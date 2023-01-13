Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wevv.com
Police: Driver crashes into several cars in Henderson due to medical emergency
Police were at the scene of a crash that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Monday afternoon. The Henderson Police Department said that a driver crashed into several parked cars in the area of 2nd Street and North Main Street around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. According to HPD, the driver suffered...
wevv.com
One dead, one hospitalized after oil well explosion in Muhlenberg County
We're learning new information about an oil well explosion in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. Officials with the Greenville Fire Department tell us that a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the explosion on Monday morning. Fire officials say it happened in the area of Highway 853 and...
14news.com
1 person hurt in Warrick Co. crash
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Warrick County Monday morning. Dispatchers say it happened just after 7 a.m. on S.R. 66 near Alcoa. They say one person was hurt. Crews were on scene for at least an hour.
14news.com
Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - For the second time in two days, the Southbound Twin Bridge was shut down due to a vehicle fire. On Saturday, Henderson dispatch confirmed a fully involved vehicle fire happened on southbound U.S. Highway 41 just over the Twin Bridges. Dispatch says that call came in...
wevv.com
HPD: Person hit by vehicle on Highway 41
Henderson firefighters were sent to the 2000 block of Highway 41 for the report of a person that was hit by a vehicle still lying in the road. Dispatch said a tractor-trailer was blocking the road to keep traffic from coming through. HPD asked people to avoid the area while...
14news.com
Car catches fire on southbound Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a vehicle fire on the southbound Twin Bridges Friday. Traffic was backed up, but the scene is now clear. You can keep an eye out on the bridge by checking our SkyVision HD camera below.
14news.com
EPD: Hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Lincoln and S. Weinbach Ave.
Police: Man arrested following drug bust in Henderson. Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 20 hours ago. Authorities release identity of driver killed...
14news.com
HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash. They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch. Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road. According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and...
wevv.com
Henderson Police Department releases 2023 'Coffee With A Cop' schedule
Coffee With A Cop is on for 2023 in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department released its 2023 schedule for the event on Monday. According to HPD, the department's first Coffee With A Cop of the year will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Redbanks assisted living facility on Kimsey Lane.
Truck potentially used by wanted Casey White and Vicky White found in Indiana
U.S Marshals are investigating in Evansville, Indiana after reports that escaped inmate Casey White and wanted former corrections employee Vicky White were reportedly seen in the area.
wevv.com
Two suspects wanted for damaging and robbing a local vape store
Two suspects opened fire and stole several items from Crush Smoke and Vape on the east side of Evansville. At 1:30 Sunday morning, one suspect was seen shooting and breaking the stores front window before the other suspect went in and stole several items. Officers were dispatched to the store after the burglary alarm was set off. Officers arrived to the scene and found shell casings on the ground.
Kentucky State Police looking for escaped inmate from Webster County
(WEHT) -- Kentucky State Police Post 2 is looking for an inmate who troopers say escaped from the Webster County Detention Center.
Large mural almost finished in downtown Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Slowly but surely, a mural in the heart of downtown Henderson is starting to wrap. Tomblinson Funeral Homes hired local artist Hadlie Comer-Long back in October to paint the wall. Hadlie describes the mural as a celebration of Henderson as it showcases the city’s landmarks from Ellis Park to the riverfront. […]
Monster Trucks Roar and Smash Their Way into Union County, Kentucky
Things are about to get loud in Sturgis as Monster Truck Wars heads into town. Tickets are available now for this action-packed event. You'll get to see and ride in giant monster trucks as seen on national television as they battle it out. The biggest names in Monster Trucks, including...
Vehicle crashes into Henderson home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
14news.com
Coroner names Posey Co. farmer killed after getting trapped in a grain bin
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A farmer was killed after he got stuck in a grain bin Thursday in Mt. Vernon. The coroner tells us he’s 74-year-old Steven Grabert. Dispatchers say rescue crews were called to the 900 block of Bellefountaine Cemetery Road shortly after 1 p.m. They were...
14news.com
EPD: Storage unit burglarized, back side cut out
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a storage unit was burglarized with numerous items taken after someone cut out the back side of the unit. Police say they were dispatched to the 4400 block of North Green River Road in response to a theft report Friday just before 3 p.m.
Authorities name man killed in Posey Co. grain bin accident
The Black Township Fire and Rescue announced they were dispatched for a man trapped in a grain bin on January 12 on Bellefontaine Cemetery Road.
104.1 WIKY
Medical Emergency Ends In Drug Arrest
The Evansville Police Department responded to a medical emergency, that ended up with a drug arrest. They arrived to a home in the 5000 block of Stringtown Road on Saturday to take care of a person that had overdosed. While on scene, police came in contact with 34 year old...
14news.com
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead, 1 injured after two-vehicle wreck in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on State Road 237 near Sparkle Road. Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone told 14...
Comments / 0