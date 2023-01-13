Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Public Safety memorial vandalized in Onslow County
A memorial for public safety in Onslow County was vandalized over the weekend. According to a release from Onslow County, the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial was vandalized sometime around Jan. 14. The defacement included graffiti depicting anti-Christian phrases and imagery. Churchgoers at the Tar Landing Baptist Church discovered the...
WITN
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two children were involved in an accidental shooting that put one child in the hospital Sunday morning, according to police. Around 11:45 a.m., Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.
wcti12.com
Greenville shooting, crash lead to one death
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Greenville man is dead after Police said he crashed his car into a building while suffering from a gunshot wound. The Greenville Police Department is looking for the suspect. Greenville Police say 25-year-old Aveon Collins-Smith crashed his car into an apartment complex at 1806...
carolinacoastonline.com
Gummies that made Onslow middle school students ill sent to state crime lab
JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police are investigating gummies after five Northwoods Park Middle School students got sick after sharing a snack, according to Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools. Police say the gummies have been sent to the State Crime Lab. Anderson said the students were picked...
jocoreport.com
Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway
GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
7-year-old-injured in accidental shooting in Goldsboro
Goldsboro police are investigating after a 7-year-old was accidentally shot Sunday morning.
wcti12.com
Lenoir County Chief Magistrate passes away after brief illness
Lenoir County — Officials in Lenoir County are mourning and honoring Chief Magistrate Clint Smith after he passed away Monday. According to the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize and honor the lifelong service of Chief Magistrate Clint Smith, who passed away today after a brief illness.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, KC Lee Johnson, 27, was last seen near the 1900 block of Tradd Ct. in Wilmington. She’s 5′10″ and weighs about 230 pounds. Johnson has hazel eyes and dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with gold writing, black leggings and blue slides.
North Carolina students become ill after sharing gummies, police say
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a group of Northwoods Park Middle School students became ill after they shared gummy snacks on Jan. 9, according to the Jacksonville Police Department. The incident happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. that morning, according to a press release. The police department and Onslow County Schools are […]
WITN
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
wcti12.com
Rocky Mount man arrested after police chase near Pitt County line
GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near intersection of Hwy 258 and Hwy 91. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase. The chase ended safely on Hwy...
wcti12.com
Bridgeton police looking to identify person of interest
BRIDGETON, Craven County — The Bridgeton Police Department is looking for a female person of interest. They said it is related to an incident that happened in the town.
wcti12.com
MLK Day march held in Jacksonville to honor the life of Dr. King
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Multiple events and activities were held on January 16th, 2023, to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. To remember the life and legacy of Dr. King, the civil rights icon who spent his life fighting for equal treatment and opportunities for people of all color, a unity march was held in Jacksonville.
‘Addictive substances:’ Deputies ‘warn’ public about Girl Scout cookie sales starting Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You’ve been warned. Girl Scout Cookies go on sale starting Saturday, and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office had some fun on social media with a “warning” about them and how they can be “highly addictive.” “These substances will be hitting the streets soon. They go by names such as ‘Thin Mints,’ […]
wcti12.com
Vanceboro woman missing
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Gilean Moore Armstrong a.k.a. "Ariel", age 33, according to the department's Facebook page. Armstrong was last seen at her residence on Ward Field Road Vanceboro, N.C. on Jan. 5 and was reported missing by family members on Jan. 12.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 13, 14 & 15
Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, went to be with his Lord, on January 15, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at the Victoria Cemetery.
wcti12.com
Union Point Park stormwater drainage project begins Monday
NEW BERN, Craven County — A multiple weeks drainage project at Union Point Park will begin Monday. The project on E. Front Street is scheduled to take approximately 2-3 weeks to complete, according to a release from the City of New Bern. The project is intended to improve stormwater...
wcti12.com
One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY — The Faison Fire & Rescue Department responded to a crash with a pinned-in person. It happened on Giddensville Road. One patient was extricated in 20 minutes and transported to a nearby landing zone to be airlifted by Eastcare to ECU Health. The extent of injuries is...
WRAL
16-year-old killed in fiery single-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old in Sampson County died Saturday after a crash near Clinton. State troopers told WRAL News 16-year-old Aaron Inestroza died in a single-vehicle crash just before 6 p.m. on Beulah Road. Inestroza was reportedly driving south at a high rate of speed when his Jeep Wrangler ran off the...
wcti12.com
Kinston man charged with statutory rape of minor, under $650,000 bond
GREENE COUNTY — A Kinston man was arrested by Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies after a months-long investigation. Jones is jailed in the Greene County Detention Center under a $650,000 secured bond.
