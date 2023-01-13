ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

First Alert Forecast: another, albeit quick, round of January warmth

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast continues with mild days. Following highs near 70 Wednesday, look for lower and middle 70s Thursday. This forecast approaches a longstanding Wilmington record. For January 19, the record is 76 set in 1950. A cold front and active moisture jet introduce changes...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

North Front Street reopens after months of construction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After months of construction on North Front Street to install various improvements, the street has finally reopened as of Wednesday, Jan. 18. The project began in March of last year and took place in two phases. The first closed N Front between Grace and Chestnut streets, and the second focused on N Front between Grace and Walnut streets.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March

WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Leland Fire/Rescue responds to early morning tractor trailer fire

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue has shared details concerning an early morning fire on U.S. 17. According to their release, crews responded to a tractor trailer fire along U.S. 17 near mile marker 47 at around 3:09 a.m. on Jan. 18. Leland Fire/Rescue was able to quickly extinguish the...
LELAND, NC
WECT

Human remains found on edge of Savannah River

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains were found in the Savannah River near the sugar refinery Wednesday. An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The remains were found in Chatham County, but...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WECT

Junior League of Wilmington to host annual indoor mega yard sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Junior League of Wilmington is inviting the community to its 69th annual Bargain Sale on March 3 and 4 at the Elks Lodge #532 on Oleander Drive. “Bargain Sale is a two-day event featuring an indoor mega yard sale offering items such as housewares, furniture, kids’ items, books, sporting goods, electronics, and clothes at bargain prices. It also boasts a boutique of new items sold at a deep discount,” said the JLW in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington police investigating human remains found in Savannah River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Chatham County Police Department is working with the Wilmington Police Department to investigate human remains found in the Savannah River on Jan. 18. “This morning, Chatham County Police Department officers responded after human remains were found in the rocky area on the edge of the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Fire forces Wilmington family from their home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A family in Wilmington is safe after a fire forced them from their home Monday night. A spokesperson for the Wilmington Fire Department says crews responded to the home on Wooster Street, near the intersection with S 15th St. around 9:30 p.m., and quickly got the fire under control.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Missing Pender County woman safely found

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced that Kyra Blake has safely returned home. Previously, it was reported that Blake was last seen at approximately midnight on Jan. 17 in the area of the Taco Bell in Hampstead.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Medication disposal event to take place in Calabash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has shared details concerning a medication disposal event that is scheduled to take place Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. According to the announcement, the event will be held at American Legion Post 503 at 10277 Beach Drive...
CALABASH, NC
WECT

Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration

WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates has announced his resignation effective Feb. 20, according to a district spokesperson. Oates, who has been with the district since 2015, is leaving to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction. Oates was named the school system’s superintendent...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

