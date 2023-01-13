Read full article on original website
Deputies looking for leads in unsolved murder of Antwan Green
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Sunday marked seven years since a 26-year-old Charleston man was shot and killed at a West Ashley barbershop. On the morning of Jan. 15, 2016, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to Marvin’s Barbershop on Savage Road in reference to a shooting. Authorities said Antwan LaMar Green was sitting on a […]
6 years after Antwan LaMar Green's killing, CCSO still searching for suspect
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are re-sharing information on a homicide that left a man dead in Charleston exactly six years ago. Antwan LaMar Green, 26, was shot as he was sitting on a couch at Marvin's Barbershop on Savage Road in Charleston. The incident occurred...
Body found near South Carolina home, sheriff says death ‘appears suspicious’
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Saturday afternoon outside a Johns Island home. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at about 1 p.m. off Gibbs Road after a body was found in the backyard. “The death appears suspicious at this time,” Andrew Knapp […]
Report: Two charged after 30 lbs. of marijuana found at Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested Thursday after authorities found over 30 pounds of marijuana in their suitcases at Charleston International Airport, a report says. According to the Charleston County Aviation Authority, authorities were notified that two passengers were traveling with contraband. A K9 unit was alerted to the odor of narcotics […]
Charleston deputies search for truck possibly linked to trailer thefts
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle possibly connected to trailer thefts. Investigators are looking into two incidents of trailer thefts in the Awendaw area that occurred a short distance from each other, say officials. Authorities say a 31 foot Tundra travel...
2 arrested in Georgetown County drug investigation
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested two people on Friday and seized drugs and paraphernalia from a Georgetown County home after receiving complaints from the community. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills, and crack cocaine while searching a home along West Virginia Road. They also found packaging materials, […]
Summerville Police Department seized nearly 400 illegal guns in 2022
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Police Department (SPD) said it took nearly 400 illegal guns off the streets last year. SPD officers reportedly seized 396 illegal or unlawfully carried guns in 2022, resulting in 352 weapons charges. According to authorities, the Special Enforcement Team — a five-man team tasked with proactive patrol based on crime […]
Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -An accused human trafficker is facing additional charges in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, SC was charged in early Jan. with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. She is a co-defendant in the...
Guns, drugs seized near King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) recently arrested multiple people who were found to be in possession of guns and drugs after an encounter in a King Street parking garage. According to CPD, officers were patrolling the garage at 399 King Street the night of January...
Teen injured in shooting incident in Andrews
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a 15-year-old was left struck by gunfire in his Andrews home Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting on Myrtle Street just before 6 a.m. Reports say a resident heard someone enter his house through a window around 4:30 a.m. […]
Goose Creek man & girlfriend arrested after deputies receive TIP
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County deputies arrested a man linked to the sexual assault of a minor, theft, fraud, and other criminal charges on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies arrested Scott William Whiteley, 42, after detectives with the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force received information regarding Whiteley's involvement...
15-year-old mistaken for intruder in Georgetown Co. home shot in the leg: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old was shot early Saturday morning when someone in the home thought they were an intruder. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Myrtle Street in Andrews. Deputies added the person in the home heard someone entering his house through...
Missing 14-year-old found
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a missing 14-year-old boy was located. He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
Teen angry over lost cell phone shot 2 people at South Carolina apartment, documents show
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A teenager is facing attempted murder and assault charges after deputies said he became angry over a missing cell phone and shot two individuals at a Sangaree apartment. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday evening to a reported shooting at the Parkway Village Apartments and found two […]
Dorchester County penny sales tax to provide relief to drivers
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — 59% of voters approved the one percent transportation sales tax in the county last November, but it could be a little while until those road improvements projects are complete. It's something drivers are ready to see. “I think it is money well spent- and...
Dozens gather for the funeral of Thomasena Stokes-Marshall
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens gathered on Friday afternoon to celebrate a legacy that will last generations. Thomasena Stokes-Marshall was the first and only African American Mt. Pleasant Town councilwoman and pillar in the Mt. Pleasant and Charleston communities. But her friends and family know her as a...
15-year-old shot in leg after entering his house through window near Andrews, sheriff’s office says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old boy was shot after entering his house through a window early Saturday morning, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Myrtle Street near Andrews after a resident heard someone entering the home through a window, the sheriff’s office […]
Driver flees vehicle rollover crash in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash involving a vehicle rolling over. First responders say that the driver was not on scene when crews arrived. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the intersection of Pine Grove Rd and Joe Frazier Rd. […]
1 injured after car ends up submerged in Summerville waters: C&B Fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — C&B Fire Department officials say a car was recovered after being submerged in the water off Farmington Road over the weekend. Fire officials said the motor vehicle accident involved a car being 70% submerged Saturday. One person was transported from the scene with minor injures.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
