crescentcitysports.com
No. 5 LSU defeats Auburn, 84-54, on historic day in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — On a historic day in Baton Rouge with the unveiling of the Seimone Augustus statue and in front of the fifth largest home crowd in program history of 11,475, No. 5 LSU (18-0, 6-0 SEC) continued its best start in program history with a 84-54 handling over Auburn (10-7, 0-5). “Well what do you write first, because they are all incredible,” said Coach Kim Mulkey. “Starting with Seimone’s statue unveiling, the first female ever in the history of LSU sports to do it. I’d start there. A team that’s 18-0, there’s just so many things you can write, and they were all wonderful and meaningful.”
crescentcitysports.com
Legacy Cemented: Seimone Augustus statue unveiled at LSU
After giving a speech in LSU’s practice facility, Seimone Augustus second lined to history. “In true Louisiana fashion, the Augustus family has a special surprise for Seimone,” read public address announcer Dan Borne. Unbeknownst to Augustus, a brass band appeared and the celebration began, as she danced her...
crescentcitysports.com
No. 4 Alabama bombs LSU with long-range shooting, 106-66
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide attempted 33 three-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, the most in a college basketball game since 2018, and made 14 of those attempts en route to a 106-66 win over LSU Saturday afternoon at Coleman Coliseum. With a crowd of over...
crescentcitysports.com
SLU holds off Incarnate Word for fourth straight win
SAN ANTONIO – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team took the best shot from Incarnate Word, but it was the Lions who got the late buckets when they were needed the most for a 75-71 win over the Cardinals Saturday evening at the McDermott Center. UIW’s lone...
crescentcitysports.com
Lady Lions fall to UIW 55-49
SAN ANTONIO, TX. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team fell to the Lady Cardinals, 55-49. Southeastern (8-6, 3-2 SLC) dropped the conference tilt to UIW (7-8, 2-3 SLC) after a hard-fought defensive battle. Hailey Giaratano led the Lady Lions with 13 points while Chrissy Brown trailed behind with 11 and Alexius Horne also led with 10. Brown also hit her fourth double-double of the season, leading with 12 rebounds.
crescentcitysports.com
Runners across the globe go the distance at 2023 Louisiana Marathon and Half Marathon
BATON ROUGE, La. — Under ideal running weather the Louisiana Marathon and Half Marathon runners braved the 26.2 and 13.1-mile distances on Sunday through downtown Baton Rouge. Crowds of racers gathered in front of the state Capitol at daybreak, and at the strike of 7:00 AM, they took off down N. Fourth Street for the 12th year of the event.
crescentcitysports.com
Lady Demons blow by Nicholls for third straight win
THIBODAUX – Northwestern State set the tone in the first 10 minutes of Saturday’s game at Nicholls and did not let up in the final 30. The Lady Demons (7-8, 3-2) forced eight first-quarter turnovers and turned them into a 19-4 run that propelled them to the 76-64 win over the Colonels. It is the third straight Southland Conference win for NSU, matching the longest streak since the 2015-16 season.
crescentcitysports.com
Wrestling: Catholic High wins Louisiana Classic
It is the most significant event prior to the LHSAA state championship in February annually. The Louisiana Classic at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center features many of the top teams in the state from all three divisions. This time around, the result was not predictable. Catholic of Baton Rouge took...
