In The Know: Jan. 18
Congratulations to Laura Roberts of Shingle Springs (studying musical theater), who was named to the fall 2022 Western Connecticut State University Dean’s List. Congratulations to the following El Dorado Hills students who were named to the fall 2022 Gonzaga University Dean’s List: Connor Gillespie, Skylar Gray and Miles Tibon.
Yuba watershed celebrated in new exhibit
GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts exhibits local artists Frank Francis and Terence D. Baxter: Markings Along the Pathways of the Yuba Watershed in the Granucci Gallery starting Jan. 20 with an opening reception at 5 .pm. Through digital photography, oil on canvas painting, pastel and charcoal drawings on paper, the beloved Yuba River is interpreted through the eyes of these two fine artists.
Enjoy a night of Scottish revelry in Placerville
Kilt & Cork Dinner Experiences host a traditional Scottish dinner — the Burns Night Supper — Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the historical Placerville Shakespeare Club. “I have always felt the Sierra foothills were the highlands of California, so what better place to celebrate the Scottish bard Robert Burns?” producer Russ Reyes asked.
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Dec. 29-31
2:54 p.m. Burglary was reported on Ficus Circle in El Dorado Hills. 5:01 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Grizzly Flat Road in Somerset. 8:05 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 35-year-old man suspected of elder abuse on Bunkhouse Court in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.
EDH cityhood advocates aiming for the ballot
” … we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars in today’s money to get millions of dollars every year forever.” — Lewis Hampton, El Dorado Hills resident. The prospect of El Dorado Hills’ incorporation is once again being promoted as several factors spur cityhood advocates into action, including the prospect of Costco and Parker Development’s plans for the defunct golf course.
Trip to Green by the numbers
Highway 50 motorists driving westbound through Placerville Sept. 5, 2022, likely saved four minutes of travel time during the Trip to Green date. That is one statistic from an analysis of the Trip to Green pilot program shared with Placerville residents last month. Transportation officials and city leaders looking for solutions to address seasonal traffic congestion on Highway 50 launched Trip to Green last summer/fall, in which stoplights at Highway 50 and Canal Street, Spring Street and Bedford Avenue stayed green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day the first weekends of August, September and October.
Fix the roads
We’re paying increased gas taxes in El Dorado County (for) maintenance. Smith Flat Road at Broadway currently has potholes the size of the Grand Canyon. In addition, seven-plus trees are leaning at a 45-degree (angle), which create a safety and road hazard. Why do wee need a city arborist’s permission to eliminate these road hazards today? The Placerville mayor should reevaluate this.
Tensions flare at Camino school board meeting
Jamie Reyes, the new president of the Camino School Parent Teacher Organization, asked the question aloud at the Jan. 10 Camino Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees meeting. Minutes prior to Reyes’ question two of four trustees present, Bob Van Gilder and Pat Kernan, got up from their seats and left the school’s cafeteria mid-meeting as a California Teachers Association representative attempted to speak.
Navigation center delayed
El Dorado County will have to wait a couple more weeks before opening its temporary homeless navigation center/shelter in Placerville. County leaders now expect the old juvenile hall site at 299 Fair Lane to be ready by the beginning of February once a memorandum of understanding has been finalized between the homelessness solutions nonprofit Volunteers of America and El Dorado County, according to county spokeswoman Carla Hass. It was originally anticipated the facility would open mid-January.
Day Hiker: Confluence Trail
The underrated Confluence Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area hosts a stone perch perfect for watching the north and middle forks of the American River collide and continue as one toward Folsom and beyond. A large Native American grinding rock sits just behind this point. I can only imagine people sharing stories and using this location to grind acorns while enjoying the river and the canyon it flows through.
Placerville Police Department crime log: Dec. 29-Jan. 11
7:28 p.m. Officers arrested a 31-year-old man reportedly found in possession of several credit/bank cards not in his name on Broadway. 3:33 p.m. Officers arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly caused a disturbance and refused to leave a Broadway property. Dec. 31. 7:18 p.m. Officers arrested a 54-year-old man who...
