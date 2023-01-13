Read full article on original website
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
WGAL
2023 Inaugural Celebration featuring food and drinks from around the state
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — This year's Pennsylvania Inaugural Celebration will feature food and drinks from around the state, including several Susquehanna Valley vendors. The inaugural committee has invited 60 vendors from across the state. Among them, Waltz Vineyards in Manheim, Lancaster County. "We're a family state winery. We've been...
abc27.com
New Fox’s Pizza Den open in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Fox’s Pizza Den has officially opened its doors in Chambersburg, and in celebration of the grand opening, it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The new Fox’s Pizza Den is owned by Chris and Gary Verno, who officially opened...
WGAL
Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
There's a wide range of Italian restaurants in Lancaster, PA. From upscale to casual, from low-key pizza to homemade penne, there's a bit of everything. These are the top 4, highest rated, Italian restaurants in Lancaster, according to Yelp.
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania
- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA This Weekend
No plans for the weekend? Here are four highlights of things happening around the county, from an international food tour to art workshops and a read-a-loud event. International Food Tour of Lancaster offers a taste of flavors from around the globe. Try a diverse mix of international flavors—from Scandinavian to Cuban, French or Italian, there's a bit of everything. Along the way, you get to talk to at locals, hearing stories of immigrants and refugees who moved to Lancaster, PA, now running local, successful food businesses.
WGAL
Second fatal fire in York County
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are working a second fatal residential fire in York County Monday evening. According to York County dispatch, the fire happened on the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township just after 5 p.m. According to Ted Czech, the York County...
1st Wawa Movement Into Central PA Hits a Snag
Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and Wawa was...
WGAL
Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson to perform at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's inaugural celebration
LITITZ, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for Tuesday's inaugural celebration. The performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson and Mt. Joy. The event will be hosted at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. "We are honored and excited to have such top-level talent, representing our...
themeparktourist.com
Wildcat's Revenge Will Have World's Largest Underflip, Here Is How It Currently Looks!
UPDATE January 16 - We continue to track the construction progress of Wildcat's Revenge at Hersheypark. On this latest video we see red steel frame being added to the station and red plastic roof cement. There are newly installed black steel cross ties which have been added to the world's first underflip and black steel frame is being put in place. We are expecting further track to be installed in the coming weeks.
WGAL
Crash blocks part of I-83 in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A crash is blocking a stretch of Interstate 83 this morning in Dauphin County. The crash is blocking the northbound lanes of I-83 between Exit 44B, 19th Street and Exit 46B, US-322, Eisenhower Boulevard. Video below: PennDOT cameras shows I-83 crash scene. Stay with WGAL for...
York residents prepare for ‘Festivice’ festival
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Temperatures are cooling off, just in time for the ice sculptures that will line the streets of York. “We’re looking for people who are looking for a fun Saturday activity to come downtown and have fun with us,” said Doug Eppler, director of marketing and communications for York revolution. Despite freezing […]
WGAL
Susquehanna Valley marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Events marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day were held across the Susquehanna Valley on Monday. Volunteers gathered at the Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life in Harrisburg to participate in the day of service. They did activities that included making blankets for people in need. Participants said they hope to...
PennLive.com
Closing day at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show sees large crowds
Closing day of the 2023 Farm Show pulls in large crowds. Cooper Williard, 1 1/2, of Williamstown, and his friend Emily Wertz, 4, of Pine Grove, pose for family photos in rabbit cutouts on the final day of the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 14, 2023. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo.
abc27.com
Celebrate National Gluten-Free Day with these Midstate restaurants
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Jan. 13 is National Gluten-Free Day and to celebrate, abc27 has compiled a list of some of the top-rated Gluten-Free restaurants throughout the Midstate, according to Yelp. These locations are listed as gluten-free, however, please consult with the restaurant beforehand if you have a severe gluten...
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Dancing with the Local Stars reaches for the moon
If you didn’t know it already, Ernie Kranias won this thing ten years ago. The owner/operator of Ernie’s Texas Lunch had the audience laughing in anticipation of his running punchline throughout the first round of the “Dancing with the Local Stars” competition Friday night at the Gettysburg Majestic Theater.
WGAL
Route 222 at Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Part of Route 222 in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash involving a commercial vehicle. The exit ramp from Route 222 south to Route 30 west in Manheim Township was closed while crews cleared the crash. The Manheim Township Police Department shared a...
WGAL
Fatal fire breaks out at York County home
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are working a fatal, residential fire in York County that started on Monday afternoon. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington Township at around 3:04 p.m. According to Ted Czech, the York County public...
