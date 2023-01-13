ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta ranks No. 9 on Zillow’s hottest markets for 2023

Atlanta ranked No. 9 in Zillow’s list of the hottest housing markets for 2023, joining other relatively affordable cities, which have attracted increased attention as home prices, interest rates and inflation have pinched buyer pocketbooks. Charlotte, N.C., ranked No. 1 on the annual list, followed by Cleveland and Pittsburgh.
