SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Harambee joins in on the Mardi Gras fun on Monday, Jan. 16. They’re kicking things off with a scholarship breakfast before hitting the streets in downtown Shreveport. Fifteen students applied for the scholarships by submitting an essay on the topic “How I Made it Against All Odds.” Students had to come from a single household and have a GPA of at least 2.5.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO