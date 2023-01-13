ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FRIDAY THE 13TH: What’s the story behind it and why is it lucky for tattoo lovers

By Mekaela Muck
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This Friday is a historically unlucky day. But who decided that?

There is a name for those who are paralyzed by fear of this semi-rare date, paraskevidekatriaphobia. It is a form of triskaidekaphobia, which is a fear of the number 13.

It is difficult to pin down the time period where it was culturally decided that Friday the 13th is an unlucky — and spooky — date. From a historical standpoint, the irrational fears of the number 13 and the day of Friday can be traced back to a few different religions and beliefs.

Feeling lucky? Here’s how many people won Mega Millions jackpots on Friday the 13th

CNN reports it may have started really early. A story they wrote says Adam and Eve consumed the “forbidden apple” on a Friday. In addition, CNN reports it is the day Cain murdered Abel, and the day Noah’s ark began to sail during the great flood.

On the other hand, one story of the Norse god of mischief Loki has the god party crashing a dinner he was not invited to. This brought the number of those in attendance to 13, and it was attributed to causing the resulting horrors after Loki arrived.

5 things people do for ‘good luck’ on Friday the 13th, and why

The modern origins of Friday the 13th can be traced back to the 19th century in Victorian England. Thomas W. Lawson published a novel called “Friday the Thirteenth” about a stockbroker who capitalized on the superstition of Friday the 13th and crashed the stock market on the infamous day. Later in the 20th century, the horror movie franchise titled the same as the date and 19th-century novel, Friday the 13th, cemented the date’s popularity in American culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hueol_0kDtH8Jv00

There’s also a theory about Friday the 13th and tattoos. You may be asking, “What does all of this have to do with tattoos?” Remember the fear of the unlucky number 13? Sailors thought that getting the number 13 tattooed on them would, ironically, keep them safe from bad luck.

In an interview with Tattoo.com, Oliver Peck, the famous tattoo artist who started the Friday the 13th tattooing craze, spoke on this , “Bad luck would come your way, it would see the number 13, see that bad luck is already there, and it would pass by.”

Peck said this piece of lore inspired him to throw the first ever Friday the 13th tattooing party in 1995. Halloween tattoo specials from the time also influenced him, he said.

Traditionally, Friday the 13th tattoo specials were priced at $13 for a small-sized tattoo. Due to inflation, these prices have risen but are still significantly cheaper than a regular tattoo session. Thus, it’s been dubbed “Black Friday” for tattoos.

