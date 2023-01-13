ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

K2 Radio

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
LANDER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

New Record Snowfall for Downtown Riverton

The National Weather Service has reported that Riverton has already set a new monthly snowfall record, and it’s just the beginning of the third week of the month. Downtown Riverton has received 18.7″, breaking the old record of 16.8″ established in 2017. Records date back to 1907.
RIVERTON, WY

