Remembrances pouring in for Lisa Marie Presley

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Remembrances are pouring in for Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday after reportedly going into cardiac arrest.

Presley, Elvis' only daughter, was heir to her father's music fortune after he died at just 42 years old, and she was dedicated to his legacy. She also released her own music in the early 2000s.

She was married four times, including for two years to Michael Jackson.

Presley, who was 54 years old, was seen in public for the last time Tuesday at the Golden Globes to support the movie "Elvis."

