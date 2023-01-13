Read full article on original website
Columbus, Ohio, to be new home for 100,000-sf esports arena
Up-and-coming esports stadium company Glytch has announced its plan to build a versatile esports arena in Columbus, Ohio. The project will be the second stadium built by the company in North America, following its first venture in Los Angeles, Calif. Glytch partnered with Populus, an experimental design firm aimed at...
Highest-paying management jobs in Columbus
Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep […]
Columbus is home to the first Death Cafe in the country
Some individuals take their coffee with cream and sugar, others drink it straight black. And then there are those who prefer to discuss death alongside their cup of joe. Billed as the first of its kind in the United States, the Columbus Death Cafe is a pop-up event that meets at different locations throughout the city, affording guests a free venue to discuss death from personal and philosophical perspectives.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
One dead after shooting at west Columbus grocery store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a security guard at the entrance of a west Columbus grocery store Sunday night. Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m. Police found Paris Royal, 26, injured with […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Landmarks Of Delaware County: Stuyvesant Hall
Stuyvesant Hall is Ohio Wesleyan University’s oldest and one of its most unique dormitories. The building embodies tradition while at the same time its housing units boast modern amenities. In 1925, OWU received a bequest of one million dollars from Mr. and Mrs. Frank E. Stuyvesant. While neither were...
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022
Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
Kittie’s Cakes bakery and café replacing Worthington’s Highline Coffee Co.
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A family-owned bakery and café is opening a third central Ohio location, taking over the former home of a Worthington coffee shop. Kittie’s Cakes is expanding with a location at the site of Highline Coffee Co. at 693 High St. in Worthington, after Highline owner Christie Bruffy sold the space late […]
Person shot, killed in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was killed in a shooting in east Columbus near Whitehall Monday afternoon. The shooting happened near South Hampton Road and Broadmoor Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Columbus police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release any suspect...
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in Ohio
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest Ohio location in Huber Heights, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
‘You name it, we had it:’ Two women of Gahanna Hardware reflect on store ahead of its January closure
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — For two central Ohio women, and generations of customers, late January will mark the end of an era for a storefront that largely stuck to its roots: selling a little bit of everything. Gahanna Hardware, an old Gahanna mainstay that offers hand tools and paints and wind chimes, is set to […]
2 teens inside stolen car from Columbus arrested in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teenagers in Delaware County are facing charges after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. The traffic stop happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Orange Township. Deputies said they pulled over a vehicle...
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
Arena District businesses see boon with betting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Sports betting has been legal in Ohio for two weeks, and some businesses in and around the Arena District said they are already seeing an uptick in business. Restaurants like Boston’s Pizza on Nationwide Boulevard said they are really starting to see sales rise thanks to sports betters coming in. Others […]
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: 614 Now and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Southwest Columbus bank robbed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
Popular Columbus restaurant closing for several days to mourn after manager shot and killed
Marlow’s Cheesesteaks has been one of the area’s hottest new restaurants since it opened last spring. But for the next few days, the up-and-coming Gahanna eatery will be closed to mourn one of its own. According to Columbus Police, 43 year-old Christopher Manteen, who was a manager at...
43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show underway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s the moment many outdoor enthusiasts have been waiting for as the 43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show is underway, running through Sunday. The 43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show in Columbus runs through Sunday. It has nearly 300,000 square feet of inventory spanning three...
