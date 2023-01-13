ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reacts to Ja Morant's Insane Dunk vs. Pacers

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Just a few years into his young career, the star point guard has a collection of in-game dunks that rivals some of the best to ever do it. During Saturday night's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, Morant added to his career mixtape with another monster dunk.
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, ‘Steals’ Dads’ Detroit Piston’s Jacket For Game: Watch

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade raided her dad’s closet for this look! The Just A Little Bit Shady podcast host, 26, showed off a Detroit Pistons jacket in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — confessing she “stole” the item from the “Lose Yourself” rapper. “I’m not a last-minute person, but I specifically had an outfit in mind for this and it’s the holidays so why not go out on a random weeknight,” she said in the “Get Ready With Me” video as she modeled the look before heading to the game with her boyfriend. It turns out a “friend” of hers gets company tickets to see the NBA team.
DETROIT, MI
hiphop-n-more.com

NBA Youngboy Marries Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle

NBA Youngboy has married his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle. A marriage license showing that NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Hayes Mychelle tied the knot on Saturday (Jan. 7) in Salt Lake City, Utah has been doing the rounds on social media. No other information is available but it looks like it’s the real deal as Jazlyn was seen showing off wedding preparations on her account.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
New York Post

Ja Morant’s viral dunk left Kevin Durant speechless

Ja Morant’s thunderous dunk on Saturday night went viral. It also left Kevin Durant speechless. The Nets superstar was only able to tweet a slew of crying memes in reference to the 6-foot-3 Morant’s vicious third-quarter throw down over 6-foot-10 Pacers defender Jalen Smith in the Grizzlies 130-112 win. Durant wasn’t the only NBA player struggling to find the words after the Memphis star rattled the rim. “OMGGGGGGGGGG,” two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas tweeted. Morant himself called the jam his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he told reporters. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” With the wait over, NBA stars past and...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy