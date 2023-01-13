Read full article on original website
Rising supermarket chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Set to OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Growing cafe chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
"I Want Russell Westbrook Arrested Immediately," Lakers Fan Was Pissed Too Much After The Lakers Lost Against The 76ers
A Lakers fan couldn't control their anger and wanted Russell Westbrook to be arrested for missing the final shot against the 76ers.
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
Magic Johnson explains why he was scared to leave his apartment during his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers
Johnson admitted that he didn't want to go out of his house because of all the pressure he was going through in his rookie year
LeBron James Reveals His Real Thoughts On Russell Westbrook's Final Play Against Joel Embiid
LeBron James reacted to Russell Westbrook's final play against Joel Embiid in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Tyler Herro Welcomes Boy Baby With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry
The couple have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, and have named their newborn son Harlem.
Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Lakers: Patrick Beverley Claims There Are Only Three Good Active Defensive Point Guards
Guess who makes the top three?
Kyrie Irving Challenges Ben Simmons After Nets' Loss vs. Celtics
Irving had a motivating message, but also subtly threw down the gauntlet by asking Simmons to be more aggressive in his approach.
"Stephen Curry Will Be Pissed If They Do Nothing", Executive Claims Curry Wants Warriors To Make A Trade
Stephen Curry is said to be waiting for the Golden State Warriors' strategy ahead of trade deadline.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts to Ja Morant's Insane Dunk vs. Pacers
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Just a few years into his young career, the star point guard has a collection of in-game dunks that rivals some of the best to ever do it. During Saturday night's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, Morant added to his career mixtape with another monster dunk.
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, ‘Steals’ Dads’ Detroit Piston’s Jacket For Game: Watch
Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade raided her dad’s closet for this look! The Just A Little Bit Shady podcast host, 26, showed off a Detroit Pistons jacket in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — confessing she “stole” the item from the “Lose Yourself” rapper. “I’m not a last-minute person, but I specifically had an outfit in mind for this and it’s the holidays so why not go out on a random weeknight,” she said in the “Get Ready With Me” video as she modeled the look before heading to the game with her boyfriend. It turns out a “friend” of hers gets company tickets to see the NBA team.
hiphop-n-more.com
NBA Youngboy Marries Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle
NBA Youngboy has married his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle. A marriage license showing that NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Hayes Mychelle tied the knot on Saturday (Jan. 7) in Salt Lake City, Utah has been doing the rounds on social media. No other information is available but it looks like it’s the real deal as Jazlyn was seen showing off wedding preparations on her account.
Marcus Morris Said The Clippers Would Have Beaten The Nuggets In 2020 If They Weren't In The Bubble, Denver Have An 8-2 Record Against LA Since Then
Marcus Morris claims that the Bubble was the only reason the Los Angeles Clippers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the 2020 Western Conference semifinals.
Ja Morant’s viral dunk left Kevin Durant speechless
Ja Morant’s thunderous dunk on Saturday night went viral. It also left Kevin Durant speechless. The Nets superstar was only able to tweet a slew of crying memes in reference to the 6-foot-3 Morant’s vicious third-quarter throw down over 6-foot-10 Pacers defender Jalen Smith in the Grizzlies 130-112 win. Durant wasn’t the only NBA player struggling to find the words after the Memphis star rattled the rim. “OMGGGGGGGGGG,” two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas tweeted. Morant himself called the jam his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he told reporters. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” With the wait over, NBA stars past and...
NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Open to Trading Every Player Besides Lauri Markkanen And Walker Kessler
The Utah Jazz may start begin to empty out their roster this before the trade deadline, with only 2 players being listed as untouchable.
Yardbarker
Erik Spoelstra Says Heat LeBron James Would Have Been The Best Player At Every Position If He Played There
LeBron James is one of the best players to have ever played the game of basketball, and there's no doubt that he is still dominating with the Los Angeles Lakers. As of right now, LeBron James is putting up 29.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 6.8 APG. Even though his numbers...
LeBron James Couldn't Believe Ja Morant's Amazing Poster Dunk
LeBron James took to Instagram to express his disbelief at Ja Morant's epic dunk.
RUMOR: Knicks ‘reluctant’ to part ways with Immanuel Quickley amid heavy trade interest
Immanuel Quickley has been having quite the season with the New York Knicks thus far. The 23-year-old hasn’t exactly established himself as one of the top guards in the NBA, but there’s no denying that he’s been a key part of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation this season.
“Shawn and I were close, but Vin and I are on a whole different level” - Gary Payton differentiated his relationships with Shawn Kemp and Vin Baker
Separating the Payton-Kemp duo signaled the start of the Sonics' unfortunate downfall in the late 90s
