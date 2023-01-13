Read full article on original website
Related
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Federal prosecutors will decide whether to indict Hunter Biden — but Republicans have legalities of his charges wrong
It is possible that federal prosecutors will decide soon whether or not to indict the president's son on charges related to taxes and guns, but Republicans are misinformed about the specifics of those charges.
Failed GOP Candidate Arrested In String Of Shootings At New Mexico Democrats' Homes
Police arrested Solomon Peña, a former Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives, on Monday.
Comments / 0