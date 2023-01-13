Read full article on original website
Jimmy Patronis Urges Floridians to Protect Themselves Against Fraud During Financial Wellness Month
In recognition of January as Financial Wellness Month, last week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis encouraged Floridians to know the warning signs of financial scams and is sharing tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud. To learn more about fraud and scams, check out the Department of Financial Services’ “Guide to Outsmarting Scammers.”
hernandosun.com
DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
In win for DeSantis admin., judge rules Florida didn’t violate ‘Stop WOKE’ order
A federal judge dismissed a motion to block Florida officials' survey of universities for programs focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Florida real estate bombshell could destroy a lot of wallets
Will Florida's newly-passed condo reserves law help save lives or bring pain to homeowners' wallets? Market experts Joe Pinion and Mitch Roschelle weigh in.
floridapolitics.com
When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go
Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
floridapolitics.com
‘All Florida corporations should be treated equally’: Carolina Amesty backs takeover of special Disney district
‘I believe this is the right move for my community and for Florida.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to take control of a special district governing Walt Disney World has the support of a state Representative voters there elected in November. Republican Rep. Carolina Amesty said Florida is making the...
hernandosun.com
Grants aimed at easing nurse shortage in Florida
In an attempt to relieve Florida’s shortage of nurses, Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that nearly $80 million will be awarded to the state’s highest-performing post-secondary nursing education programs. The funding rewards are intended to be used as matching funds for scholarships, facility recruitment, equipment, and additional education support.
suncoastnews.com
Vegetation Management – Your Questions Answered
The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s (District) goal is to maintain healthy ecosystems and preserve native plant populations. Many invasive species are well established and are extremely difficult and expensive to eliminate. Vegetation Management Manager Garrett Snider explains how the District works to keep new invasive plants out of Florida’s natural areas.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.8.23
Obamacare signups are surging in Florida once again. But the Florida Democratic Party has taken one too many punches to the face. With the wild House Speaker vote — and Florida’s significant involvement in the drama — now complete, House Republicans were able last week to dole out major outstanding committee assignments. And one of those decisions left Florida out of the equation in a big way.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Florida cracks down on companies that hire illegal foreign nationals, won’t comply with E-Verify laws
(The Center Square) – The state of Florida is cracking down on companies that aren’t complying with E-verify laws in an attempt to ensure they aren’t hiring people who are in the country illegally, including the American National Red Cross. The state Department of Economic Opportunity sent letters to six companies putting them on notice that if they don’t reply by Monday, January 16, their business licenses will be suspended and they won’t be able to operate in Florida. ...
niceville.com
Florida tax deed surplus scheme leads to seven-year prison sentence
FLORIDA – A Florida man who reportedly posed as a representative from fake businesses has been sentenced for operating a nearly $800,000 tax deed surplus scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office has announced. According to the statement, Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution on Thursday secured a seven-year prison...
positivelyosceola.com
Multi-year FWC investigation “Operation Viper” leads to numerous charges for venomous and prohibited snake traffickers
On January 12, 2023, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement filed charges against eight individuals, ranging from second degree misdemeanors to third-degree felonies related to the illegal trafficking of venomous and prohibited snakes. The FWC has been receiving intelligence reports and complaints indicating that a...
floridabulldog.org
Seminole Tribe members are second-class citizens on their own reservations
In Florida, open government laws guarantee the public’s right to access and make copies of state laws, local ordinances, public agency budgets and many other government records – like the salaries of the governor and city and county leaders. In that regard, however, members of the Seminole Tribe...
DeSantis, state legislature to further limit Chinese influence in Florida
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s considering banning Chinese entities from purchasing property in Florida and that the state legislature was looking at ways to further restrict the communist country’s influence in Florida. “We don’t want to have holdings [in Florida] by hostile nations. If you look at the Chinese communist Party, they’ve been very active gobbling up land … and when they have interests that are opposed to ours and we see how they have wielded their authority especially with...
floridianpress.com
Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers
This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
proclaimerscv.com
$300 TANF Program for Low-Income Families – Are You Eligible?
The Florida Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program was created to assist low-income families in becoming self-sufficient. That’s why it’s sorely needed in Florida at a time when families across the United States are suffering more than ever.The four main goals of the TANF program are:. •Help...
palmcoastobserver.com
State cleared of violating education court order
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has not violated a court order that blocked parts of a controversial law restricting how race-related concepts can be taught in higher education, a federal judge ruled Thursday. Plaintiffs challenging the 2022 law, which DeSantis dubbed the “Stop Wrongs To Our Kids and Employees Act,”...
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"
As Cuban migrants flooded Florida shores, Governor DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to help local authorities repatriate the migrants. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this escalating issue.
floridianpress.com
Last Squeeze —1.13.2023 — DeSantis Champions Law Enforcement— Communist Chinese Have Police Stations in US?—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. READ MORE.
