Is it going up? Going down? It really depends on who you’re asking…. There’s no denying the collector car market, including classic cars and modern collectibles, has been red hot. Many enthusiasts who were eagerly saving up their pennies to finally buy that dream ride had their hopes dashed upon realizing they were priced out of the market almost overnight. As we begin 2023, a debate rages about what this year means for future values, as both investors and gearheads watch eagerly. Some believe the market will continue surging, others believe it’s flattening out, and some think a sharp drop-off is on the nearby horizon.

3 DAYS AGO