saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Jans reveals message to Bulldogs after close SEC losses in 2023
Chris Jans was asked about what it is like to have had his fair share of close SEC losses. This was all said at Tuesday’s media availability. The last time that Mississippi State played Tennessee, the Bulldogs lost by a score of 87-53. That is one of the only double-digit losses in Jans’ first year at the helm. A pair of recent close SEC losses came from Auburn and Georgia in the Bulldogs last two games.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Mississippi State defender Jevon Banks reveals Big 12 transfer destination
A former Mississippi State defender is headed to the Big 12. Defensive lineman Jevon Banks confirmed on Twitter that he’s joining Kansas State. Banks was a member of Mississippi State for 3 seasons. In total, Banks appeared in 15 contests and amassed 25 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss and 0.5 sacks.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Jans answers how much first game with Tennessee hoops plays into rematch
Chris Jans has faced Tennessee before this season. It did not go as planned for Mississippi State in the first game. At Tuesday’s presser, Jans received a question about if playing the Volunteers already has played a part in the preparation for round two. The first time around Tennessee beat Mississippi State 87-53.
