Highway 50 motorists driving westbound through Placerville Sept. 5, 2022, likely saved four minutes of travel time during the Trip to Green date. That is one statistic from an analysis of the Trip to Green pilot program shared with Placerville residents last month. Transportation officials and city leaders looking for solutions to address seasonal traffic congestion on Highway 50 launched Trip to Green last summer/fall, in which stoplights at Highway 50 and Canal Street, Spring Street and Bedford Avenue stayed green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day the first weekends of August, September and October.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO