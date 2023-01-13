ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

'Marauding' Muggers Beat Several MBTA Passengers With Crowbar: Transit Police

By David Cifarelli
 5 days ago

Three people are facing charges for repeatedly robbing multiple MBTA passengers at several stations from Cambridge to Brookline, authorities said.

Officers responded Park Street Station after a man was reportedly assaulted by three men and a woman around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Harvard Square, MBTA Transit Police report. One of the assailants was apparently armed with a crowbar, police added.

The group then moved onto Kenmore Square where they attacked and robbed another person while on a Green Line train, police said. They also allegedly threatened several other passengers.

The "marauding" group then headed to Fenway where they robbed and beat another person on the station platform with the crowbar. The victim sustained facial injuries as a result, police said.

The group ran toward Brookline where they were soon arrested. The group was Parrish Jones, age 25, of Dorchester, William Windham, age 21, of Brockton, and a 16-year-old girl from Dorchester, police said.

All three are facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury and assault and battery and armed robbery. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 15

Billy P
4d ago

if your walking the streets or riding public transportation in Boston unarmed you are going to be a victim. good luck getting justice, criminals are a protected class.

Reply
4
KkSureKid
5d ago

Only a matter of time before these guys come across a concealed carrier. Karma will come back to em

Reply
7
 

