Chris Jans was asked about what it is like to have had his fair share of close SEC losses. This was all said at Tuesday’s media availability. The last time that Mississippi State played Tennessee, the Bulldogs lost by a score of 87-53. That is one of the only double-digit losses in Jans’ first year at the helm. A pair of recent close SEC losses came from Auburn and Georgia in the Bulldogs last two games.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO