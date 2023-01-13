Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
American Volunteers Tribute Martin Luther King Jr. By Giving Free Food In PatersonAbdul GhaniPaterson, NJ
End Of An Era: Barnes & Noble Shuttering Its Paramus, New Jersey LocationTy D.Paramus, NJ
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
Job Skills Training Program for Women Launches in FebruaryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Related
Why Didn’t I Know New Jersey Had These 6 Beautiful Waterfalls
Is a winter hike in the future, you might want to check out one of these beautiful waterfalls right here in New Jersey. In the spring and summer, we look for places to cool off in the heat. We'll be doing that again soon. Spring and summer will be here before we know it. But, so many listeners tell me that they look for somewhere to hike in the winter.
7 dead whales in NJ and NY in one month but Murphy doesn’t care (Opinion)
Most of you thought that “liberal progressive" Democrat politicians love whales. They’re always preaching about the environment and saving animals and their habitat. Even though whales are pretty heavy if you put them on the scale against the alleged fight against climate change. The religion of climate change...
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
NJ says treatment is needed in 3 counties for tree-killing insect
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is recommending treatment for over 5,000 acres to get a better handle on a tree-killing insect. Based on egg mass surveys conducted from August to December, NJDA has laid out an outline for its 2023 program to put a dent in the population of spongy moths.
White Castle is again offering a Valentine’s Day experience in NJ
In a practice that goes back to 1991, White Castle restaurants will once again be offering reservations for Valentine’s Day, complete with linen covered tables and “special” menu items. On Feb. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m., participating White Castle restaurants once again will transform their dining...
Many NJ ‘pawrents’ love pets: Do you spoil yours with luxury items?
Do you love your pet and treat him or her like a member of the family?. A new study finds many New Jersey residents and people across the nation thoroughly enjoy being “pawrents.”. In fact, more than 20% of pet owners consider themselves a “crazy pet parent.”. Spoiling...
Overflowing with reusables? NJ tables plan to bring back paper bags
More than eight months into New Jersey's ban, hopefully you've gotten use to the absence of single-use bags at the supermarket registers. But now you may be dealing with another issue: what do I do with all of these reusable bags?. Advocates suggest there's a gap in the process now...
Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store
Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023
A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
The dumbest survey ever names NJ’s favorite, most Googled color
A pointless new study proves there’s nothing left to study. When I first read the headline to the study, I thought to myself, “this must be a headline from The Onion,” the satirical magazine that likes to poke fun at every dumb thing that happens in this country. But then I realized, no. It's actually a real study with real research.
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel for the New Jersey...
NJ weather: Three storm systems to watch over the next week
We have passed the midpoint of January. The "dead of winter" — the average coldest part of the year — starts next week. Meanwhile, sunsets are starting to creep past 5 p.m. Only 156 days until the Summer Solstice. New Jersey faces a mix of quiet and inclement...
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
These 3 Local Bagel Shops Made List of Best in All of NJ
Nothing better then a Sunday morning with a nice fresh bagel, and New Jersey has some great options when it comes to finding great bagels. I recently ranked my 20 best bagel shops in South Jersey and my colleague Steve McKay went to Yelp to see which bagels you liked the best.
Every NJ kid should hear this song
I’m too old to remember, when do we start feeling embarrassment? And when do we start feeling fear?. I have four kids. The two older ones are 17 and 15, about to turn 18 in April and 16 this week. The one is going off to college in August. He wants to write novels and maybe screenplays. He’s talented enough to do it.
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
What NJ can’t find as supply chain problems continue
We could all understand this supply chain problem at one point. When the COVID-19 pandemic started and it put many places on lockdown even the businesses that weren’t shuttered were short-staffed. Then there was the labor problem where many people decided nurturing their souls was more important than nurturing...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
72K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0