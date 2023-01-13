ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Chris Jans reveals message to Bulldogs after close SEC losses in 2023

Chris Jans was asked about what it is like to have had his fair share of close SEC losses. This was all said at Tuesday’s media availability. The last time that Mississippi State played Tennessee, the Bulldogs lost by a score of 87-53. That is one of the only double-digit losses in Jans’ first year at the helm. A pair of recent close SEC losses came from Auburn and Georgia in the Bulldogs last two games.
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Chris Jans answers how much first game with Tennessee hoops plays into rematch

Chris Jans has faced Tennessee before this season. It did not go as planned for Mississippi State in the first game. At Tuesday’s presser, Jans received a question about if playing the Volunteers already has played a part in the preparation for round two. The first time around Tennessee beat Mississippi State 87-53.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy