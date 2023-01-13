Julian Sands, a British actor best known for his roles in films like the 1985 drama “A Room With a View” and the 1989 horror entry “Warlock,” was reported missing at about 7:30 p.m. last Friday, Jan. 13. Sands had been hiking in the Baldy Bowl hiking area, approximately 50 miles east of Los Angeles. According to a representative for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, ground crews responded and began searching the area soon after the 65-year-old Sands was reported missing. However, parties had to be pulled Saturday evening, after roughly 24 hours of searching, due to avalanche risks and...

