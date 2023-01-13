Read full article on original website
Related
Big E Seems To Confirm Exit Of Tenured WWE Executive
On Tuesday, just after noon ET, Fightful Select reported that Adam Hopkins, a longtime WWE employee who most recently served as Vice President of Communications, is no longer with the company after more than 25 years on its payroll. The nature of his departure is not yet public as of this writing, but injured WWE wrestler/talent scout Big E seemingly confirmed the news in a reply to the tweet from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that broke the news. Emails sent by Wrestling Inc. to Hopkins' WWE email account bounced back, giving a "Security or policy settings at wwecorp.com have rejected your message" error.
Dominik Mysterio Explains Why He Prefers Working Heel
The second half of 2022 saw Dominik Mysterio undergo a major character change after he turned on his father and Edge at Clash at the Castle, and since then the rising star has not looked back. Mysterio has been a key member of The Judgment Day, establishing a winning partnership with Rhea Ripley and recently taking on a tough prisoner gimmick, and he admitted to "Keepin' It 100" that he "did feel a lot more comfortable" playing a heel character than his previous babyface run.
The Rock Weighs In On Possible WWE Sale And Vince McMahon's Involvement
The potential sale of WWE has everyone in the wrestling world talking. Appearing on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson discussed with show anchors Morgan Brennan and David Faber what he sees as the next chapter of WWE. "It's an exciting brand," Johnson said, noting...
Hurricane Helms Reacts After Wrestler On AEW Dark Strikes A Familiar Pose
During this Tuesday's episode of "AEW Dark," an independent wrestler known as Jaiden was in a match with AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs. While Hobbs won the match, Jaiden's performance — and "pose" — caught the attention of former WWE star and current WWE producer Shane "Hurricane" Helms. In...
Becky Lynch References Mercedes Moné On WWE Raw
There were several references to departed WWE superstars on the 1/16 "WWE Raw," where things got personal between Becky Lynch and Bayley. At one point, Lynch possibly took a subtle shot at Mercedes Moné, who was previously a member of the "Four Horsewomen of WWE" along with herself, Bayley and Charlotte Flair. Through the promo, Lynch implied she was never viewed as a star by WWE management in the same vein as Moné, Bayley or Flair. Furthermore, she accused Bayley and others of "moaning and complaining" when things don't go their way, which fans on social media believe was a reference to the former Sasha Banks, who staged a walkout from WWE due to creative differences.
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
Young WWE Fan Describes Meeting Uncle Howdy Backstage
A young pro wrestling podcaster who got the opportunity to meet some WWE stars during this week's "WWE Raw" taping has a big guess for who's behind the "Uncle Howdy" mask. The young WWE fan, Chloe, said on her "What's Up, WWE Universe?" podcast that she ran into several "Raw" superstars backstage at this week's taping in Birmingham, Alabama, and she shared stories about several interactions she had with them, including a brief wave hello to the masked "Uncle Howdy" character.
Santino Marella Wants Daughter To Wrestle Top WWE Star
Santino Marella may be known for his hilarious performances in the 2000s and 2010s, but nowadays the retired wrestler has embraced his role as the father of WWE's next potential female star. Marella's daughter, WWE's Arianna Grace, joined his former employer's developmental "WWE NXT" brand in early 2022 after a short stint on the independent circuit. Grace got her first win in August, but was quickly sidelined with a knee injury in October, from which she's still recovering.
Kevin Nash Gives Thoughts On Stephanie McMahon's Resignation
Vince McMahon returning to WWE and, more specifically, back onto its Board of Directors has been all wrestling has been talking about the last few weeks, but getting lost in the cracks of the story of a potential WWE sale has been Stephanie McMahon's exit from the company, resigning from her executive duties. She had originally stepped back from WWE in May of 2022 taking a leave of absence before swiftly returning in the role of co-CEO in July following her father's retirement in light of sexual misconduct allegations However, this departure appears much more permanent.
