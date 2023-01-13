ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Building Design & Construction

Columbus, Ohio, to be new home for 100,000-sf esports arena

Up-and-coming esports stadium company Glytch has announced its plan to build a versatile esports arena in Columbus, Ohio. The project will be the second stadium built by the company in North America, following its first venture in Los Angeles, Calif. Glytch partnered with Populus, an experimental design firm aimed at...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-paying management jobs in Columbus

Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Columbus is home to the first Death Cafe in the country

Some individuals take their coffee with cream and sugar, others drink it straight black. And then there are those who prefer to discuss death alongside their cup of joe. Billed as the first of its kind in the United States, the Columbus Death Cafe is a pop-up event that meets at different locations throughout the city, affording guests a free venue to discuss death from personal and philosophical perspectives.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting at west Columbus grocery store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a security guard at the entrance of a west Columbus grocery store Sunday night. Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m. Police found Paris Royal, 26, injured with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Landmarks Of Delaware County: Stuyvesant Hall

Stuyvesant Hall is Ohio Wesleyan University’s oldest and one of its most unique dormitories. The building embodies tradition while at the same time its housing units boast modern amenities. In 1925, OWU received a bequest of one million dollars from Mr. and Mrs. Frank E. Stuyvesant. While neither were...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022

Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Person shot, killed in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was killed in a shooting in east Columbus near Whitehall Monday afternoon. The shooting happened near South Hampton Road and Broadmoor Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Columbus police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release any suspect...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 teens inside stolen car from Columbus arrested in Delaware County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teenagers in Delaware County are facing charges after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. The traffic stop happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Orange Township. Deputies said they pulled over a vehicle...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Arena District businesses see boon with betting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Sports betting has been legal in Ohio for two weeks, and some businesses in and around the Arena District said they are already seeing an uptick in business. Restaurants like Boston’s Pizza on Nationwide Boulevard said they are really starting to see sales rise thanks to sports betters coming in. Others […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Southwest Columbus bank robbed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s the moment many outdoor enthusiasts have been waiting for as the 43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show is underway, running through Sunday. The 43rd Ohio RV and Boat Show in Columbus runs through Sunday. It has nearly 300,000 square feet of inventory spanning three...
COLUMBUS, OH

