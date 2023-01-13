Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Roberta (Collins) Marquis
Roberta (Collins) Marquis, 78, of Terryville, wife of Joseph Marquis, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Bristol Hospital in Bristol. She was born Nov. 11, 1944, in Portland ME, daughter of the late Robert Nilsen and Eleanor Collins. Prior to her retirement, Roberta was employed at the Terryville Town Hall in Terryville, and by the Terryville Trust Company.
Bristol Press
Milton V. Kisser
Milton V. Kisser, 89, of, Bristol, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Bristol Hospital. He was the husband of the late Karin H. (Bekstrom) Kisser. Mr. Kisser was born in Bristol, Jan. 29, 1933, the son of the late Frederick and Pauline (Bilo) Kisser. He was a lifelong resident of Bristol and attended Bristol High School. Milton was a veteran serving in the Army. He worked for Pratt & Whitney Company from 1981, until he retired in 1998. Milton was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and Jacklin Rod and Gun Club.
Bristol Press
James Joseph Noon Jr.
James Joseph Noon, Jr., 64 of Plainville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. He was born on Dec. 1, 1958 in Bristol, the son of Loretta (Callahan) Noon and the late James J. Noon, Sr. In addition to his mother of Plainville, James is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Mary Noon; his two nephews and their spouses, Preston and Cori Noon, and Spencer and Lara Noon, and many aunts, an uncle, cousins, and a great-niece who shares his birthday. All services and the burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol are private. O'Brien Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .
Bristol Press
New Britain couple charged in death of 4-year-old Bristol girl pleads not guilty
BRISTOL – Two people charged in the death of a 4-year-old Bristol girl have pleaded not guilty to felony charges. Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, 31, who previously lived in Bristol and now report residing in New Britain, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court – where they each pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree unlawful restraint, intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor and conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a minor.
Bristol Press
Plainville man accused of firing gun during domestic dispute in Bristol
BRISTOL – A Plainville man was arrested last week for allegedly firing a gun during a domestic incident in Bristol. Anthony Martinez, 54, of 219 Camp St., Plainville, was believed to be intoxicated when he fired the gun away from the victim during a dispute in the basement of a Bristol residence Nov. 25, according to police.
Bristol Press
Sunday is a fun day to be at the library
BRISTOL – It’s warm, it’s free and it’s open on Sundays through the end of March. Bristol Public Library, that is. Families gathered in the Children’s Department for a Secret Storytime Sunday. Children’s Librarian Debie Alos read “The Lumberjack’s Beard” by Duncan Beedie and afterwards, everyone made their own crafts out of small tree ornaments.
Bristol Press
Gun shown, Bristol resident threatened during series of attempted catalytic converter thefts
BRISTOL – A Bristol resident was threatened with a gun during one of multiple attempted catalytic converter thefts over the weekend. Police said three attempted thefts were reported late Saturday and into Sunday on Buckley Avenue, Carol Drive and Emmett Street. During each incident, the theft was interrupted by property owners.
Bristol Press
Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect
PLAINVILLE – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft reported Wednesday. Police, via the department’s Facebook page, released photos of the man they believe stole a number of fragrances during a theft at Ulta Beauty, located at 240 New Britain Ave. The suspect...
