WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After months of construction on North Front Street to install various improvements, the street has finally reopened as of Wednesday, Jan. 18. The project began in March of last year and took place in two phases. The first closed N Front between Grace and Chestnut streets, and the second focused on N Front between Grace and Walnut streets.

