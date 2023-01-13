ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wcti12.com

Public Safety memorial vandalized in Onslow County

A memorial for public safety in Onslow County was vandalized over the weekend. According to a release from Onslow County, the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial was vandalized sometime around Jan. 14. The defacement included graffiti depicting anti-Christian phrases and imagery. Churchgoers at the Tar Landing Baptist Church discovered the...
WITN

POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two children were involved in an accidental shooting that put one child in the hospital Sunday morning, according to police. Around 11:45 a.m., Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville shooting, crash lead to one death

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Greenville man is dead after Police said he crashed his car into a building while suffering from a gunshot wound. The Greenville Police Department is looking for the suspect. Greenville Police say 25-year-old Aveon Collins-Smith crashed his car into an apartment complex at 1806...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Gummies that made Onslow middle school students ill sent to state crime lab

JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police are investigating gummies after five Northwoods Park Middle School students got sick after sharing a snack, according to Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools. Police say the gummies have been sent to the State Crime Lab. Anderson said the students were picked...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway

GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Lenoir County Chief Magistrate passes away after brief illness

Lenoir County — Officials in Lenoir County are mourning and honoring Chief Magistrate Clint Smith after he passed away Monday. According to the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize and honor the lifelong service of Chief Magistrate Clint Smith, who passed away today after a brief illness.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, KC Lee Johnson, 27, was last seen near the 1900 block of Tradd Ct. in Wilmington. She’s 5′10″ and weighs about 230 pounds. Johnson has hazel eyes and dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with gold writing, black leggings and blue slides.
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina students become ill after sharing gummies, police say

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a group of Northwoods Park Middle School students became ill after they shared gummy snacks on Jan. 9, according to the Jacksonville Police Department. The incident happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. that morning, according to a press release. The police department and Onslow County Schools are […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

MLK Day march held in Jacksonville to honor the life of Dr. King

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Multiple events and activities were held on January 16th, 2023, to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. To remember the life and legacy of Dr. King, the civil rights icon who spent his life fighting for equal treatment and opportunities for people of all color, a unity march was held in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Vanceboro woman missing

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, Gilean Moore Armstrong a.k.a. "Ariel", age 33, according to the department's Facebook page. Armstrong was last seen at her residence on Ward Field Road Vanceboro, N.C. on Jan. 5 and was reported missing by family members on Jan. 12.
VANCEBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 13, 14 & 15

Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, went to be with his Lord, on January 15, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at the Victoria Cemetery.
MARSHALLBERG, NC
wcti12.com

Union Point Park stormwater drainage project begins Monday

NEW BERN, Craven County — A multiple weeks drainage project at Union Point Park will begin Monday. The project on E. Front Street is scheduled to take approximately 2-3 weeks to complete, according to a release from the City of New Bern. The project is intended to improve stormwater...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY — The Faison Fire & Rescue Department responded to a crash with a pinned-in person. It happened on Giddensville Road. One patient was extricated in 20 minutes and transported to a nearby landing zone to be airlifted by Eastcare to ECU Health. The extent of injuries is...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

16-year-old killed in fiery single-vehicle crash

A 16-year-old in Sampson County died Saturday after a crash near Clinton. State troopers told WRAL News 16-year-old Aaron Inestroza died in a single-vehicle crash just before 6 p.m. on Beulah Road. Inestroza was reportedly driving south at a high rate of speed when his Jeep Wrangler ran off the...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC

