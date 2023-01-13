Jehan Gordon-Booth makes history with new title in state legislature

SPRINGFIELD - State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth has once again been selected as speaker pro tempore and will also serve as lead budget negotiator for House Democrats during the 103rd General Assembly.

The selection makes her the first African American and first woman to lead budget negotiations in the House in the history of the state.

“When we work together, we can do great things for the people of this state," Gordon-Booth said in a press release. "Our budget is a reflection of our values, it’s important and necessary that we support essential services that residents depend on.”

Gordon-Booth represents the 92nd State House District, which includes Peoria and surrounding communities north of the Illinois River. First elected in 2008, she previously served as deputy majority leader and assistant majority leader.