Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Related
Mountain Democrat
Enjoy a night of Scottish revelry in Placerville
Kilt & Cork Dinner Experiences host a traditional Scottish dinner — the Burns Night Supper — Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the historical Placerville Shakespeare Club. “I have always felt the Sierra foothills were the highlands of California, so what better place to celebrate the Scottish bard Robert Burns?” producer Russ Reyes asked.
Mountain Democrat
Yuba watershed celebrated in new exhibit
GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts exhibits local artists Frank Francis and Terence D. Baxter: Markings Along the Pathways of the Yuba Watershed in the Granucci Gallery starting Jan. 20 with an opening reception at 5 .pm. Through digital photography, oil on canvas painting, pastel and charcoal drawings on paper, the beloved Yuba River is interpreted through the eyes of these two fine artists.
Mountain Democrat
Navigation center delayed
El Dorado County will have to wait a couple more weeks before opening its temporary homeless navigation center/shelter in Placerville. County leaders now expect the old juvenile hall site at 299 Fair Lane to be ready by the beginning of February once a memorandum of understanding has been finalized between the homelessness solutions nonprofit Volunteers of America and El Dorado County, according to county spokeswoman Carla Hass. It was originally anticipated the facility would open mid-January.
Mountain Democrat
Trip to Green by the numbers
Highway 50 motorists driving westbound through Placerville Sept. 5, 2022, likely saved four minutes of travel time during the Trip to Green date. That is one statistic from an analysis of the Trip to Green pilot program shared with Placerville residents last month. Transportation officials and city leaders looking for solutions to address seasonal traffic congestion on Highway 50 launched Trip to Green last summer/fall, in which stoplights at Highway 50 and Canal Street, Spring Street and Bedford Avenue stayed green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day the first weekends of August, September and October.
Mountain Democrat
New City Council
I want to address the comments of former mayor Taylor in her State of the City speech Dec. 13. In this speech she stated, “A small but loud group of folks tried to recall the entire City Council over ‘tyranny.’ Placerville voters shut that down.” This comment and the way that it was delivered perfectly illustrates the frustration of a large number of Placerville residents.
Mountain Democrat
EDH cityhood advocates aiming for the ballot
” … we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars in today’s money to get millions of dollars every year forever.” — Lewis Hampton, El Dorado Hills resident. The prospect of El Dorado Hills’ incorporation is once again being promoted as several factors spur cityhood advocates into action, including the prospect of Costco and Parker Development’s plans for the defunct golf course.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Dec. 29-31
2:54 p.m. Burglary was reported on Ficus Circle in El Dorado Hills. 5:01 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Grizzly Flat Road in Somerset. 8:05 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 35-year-old man suspected of elder abuse on Bunkhouse Court in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Dec. 29-Jan. 11
7:28 p.m. Officers arrested a 31-year-old man reportedly found in possession of several credit/bank cards not in his name on Broadway. 3:33 p.m. Officers arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly caused a disturbance and refused to leave a Broadway property. Dec. 31. 7:18 p.m. Officers arrested a 54-year-old man who...
Mountain Democrat
Tensions flare at Camino school board meeting
Jamie Reyes, the new president of the Camino School Parent Teacher Organization, asked the question aloud at the Jan. 10 Camino Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees meeting. Minutes prior to Reyes’ question two of four trustees present, Bob Van Gilder and Pat Kernan, got up from their seats and left the school’s cafeteria mid-meeting as a California Teachers Association representative attempted to speak.
Mountain Democrat
Day Hiker: Confluence Trail
The underrated Confluence Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area hosts a stone perch perfect for watching the north and middle forks of the American River collide and continue as one toward Folsom and beyond. A large Native American grinding rock sits just behind this point. I can only imagine people sharing stories and using this location to grind acorns while enjoying the river and the canyon it flows through.
Comments / 0