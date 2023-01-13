Read full article on original website
Holiday weekend storms bringing record rainfall and funnel clouds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Records continue to fall with the latest round of wet weather hitting Northern California. This latest storm delivering the heaviest rainfall to the Northern San Joaquin Valley resulted in flooding and evacuations. Stockton recorded 1.23 inches of rain as of 5 p.m. breaking the old daily...
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
Heavy snowfall and flooding causing schools to delay or close
(KTXL) — Heavy snowfall and flooding throughout the Northern California on Tuesday has caused some schools to delay their normal start times or cancel school all together. In El Dorado County heavy snowfall will delay the start times of El Dorado High School, Union Mine High School, Independence High School and Pacific Crest Academy by […]
Mountain Democrat
Lake Tahoe snowpack levels nearly 250% of normal
(KTXL) — After California was hit by several atmospheric rivers, the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region have increased to almost 250% of normal. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe, is 246% of the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 16. The Central Sierra is […]
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Updates Storm Damage Relief
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County, along with the City of Angels Camp, have updated their joint storm damage information, which includes implementing a color-coded system to determine a structure’s safety. “With favorable weather last night and today, water levels have receded in many areas. The levels will...
KCRA.com
A look at tornado damage aftermath near Herald area of Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service confirmed anEF-0 tornado briefly touched down east of Herald in Sacramento County on Saturday. The weak tornado caused damage to three homes along Kirkwood Street after touching down for approximately two minutes with winds peaking 80 mph. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE |...
When will it rain again in Sacramento? This is what the National Weather Service says
(KTXL) — Sunlight came back to Sacramento on Tuesday after almost three straight weeks of gloomy weather and back-to-back storms hitting California. Although the sun is out, rain may make a quick comeback Wednesday, along with patchy fog during the weekend. During the day Wednesday, the skies are predicted to be cloudy with occasional rain […]
Plumas County News
Canceled, delayed or open: Atmospheric River storms complicate PUSD’s decisions
Among researchers, California’s winters are notoriously hard to predict because of the variability of the state’s weather, and this year is no exception. “This winter has brought us a lot of rain and snow, which is great for our lakes, reservoirs and snowpack, but it makes starting some school days more challenging than others,” said Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Superintendent William Roderick. “In terms of determining whether we have an inclement weather day or a delayed start, as a district we have protocols that we follow in our attempt to ensure student and staff safety.”
Mountain Democrat
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Rain, snow return Wednesday; rest of week looks dry
Northern California got the chance to dry out Tuesday ahead of another round of rain and snow moving in Wednesday evening. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said Wednesday's rain and snow will be nothing like the storms in recent weeks that have led to flooding, downed trees, outages and other storm-related damages.
Severe flood warning canceled in Sacramento, El Dorado counties
As of 3:45 p.m., these flood warnings have been canceled according to the National Weather Service. (KTXL) — A flood warning has been issued along the Cosumnes River near Michigan Bar in El Dorado County and at Mormon Slough near Bellota in San Joaquin County, according to the National Weather Service. According to the FOX40 […]
KCRA.com
More than a dozen homes uninhabitable after major flooding in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Calaveras County, like much of California, is seeing substantial damage after weeks of strong rain and winds. Most of it can be seen in Valley Springs, a community of about 3,600. At Cosgrove Creek, the usually 25-foot-wide body of water expanded to about 150 feet...
Fox40
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in southern Sacramento County
The National Weather Service confirmed that a weak tornado touched down in the community of Herald. Tornado confirmed to have touched down in southern …. The National Weather Service confirmed that a weak tornado touched down in the community of Herald. AB 257, the fast-food accountability act, is on hold...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Lake 'doing well' as inflow, level rises
Once again, Mother Nature wreaked havoc on the Sacramento region this past week, bringing record rainfall, wind and plenty of damage and distress throughout the county and beyond to the point that President Biden approved a declaration for several California counties to be included in a national disaster emergency status.
2news.com
Snow Expected At All Elevations Monday
The train of storms is nearing it’s end this week, with one more good storm rolling through this week. A weaker storm will move through on Thursday, but Friday will be dry. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the Truckee Meadows Sunday night at 12am through 10pm Monday for slick roads and low visibility. The snow will begin around 10pm Sunday night and go throughout the day on Monday. Roads will stay slick through Tuesday morning. Lately the storms have been to our west or northwest, but this one will come in from the south. As the low moves to the southeast snow bands will form on the backside of the low and rotate around it. This will give the valley a good chance for snow. While there is still plenty of moisture to work with, levels aren’t as high as they have been. Snow totals will be higher south of I-80 With Carson City seeing anywhere between 3-6” of snow, and Reno 1-3 inches. One to two feet of snow could fall in the high Sierra, mainly in Mono County.
KTVU FOX 2
Wildest weekend California weather images: Buckled roads to banks of snow
OAKLAND, Calif. - The weekend weather throughout California continued to wreak havoc across the storm-battered state. Roads buckled. Trees fell. Snow-bound visitors walked through tall banks of snow. Ski resorts, such as Sugar Bowl in Norden, Calif., closed trails for avalanche mitigation and Palisades Tahoe closed one of the gondolas...
Thirsty California reservoirs benefit from atmospheric river storms but drought is far from over
Water levels in California reservoirs have seen a sharp rise since a bomb cyclone and barrage of atmospheric river storms of the Pineapple Express variety.
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
