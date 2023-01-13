Read full article on original website
KSLA
Donald Gaut, Grayson Scott Boucher enter election for Shreveport city marshal
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two people have announced their plans to run for Shreveport city marshal in the election March 25. On Jan. 13, Grayson Scott Boucher announced his candidacy for Shreveport city marshal; and on Jan. 15, Donald Gaut announced his candidacy for Shreveport city marshal. Qualifying of...
KSLA
Coroner identifies man shot during altercation
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident
(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
KSLA
Mayor Arceneaux says MLK Day Project is step toward unity
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux sat down with KSLA on Monday, Jan. 16 to discuss the city’s big MLK Day Project. The city is partnering with Shreveport Green to revitalize the community garden on MLK Drive at Legardy Street. Arceneaux says they will be installing new plant beds, as well as repairing and replanting beds harmed by the freeze.
KTBS
Coroner releases name of man killed Sunday at local motel
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead after a fight led to gunfire in Shreveport. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two men met at Sleep Inn Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. The men got into a fight and one of them...
magnoliareporter.com
Work will close Claiborne Parish road for six months
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Monday, Louisiana 518 at approximately 1.4 miles east of Junction Louisiana 9 on LA 518 in Claiborne Parish will be closed. This closure is expected to last approximately six months. This closure is necessary for the ongoing construction project...
Shreveport Man Shot to Death in City’s 4th Homicide of 2023
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a male deceased. Police were called to the scene at 8:41 p.m. from the 6700 block of Klug Pines Boulevard, which is located in the Pines Road area. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and possibly his head.
ktalnews.com
Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/2w58h5bu. Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish …. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in...
Shreveport Police K-9 Assists in Cocaine Bust
On January 12th, 2023, around 3:00 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the Mooretown neighborhood. As patrol officers attempted to stop the vehicle a passenger fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was located by Shreveport Police K-9 “Diesel” hiding under...
How Did Shreveport Let Police & Fire Funding Millage Expire?
Some tax millages paid by Shreveport homeowners expired at the end of 2022 and the new mayor is having to scramble to get these millages on the ballot this spring to keep the money rolling in to city coffers. What Does New Mayor Tom Arceneaux Say About this Problem?. Arceneaux...
KTBS
Five Bossier Schools receive Purple Star designation
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The military plays a vital role in our community and is why Bossier Parish is especially proud that five of its schools are among the first in Louisiana to receive state designation as Purple Star Schools. Legislation was passed over the summer to give schools throughout...
KTBS
Krewe of Harambee hosts Mardi Gras float loading party, pig roast
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Harambee is preparing for Monday's big Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport. On Sunday they shared their favorite southern dishes at the Mardi Gras float loading party & pig roast. KTBS caught up with the current king and queen of the Krewe of Harambee. "Being...
KSLA
Krewe of Harambee to award scholarships ahead of big parade
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Harambee joins in on the Mardi Gras fun on Monday, Jan. 16. They’re kicking things off with a scholarship breakfast before hitting the streets in downtown Shreveport. Fifteen students applied for the scholarships by submitting an essay on the topic “How I Made it Against All Odds.” Students had to come from a single household and have a GPA of at least 2.5.
KSLA
Krewe of Harambee hosts 2023 Hopes & Dreams Scholarship Breakfast
Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK Day project. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. “We ought...
KSLA
Fatal crash in Harrison County leaves 1 dead
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck that occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. The incident occurred on I-20 West, four miles east of Marshall. Officials say Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving on the...
ktalnews.com
Shooting at Sleep Inn & Suites sends 1 to hospital Sunday night
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday night shooting at a hotel near I-20 that has sent one man to the hospital. The shooting occurred around 8:00 p.m. at the Sleep Inn & Suites located at 6720 Klug Pines Road. Fourteen units are still on the scene and police are conducting an investigation.
ktalnews.com
Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: 5 finalists selected
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
KTBS
What's next for Perkins?
SHREVEPORT, La. - What's next for former Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins?. He announced on his Instagram page that he will be among the 2023 Pritzker Fellows at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. Perkins added that he can't wait to share his experience in Shreveport with our next generation...
KSLA
Man dies after being shot during altercation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man died after being shot when an altercation escalated to gunfire. Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 8:41 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Sleep Inn & Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road in Shreveport. Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr., 18,...
