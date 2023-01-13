Read full article on original website
Riverton police release information on Jan. 13 incident involving suspicious man with firearm; no immediate threat to public
RIVERTON, Wyo. — Riverton Police Department (RPD) Interim Chief of Police Wesley Romero issued the following statement in regards to the January 13 incident involving a suspicious man seen in the area of N 8th W & Pershing with a firearm, that resulted in FCSD #25 school going into a “stay put” scenario.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
New Record Snowfall for Downtown Riverton
The National Weather Service has reported that Riverton has already set a new monthly snowfall record, and it’s just the beginning of the third week of the month. Downtown Riverton has received 18.7″, breaking the old record of 16.8″ established in 2017. Records date back to 1907.
Column: Our Town Has Been Buried in Snow and Enduring Freezing Temperatures This Winter
Between hurricanes and blizzards, this has been a winter to remember for retirees Jerry and Cassy Venters of Lander. Normally, they head to their condo on Sanibel Island off the Florida coast and never worry about cold weather or even winter-style clothes. But Hurricane Ian pretty much destroyed Sanibel and...
