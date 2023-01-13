ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

14news.com

1 person hurt in Warrick Co. crash

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Warrick County Monday morning. Dispatchers say it happened just after 7 a.m. on S.R. 66 near Alcoa. They say one person was hurt. Crews were on scene for at least an hour.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - For the second time in two days, the Southbound Twin Bridge was shut down due to a vehicle fire. On Saturday, Henderson dispatch confirmed a fully involved vehicle fire happened on southbound U.S. Highway 41 just over the Twin Bridges. Dispatch says that call came in...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

HPD: Person hit by vehicle on Highway 41

Henderson firefighters were sent to the 2000 block of Highway 41 for the report of a person that was hit by a vehicle still lying in the road. Dispatch said a tractor-trailer was blocking the road to keep traffic from coming through. HPD asked people to avoid the area while...
14news.com

Car catches fire on southbound Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a vehicle fire on the southbound Twin Bridges Friday. Traffic was backed up, but the scene is now clear. You can keep an eye out on the bridge by checking our SkyVision HD camera below.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

EPD: Hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Lincoln and S. Weinbach Ave.

Police: Man arrested following drug bust in Henderson. Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 20 hours ago. Authorities release identity of driver killed...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash. They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch. Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road. According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Henderson Police Department releases 2023 'Coffee With A Cop' schedule

Coffee With A Cop is on for 2023 in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department released its 2023 schedule for the event on Monday. According to HPD, the department's first Coffee With A Cop of the year will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Redbanks assisted living facility on Kimsey Lane.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Two suspects wanted for damaging and robbing a local vape store

Two suspects opened fire and stole several items from Crush Smoke and Vape on the east side of Evansville. At 1:30 Sunday morning, one suspect was seen shooting and breaking the stores front window before the other suspect went in and stole several items. Officers were dispatched to the store after the burglary alarm was set off. Officers arrived to the scene and found shell casings on the ground.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Large mural almost finished in downtown Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Slowly but surely, a mural in the heart of downtown Henderson is starting to wrap. Tomblinson Funeral Homes hired local artist Hadlie Comer-Long back in October to paint the wall. Hadlie describes the mural as a celebration of Henderson as it showcases the city’s landmarks from Ellis Park to the riverfront. […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Vehicle crashes into Henderson home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

EPD: Storage unit burglarized, back side cut out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a storage unit was burglarized with numerous items taken after someone cut out the back side of the unit. Police say they were dispatched to the 4400 block of North Green River Road in response to a theft report Friday just before 3 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Medical Emergency Ends In Drug Arrest

The Evansville Police Department responded to a medical emergency, that ended up with a drug arrest. They arrived to a home in the 5000 block of Stringtown Road on Saturday to take care of a person that had overdosed. While on scene, police came in contact with 34 year old...
EVANSVILLE, IN

