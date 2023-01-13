ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

KITV.com

High surf advisory in effect for much of Hawaii until Tuesday morning

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. on Tuesday for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north-facing shores of Maui. The current northwest swell will be reinforced by a new swell later Monday, which will keep surf heights at advisory...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Road closure in Lanikai affecting businesses

On MLK Day, Hawaii remembers the civil rights leader’s special ties to the Aloha State. The United States on Monday is honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A chaotic winter has many asking, can I trust...
KITV.com

Small cargo plane crashes on approach to Molokai Airport | UPDATE

HOOLEHUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are investigating after a small cargo plane crashed while trying to land at Molokai Airport, early Monday morning. The aircraft, a single-engine Cessna 108, was making its approach to Molokai Airport in Hoolehua around 5 a.m. when it went down about a mile and a half before the airport, near Kaunakakai.
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry but hazy for the first part of the week

Much of the island chain will see hazy conditions with light winds and an overall east-southeast wind flow bringing more volcanic emissions from Kilauea over the smaller islands for at least the first part of the week. Afternoon sea breezes and leeward clouds will also be possible through Wednesday, but it should remain generally dry.
bodyshopbusiness.com

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company also owns Oka’s Auto Body in Waipahu, a town in Oahu, Hawaii. “We are very excited to have purchased Island Fender...
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 20

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. Note: There will be no lane closures on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance...
kauainownews.com

Big wave knocks down and injures 3 visitors at “Olivine Pools” on Maui

On Friday, emergency crews airlifted a man to safety after he and two women were knocked down by a large wave at the “Olivine Pools” in Kahakuloa on Maui. At about 11:52 a.m., Maui fire officials responded to the call in which the three were clinging to the rocks along the shore.
kauainownews.com

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands gets back 363 acres on Molokaʻi from military

In a move that Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green called “long overdue,” the U.S. Air Force is returning more than 363 acres on Molakaʻi to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. “We hope this right-sizing of our footprint will in some small way contribute to the realization of vision that you and the residents of the island have for Molokaʻi,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
KHON2

‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui County delays opening of new high school campus in Kihei

Daughter of North Shore murder victim takes stand in trial to tell chilling story of her kidnapping. The daughter and husband of murder victim Telma Boinville were finally able to tell their stories to a jury on Friday. Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch...
mauinow.com

“Little movement” in Maui, Oʻahu gas prices

A mixed bag of gas prices with little movement occurred for Oʻahu and Maui drivers, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.01, which is one cent lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.27,...
mauinow.com

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua has three new lifestyle boutiques

On the heels of its recently debuted $100 million resort-wide transformation, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua announced the expansion and elevation of its retail experience with three new boutiques: Hue Home + Design, a home and lifestyle brand; BikiniBird, a swimwear and clothing store; and The Shop by WHEAT, featuring a curated collection of men’s, women’s and children’s casual luxury essentials.
mauinow.com

More Maui County residents are leaving electric bills unpaid; some resources can help

In light of global inflation and the end of COVID-19 assistance, some Maui County residents are having a hard time paying their utility bills, according to recent data. Maui County saw a slight increase in customers who have late balances for their electricity bills. About 8% of residential customers, or 6,000 people, haven’t paid in more than 30 days, according to Hawaiian Electric Co. December data. In comparison, 7% of residential customers in December 2021 had late balances.
Hawaii Magazine

5 Surprising Facts About These Popular Hawaiʻi Landmarks

At a glance, Leʻahi (Diamond Head) amazes visitors and locals with its raw beauty and natural splendor. And the same can be said for many Hawaiʻi landmarks, like Kukaʻemoku (ʻIao Needle) and Mokoliʻi Island. But behind the visual appeal, many of the landmarks hold historic and cultural value to Native Hawaiians, often being important figures in moʻolelo (legends) and the culture itself. Furthermore, there are even smaller tidbits and trivia lost to time that involve these wonderful Hawaiʻi landmarks. Here are a few of our favorite fun facts about these iconic Hawaiʻi places that you may not know about.
