoxicated when he fired the gun away from the victim during a dispute in the basement of a Bristol residence Nov. 25, according to police.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Three teens charged after fleeing Trumbull officers, crashing stolen car
TRUMBULL — Trumbull police said they arrested three teenagers last week after the trio allegedly crashed a stolen car while attempting to flee from officers. The pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. Friday when an officer patrolling the parking lot of the Westfield Trumbull mall observed a Kia Optima that had been reported stolen earlier that day in New York City, according to Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir.
'We Need Your Assistance': Wrong-Way Driver Evades Trooper On I-91 In Hartford
Saying "We need your assistance," Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in a search for the driver of a car that was traveling the wrong way on a busy roadway. The car was seen driving the wrong way around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 on I-91 in...
New Britain Herald
New Britain couple charged in death of 4-year-old Bristol girl pleads not guilty
BRISTOL – Two people charged in the death of a 4-year-old Bristol girl have pleaded not guilty to felony charges. Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, 31, who previously lived in Bristol and now report residing in New Britain, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court – where they each pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree unlawful restraint, intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor and conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a minor.
Eyewitness News
A wrong way driver strikes a cruiser on I-91 in Hartford
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Bristol experienced several catalytic converter thefts Saturday night. The incident happened on I-91 South around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. Scourge of catalytic converter thefts impacts neighborhoods in Bristol. Updated: 21 hours ago. Police are investigating...
NBC Connecticut
Dog Dead, People Bitten in Pit Bull Attack in Vernon: Police
A pit bull bit a man and woman in Vernon Monday morning and police said they believe the pit bull also caused the injuries that killed another dog. Vernon police officers and Vernon Animal Control responded to Beverley Road just after 11 a.m. after getting a report of a dog attack and officers found a woman and a man who had been bitten by a pit bull, police said. They declined to be transported for medical care.
Vernon dog attack leaves two injured, one dog dead
VERNON, Conn. — Two people were injured and a dog killed Monday morning in attack by another dog. Around 11 a.m., police and animal control officers were called to the area of Beverly Drive for the report of a dog attack. When they arrived, they found a woman and a man that had been bitten by what the police described as a pit bull.
Carscoops
Police Officer Fired After Filmed Screaming And Berating Woman During Traffic Stop
Waterbury Police Department announced that it’s terminated former officer James Hinkle after an internal affairs investigation found him to be in violation of the department’s policies. The incident that led to the investigation involved a ticket that Hinckle issued in mid-December. While the female driver involved didn’t file a complaint, the supervising sergeant on the scene did.
Norwich police investigating armed robbery
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are looking for the person who held up “Amazing Grapes” at 32 Town Street at gun point Saturday night. Police said that at approximately 6:53 p.m. they received a 911 call from the clerk stating a male with a gun had stolen approximately $1000 from the register and then […]
3-car crash involves tractor-trailer on I-91N in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed I-91 North in Hartford on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near exit 29. That section of the roadway was closed due to the incident until about 5 a.m. Officials have not released any details on the crash, such […]
1 sent to hospital in Route 169 crash in Pomfret
POMFRET, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after a crash Sunday in Pomfret, according to Connecticut State Police. The crash happened on Orchard Hill Road. Route 169 was shut down, as of about 2:20 p.m. State police have not clarified how many vehicles were involved, or what caused the crash. Further […]
Crash causes serious injuries on I-95N in Darien
DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A single-car crash led to serious injuries on I-95 North in Darien on Monday morning. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. and took place near exits 11 and 12. DOT officials said the highway was closed in this area until about 9 a.m. Police have not stated a cause […]
Eyewitness News
Catalytic converter thefts in Bristol
The incident happened on I-91 South around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. Scourge of catalytic converter thefts impacts neighborhoods in Bristol. Police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that happened overnight in Bristol. The CDC recommends wearing masks in seven CT counties. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023...
Police apprehend man with active warrants after brief chase in Bridgeport
Officials say the man took off but was apprehended near the Fairfield County Superior Courthouse.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest
#Ansonia CT–On January 11, 2023, Daycus Bailey, age 40 of New Haven, was arrested by warrant for his involvement in the December 29, 2022 shooting on Bridge Street in Ansonia. During the course of the investigation detectives were able to recover the handgun believed to be used by Bailey in the shooting along with other evidence linked to Bailey and the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, detectives are working to identify the other suspect who fired shots during the incident.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery
Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery. Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally. The vehicle,...
Five-Hour Standoff At Marlborough Mobile Home Park Ends With Tear Gas: Police
A police standoff in Marlborough that lasted several hours started with destruction of property and ended in tears – literally. Marlborough Police responded to a report of a man smashing windows and breaking furniture in his trailer at Val's Mobile Home Park around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Sgt. Zachary Attaway told Daily Voice.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Robbery Arrest
On January 13, 2023, the Ansonia Police Department arrested an 18-year-old male from New Haven for his involvement in an armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on July 7, 2022. At the time of the robbery the male was 17-years-old, making him a juvenile at the time of the incident, so his name will not be released at this time. This is the second arrest in the investigation, on October 6, 2022, Christian Borrero, age 18, of New Haven was arrested for his involvement in the robbery.
