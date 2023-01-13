James Joseph Noon, Jr., 64 of Plainville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. He was born on Dec. 1, 1958 in Bristol, the son of Loretta (Callahan) Noon and the late James J. Noon, Sr. In addition to his mother of Plainville, James is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Mary Noon; his two nephews and their spouses, Preston and Cori Noon, and Spencer and Lara Noon, and many aunts, an uncle, cousins, and a great-niece who shares his birthday. All services and the burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol are private. O'Brien Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO