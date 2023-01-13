ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Van Dyke Public Schools closed Friday due to threat

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANpNe_0kDtIQqJ00

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Van Dyke Public Schools in Warren canceled classes Friday due to a threat.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, school officials announced there would be no school on Friday, Jan. 13, due to a potential threat.

"Two brave students saw something on another's phone and reported it to administrators," the school district said in a post on its website . "The Warren PD are working with us to help with the investigation."

No other information has been given at this time.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Groves High School officials, police investigating racist text messages between students

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials at Groves High School in Birmingham and police are investigating a racist text message exchange between students. School officials learned about the text message exchange over the weekend. "The text exchanges include derogatory and racial-based language toward the Black/African-American student population. We stand firmly saying the behavior and comments displayed are unacceptable," school officials said. The school administration is working with the police to investigate the incident, and the school will also conduct its own investigation. "At Birmingham Public Schools, we strive each day to create a culture of respect, compassion and understanding. We do not condone discrimination, harassment, bullying or inappropriate behavior in words, actions or social media," according to Groves High School officials.As the investigation continues, officials will give updates when they learn more about the incident.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
CBS Detroit

Nursing home workers strike possible amid contract negotiations in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Union nursing home workers across Metro Detroit are demanding change after working without a contract.If action isn't taken soon, a strike is likely to happen in the future. Living wages, affordable healthcare & safe working conditions are just a few things nursing home workers have been asking the owners of their nursing homes for."We just want to be able to afford to live," said Cheryl Mitchell.Mitchell is a nursing assistant in Detroit. For two years, she's been without a contract."I don't feel valued, I don't feel appreciated. We just out there dangling," Mitchell stated.She's not alone. According...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Warren woman identified as pedestrian killed in Monroe County I-75 crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A 41-year-old Warren woman has been identified as the pedestrian who was killed in a crash on I-75 on Jan. 11.Michigan State Police announced the update on Wednesday, Jan. 18, saying Paula Quarterman was identified by her fingerprints with the help of the MSP Crime Laboratory in Northville. The incident happened at about 9:48 p.m. on Jan. 11, on northbound I-75 near mile marker eight. Police say when they arrived at the scene, they discovered Quarterman had died after being struck by an SUV traveling northbound on I-75.Initially, they were unable to identify her. According to MSP, drugs, alcohol and careless driving did not appear to be a factor in the crash, and they do not know why Quarterman was walking on the freeway.  In addition, police say she has no known acquaintances in the area, and they do not know why she was in Monroe County.The investigation is ongoing.If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Michael Peterson of the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man claiming to be Detroit school safety officer charged with soliciting money

(CBS DETROIT) - A man who claimed to be a Detroit Public Schools Community District safety officer is accused of soliciting money from multiple businesses.Michael McCombs is charged with one count of charitable solicitation act, one count of false pretenses less than $200, three counts of impersonating a peace officer, two counts of attempted charitable solicitation act and two counts of attempted false pretenses less than $200.Prosecutors say between Dec. 28, 2022, and Jan. 7, 2023, McCombs allegedly impersonated a DPSCD safety officer to solicit charity money.He was arrested on Jan. 7 and arraigned on Friday.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 20, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 27.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Accused suspect in Zion Foster case released from prison, mother speaks out

(CBS DETROIT) - It was just a year ago when dozens gathered on Greenfield near Vassar where Jaylin Brazier was known to live for a community search to find Zion Foster.Now, a year later, the man accused of dumping the 17-year-old's body is free.Brazier was arrested for lying to peace officers in investigation. "It is unbearable," said Foster's mother Ciera Milton."How am I supposed to function on this? You know, yes people keep telling me you have other children and you know you gotta live for them and all that other kind of stuff, but no one that I know has ever...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Rise in car thefts at Detroit Metro Airport raises security concerns

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - When Joe Hebeka returned from a vacation in December, he found the tires on his car, a 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, were stolen.Hebeka left the jeep at a parking garage at the Detroit Metro Airport. It was sitting on cinderblocks and bricks with damage that would cost him around $8,000.  "It took a few seconds just for us to comprehend this was really our car," said Hebeka. "I thought maybe this was a mistake. This can't be."  "I thought it was a safe place to park. It's only 100 yards away from an international airport....
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Cousin of missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster released from prison

(CBS DETROIT) - A man who was sentenced for lying to police in the missing person case of 17-year-old Zion Foster has been released from prison after nearly 10 months.Officials say Jaylin Brazier, 24, who is Zion's cousin, lied to officers during the investigation, but later admitted to dumping her body when the teen allegedly became unresponsive while they were hanging out and smoking marijuana.He was convicted in February 2022 and sentenced the following month to up to four years after pleading no contest. State officials say Brazier is now on parole following his release.Zion was last seen on Jan. 4, 2022. On May 31, Detroit police launched a massive search with local and federal law enforcement agencies at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox Township, five months after Brazier's confession.In October, the Detroit Police Department suspended the search for Zion, with no success in finding her. "Ending the search without recovering Zion's remains is very difficult for all of us," Police Chief James E. White said back in October. "I can only imagine the pain Zion's family is going through, and we all certainly share in that pain."
EASTPOINTE, MI
CBS Detroit

37th annual MLK celebration attracts hundreds at Eastern Michigan University

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - To honor the hard work and dedication of Martin Luther King Jr., hundreds gathered for the 37th annual MLK President's luncheon at Eastern Michigan University on Monday.The celebration featured keynote speaker Dr. Sampson Davis, a bestselling author, emergency physician and TV personality.Davis talked about the strength and determination it took him to achieve his lifelong goals.He hopes his journey will inspire students and people in the community to keep pushing forward despite any obstacles they may face. Wise words, Davis says, that resonated with Martin Luther King Jr. himself. "We all have obstacles and we all have challenges and so we want to be able to achieve and succeed whether it's at school, whether it's at work, whether it's with family, but at the same time it's important to come back and give back. So, I think it's important to shape young minds by giving back and showing them the road so that they too can go on to be great in life," said Davis.Nearly 500 people, including students, staff and community members attended Monday's event. 
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Police dog in Wyandotte accused of stealing fellow officer's lunch

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A police dog in Wyandotte has been accused of stealing a fellow officer's lunch."Stealing is not only a crime, but it is morally wrong too," the Wyandotte Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Some jobs, like that of being a police officer, require you to take an oath prior to starting. Within the officer's sworn oath is the promise to protect a person's property."  The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 12. According to Wyandotte Police Department, Officer Bartwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he received a call to assist someone at the police department's jail. He left his lunch on the table to help. When Bartwig returned to the breakroom, his lunch was gone!"A short while later, Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Officer Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops," the department said on Facebook. "Barwig's entire lunch was gone....disappeared, vanished!"According to the Wyandotte Police Department, Officer Ice has been accused several times of taking food out of his coworker's hands as they walk by."WPD will consider our Facebook followers' opinions on how to proceed with this investigation."
WYANDOTTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Couple, son get life in killing of Michigan guard over face mask dispute

A married couple and their son convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the fatal shooting of a security guard who demanded the woman's daughter wear a mask while shopping were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole.Larry Teague, wife Sharmel Teague, and Sharmel Teague's son, Ramonyea Bishop, were sentenced by Genesee Circuit Court Judge Brian Pickell in the shooting death of Calvin Munerlyn on May 1, 2020.The three were convicted of first-degree premeditated murder, a crime that carries a mandatory punishment of life in prison without parole, following a trial that spanned several weeks, The Flint Journal reported.Munerlyn, 43,...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Pontiac city councilwoman shares mental health struggles after death of mother, 2 sons

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - During a Monday news conference where police provided an update on the deaths of a Pontiac mother and her two children, city councilwoman Melanie Rutherford fought back tears. She didn't know Monica Cannady, 35, or her two sons Kyle, 9, and Malik, 3, but their deaths touched her personally. "As a person, who has dealt with mental illness, I understood the place where she was," said Rutherford. Rutherford said she was diagnosed with PTSD after she was sexually abused. She struggled with her mental health for years."My heart is broken because I know what it...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Brighton firefighters rescue sheep found on frozen lake

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Firefighters in Livingston County came to the rescue after a sheep was located on a frozen lake.According to the Brighton Area Fire Authority, crews were called on Monday to Lake Chemung, which sits between Brighton and Howell, where they found the trapped animal."As many of you know our ice is unpredictable and our crews made a quick rescue of the animal," BAFA said in a Facebook post.Officials say the sheep was reunited with its owners. Crews were also back in service.
BRIGHTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit man arrested after stolen vehicle located in Livingston County

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were taken into custody over the weekend after authorities located a stolen vehicle in Livingston County.On Saturday, Jan. 14, a deputy on patrol on I-96 in Howell Township checked the registration of a 2023 Ram pickup truck and discovered that it was reported stolen out of the Detroit Police Department back in December.Authorities believe the vehicle was stolen from a manufacturer's lot in Sterling Heights. It was the fourth stolen vehicle found in Livingston County last week.On Monday, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office shared a video of the arrest on its Facebook page."As the deputy approached the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, it abruptly exited I-96 onto Highland Road where deputies performed a high-risk traffic stop to take the two occupants into custody," read the post.Police say a 26-year-old man from Detroit admitted to knowing the vehicle was stolen. He was arrested for receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

This day in history: Hudson's Downtown Detroit store closes in 1983

(CBS DETROIT) - Forty years ago today, Hudson's Department Store in Downtown Detroit closed. The store was located at Gratiot, and Woodward Avenue was 2,124,316 square feet, which makes it second in size to Macy's in New York, according to the Detroit Historical Society. Hudson's was also the tallest department store in the world at 410 feet. Joseph Lowthian Hudson and his father ran a men's clothing store in Ionia until the economic depression struck in 1873. His father died, and three years after that, he went bankrupt. According to the Detroit Historical Society, Hudson decided to start over in Detroit.He opened a...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Science Center named No. 2 best science museum in US

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Science Center was named the second-best science center in the United States, according to USA Today readers. USA Today says a panel of experts collaborated with 10Best editors to pick nominees, and then the rankings were compiled based on popular vote. The Michigan Science Center, located in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood, ranked No. 2 on the list.Here's the list of the top ten best science centers, according to USA Today:Center of Science and Industry (COSI) - Columbus, OH Michigan Science Center - Detroit, MI Great Lakes Science Center - Cleveland, OH Tellus Science Museum - Cartersville, GA Saint...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Grocery store with items made from plastic opening to public

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic opens to the public on Tuesday.The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.The store in Ann Arbor, Michigan, features shelves stocked with items such as meat, eggs and cakes -- all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.The store at times during the day will be transformed into a stage for a series of short films in which puppetry and handmade sets...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County offers free park entry on MLK Day

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County Parks and Recreation is offering free entry into its parks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.County officials say the following parks will have free entry on Jan. 16:Addison Oaks County Park, 1480 West Romeo Road, north of RochesterHighland Oaks County Park, 6555 Milford Road, HighlandIndependence Oaks County Park, 9501 Sashabaw Road, near ClarkstonLyon Oaks County Park and Lyon Oaks Dog Park, 52221 Pontiac Trail, Lyon TownshipOrion Oaks County Park, 2301 W. Clarkston Road, Lake OrionOrion Oaks Dog Park, Joslyn Road between Clarkston and Scripps roads, Lake OrionRed Oaks Dog Park, 31353 Dequindre,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit man facing charges after lying to police for quicker response time

(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges after telling police he was being shot at in order to get a faster response time.  The incident happened on Monday on westbound Interstate 94 near Woodward Avenue. According to Michigan State Police, a man and woman were driving along the highway when the car ran out of gas. The female passenger reportedly called 911 twice wanting a quick response from courtesy patrol. The driver then called 911, alleging that a White man fired 150 shots into his car with an AK-47.  Authorities arrived on the scene and learned the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

1-800-Hansons donates roof, gutters to Detroit homeless shelter

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit homeless shelter is finding refuge with a local business.Diane Pears says it's been a long time coming. "Oh, it feels so good; I'm so excited," Pears said.The founder of Home of Serenity says after two years, her shelter is finally getting the fix it needs."I see a beautiful team, beautiful staff that's willing to help prevent maternal and infant deaths and also give security to the mothers in need in our community," Pears said.Pears dialed up 1-800-Hansons and that phone call turned out to be a helping hand."I really didn't have the resources for the budget for the roof,  so I was reaching out to different agencies and also corporations to see if they were interested in helping," Pears said.A new roof and gutters valued at $40,000 will help house women and children in dire need of a place to stay.It's an act crews are calling an honor. "It's just a great feeling to be able to give back to the community in this type of way and any way we can," said 1-800-Hansons Regional Manager Gary Sherman. For more information on how to become a community partner, visit here.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Humane aims to educate, provide resources to pet owners across Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Every year, field crews at Michigan Humane respond to nearly 5,000 rescue and cruelty calls across Metro Detroit. Our Alysia Burgio tagged along with one of their cruelty investigator teams and saw first-hand the major role they play in the community."We tell people to think of us as 911 for animals," said Pamela Dybowksi, animal cruelty investigator at Michigan Humane.Each day, Dybowksi and her partner Myron Golden gear up and hit the road."We'll go on an average day probably between 10 to 12 calls, but they range anywhere from probably 10 to pushing 30," said Myron Golden,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy