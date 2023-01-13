Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Tensions flare at Camino school board meeting
Jamie Reyes, the new president of the Camino School Parent Teacher Organization, asked the question aloud at the Jan. 10 Camino Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees meeting. Minutes prior to Reyes’ question two of four trustees present, Bob Van Gilder and Pat Kernan, got up from their seats and left the school’s cafeteria mid-meeting as a California Teachers Association representative attempted to speak.
Mountain Democrat
EDH cityhood advocates aiming for the ballot
” … we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars in today’s money to get millions of dollars every year forever.” — Lewis Hampton, El Dorado Hills resident. The prospect of El Dorado Hills’ incorporation is once again being promoted as several factors spur cityhood advocates into action, including the prospect of Costco and Parker Development’s plans for the defunct golf course.
Mountain Democrat
School leader’s abrupt resignation sparks ire
Parents and teachers alike spoke passionately regarding the swift and unexpected resignation of Camino Union School District’s newest superintendent at a school board meeting Tuesday evening. The meeting took place in the cafeteria to accommodate the larger audience in attendance and a short state presentation given by the school’s fifth-grade students.
7 Sacramento County elementary schools recognized as California Distinguished Schools, 5 from FCUSD
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Seven schools from Sacramento County were named in the 2023 California Distinguished Schools list announced by State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond. Five of those schools are in the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District. The California Distinguished Schools Awards Program celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers...
Mountain Democrat
Navigation center delayed
El Dorado County will have to wait a couple more weeks before opening its temporary homeless navigation center/shelter in Placerville. County leaders now expect the old juvenile hall site at 299 Fair Lane to be ready by the beginning of February once a memorandum of understanding has been finalized between the homelessness solutions nonprofit Volunteers of America and El Dorado County, according to county spokeswoman Carla Hass. It was originally anticipated the facility would open mid-January.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Jan. 18
Congratulations to Laura Roberts of Shingle Springs (studying musical theater), who was named to the fall 2022 Western Connecticut State University Dean’s List. Congratulations to the following El Dorado Hills students who were named to the fall 2022 Gonzaga University Dean’s List: Connor Gillespie, Skylar Gray and Miles Tibon.
Mountain Democrat
Trip to Green by the numbers
Highway 50 motorists driving westbound through Placerville Sept. 5, 2022, likely saved four minutes of travel time during the Trip to Green date. That is one statistic from an analysis of the Trip to Green pilot program shared with Placerville residents last month. Transportation officials and city leaders looking for solutions to address seasonal traffic congestion on Highway 50 launched Trip to Green last summer/fall, in which stoplights at Highway 50 and Canal Street, Spring Street and Bedford Avenue stayed green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day the first weekends of August, September and October.
Mountain Democrat
Enjoy a night of Scottish revelry in Placerville
Kilt & Cork Dinner Experiences host a traditional Scottish dinner — the Burns Night Supper — Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the historical Placerville Shakespeare Club. “I have always felt the Sierra foothills were the highlands of California, so what better place to celebrate the Scottish bard Robert Burns?” producer Russ Reyes asked.
Mountain Democrat
Yuba watershed celebrated in new exhibit
GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts exhibits local artists Frank Francis and Terence D. Baxter: Markings Along the Pathways of the Yuba Watershed in the Granucci Gallery starting Jan. 20 with an opening reception at 5 .pm. Through digital photography, oil on canvas painting, pastel and charcoal drawings on paper, the beloved Yuba River is interpreted through the eyes of these two fine artists.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Dec. 29-Jan. 11
7:28 p.m. Officers arrested a 31-year-old man reportedly found in possession of several credit/bank cards not in his name on Broadway. 3:33 p.m. Officers arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly caused a disturbance and refused to leave a Broadway property. Dec. 31. 7:18 p.m. Officers arrested a 54-year-old man who...
El Dorado County: Road undermined about 6-8 ft., and drivers are removing the closure signs.
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials said they added heavier barricades to a road closure in El Dorado County after drivers repeatedly moved their closure signs and previous barricades. "We are hopeful that residents will not move these. We don't have staff to post there to ensure nobody (re)moves...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Dec. 29-31
2:54 p.m. Burglary was reported on Ficus Circle in El Dorado Hills. 5:01 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Grizzly Flat Road in Somerset. 8:05 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 35-year-old man suspected of elder abuse on Bunkhouse Court in Placerville. He was listed in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Sacramento home health care owner gets 25 months in prison for Medicare fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The U.S. Attorney's Office recently announced 51-year-old Akop Atoyan was sentenced to 25 months in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud —crimes tied to Sacramento health care and hospice agencies. According to an investigation by the FBI and the Department of Health and...
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in California
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Evacuation Order lifted for Wilton, surrounding areas
WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has lifted Saturday's Evacuation Order for the Wilton area. Original story: The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas...
Mountain Democrat
Day Hiker: Confluence Trail
The underrated Confluence Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area hosts a stone perch perfect for watching the north and middle forks of the American River collide and continue as one toward Folsom and beyond. A large Native American grinding rock sits just behind this point. I can only imagine people sharing stories and using this location to grind acorns while enjoying the river and the canyon it flows through.
KCRA.com
A look at tornado damage aftermath near Herald area of Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service confirmed anEF-0 tornado briefly touched down east of Herald in Sacramento County on Saturday. The weak tornado caused damage to three homes along Kirkwood Street after touching down for approximately two minutes with winds peaking 80 mph. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE |...
Severe flood warning canceled in Sacramento, El Dorado counties
As of 3:45 p.m., these flood warnings have been canceled according to the National Weather Service. (KTXL) — A flood warning has been issued along the Cosumnes River near Michigan Bar in El Dorado County and at Mormon Slough near Bellota in San Joaquin County, according to the National Weather Service. According to the FOX40 […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi
Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
Gunshots fired at party house in Elk Grove, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove property owner could be losing their short-term rental license after gunshots were fired at a party, police said Monday. The Elk Grove Police Department launched an investigation after the shots were fired at the party house on the 9100 block of Bristol Plaza Way around 2 a.m.