Free Agent Confirmed To Be Signing With WWE
It looks like one free agent is heading to WWE, according to a new report from Fightful. They revealed earlier today that Colby Corino, a wrestler that was often featured in the NWA's junior heavyweight division, is set to join WWE. It was previously noted in another report that WWE did have interest in the second-generation wrestling star but they couldn't legally reach out until his contract had finished up.
Sting Concedes His Career Didn't Play Out Like He Intended
Despite the fact he originally retired from professional wrestling when he was inducted into WWE's Hall Of Fame back in 2016, Sting remains an active wrestler to this day at the age of 63, having competed 13 times since he joined AEW in 2020. Wrestling to that age at a high level is rare in the business, and he admitted to D Magazine that he never planned on doing that.
Wrestling Promotions Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe
The news of Jay Briscoe's tragic death has shaken the wrestling community, with scores of wrestlers and fans taking to social media to remember the life and career of the ROH icon. A number of wrestling promotions have also posted their tributes to Jay, who held championship gold for companies...
Jade Cargill Confirms Change In AEW Plans For Bow-Wow
For weeks and weeks this past fall, TBS Champion Jade Cargill engaged in a feud with rapper Bow Wow, as the two delivered video messages back-and-forth to each other while fans waited for the rivalry to somehow boil over on AEW television. However, in a new interview on the "Bootleg...
Update On Anna Jay Following Scary Table Spot
This past Friday's "AEW Rampage" featured a brutal tag team match between Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Melo and the team of Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho. The bloody encounter took the wrestling world by storm and caused a flurry of controversy over its extreme content. According to...
MVP Pokes Fun At Judgment Day Member's Stint In Jail
WWE star MVP is known for turning his life around and becoming a staple of the Ruthless Aggression Era after spending nine and a half years in prison. After departing from the company in 2010 and subsequently returning in the 2020 Royal Rumble match, MVP has become a reputable manager and agent for the company, with his time as the mouthpiece for The Hurt Business one of his most popular roles to date.
Jay Briscoe Dead At Age 38
Veteran wrestler Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) has passed away at the age of 38. AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan shared the heartbreaking news via Twitter on Tuesday evening. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," Khan wrote. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."
Booker T Thinks MLW Star Might Have Problem With WWE Wellness Policy
On a recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T addressed the possibility of Nick Aldis, Matt Cardona, Jacob Fatu, Alexander Hammerstone, and MJF faring in WWE. However, he believes that one of them might have trouble adhering to the company's strict policies. "I think all those guys...
Tony Schiavone Comments On Tully Blanchard's AEW Exit
As one of the founding members of the Four Horsemen, Tully Blanchard is undeniably a legend in the wrestling business. In recent years, Blanchard had become a regular part of AEW television, acting as the manager for Shawn Spears and FTR during the days of The Pinnacle. After Tony Khan acquired Ring of Honor, Blanchard briefly served as the head of Tully Blanchard Enterprises under the promotion's banner before disappearing completely. On the latest episode of "What Happened When," AEW commentator and executive Tony Schiavone shared his thoughts on getting to work alongside his old friend while briefly alluding to his exit.
Mercedes Mone Makes Her Intentions With NJPW Clear
Mercedes Mone has big aspirations for her run with New Japan Pro-Wrestling following her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. After KAIRI successfully defended her IWGP Women's Championship defense against Tam Nakano, Mone made her presence felt and left KAIRI laying in the ring after hitting her with her new Statement Maker signature maneuver. The two will now meet for the gold at Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California on February 18.
Mercedes Mone Files For Another New Trademark
Mercedes Mone — formerly known in WWE as Sasha Banks — returned to pro wrestling on January 4 making her debut in NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to confront and soon after attack IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI. That night inside the Tokyo Dome, Mone introduced herself as "The CEO," and it appears she will now make sure that nickname legally belongs to her moving forward.
