Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Related
Proposal for Chesapeake Bay passenger ferry moves forward
What if you could take a ferry across the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis or Baltimore to the Eastern Shore, or all the way north to Havre de Grace and Cecil County?
Coast Guard rescues 7 from adrift tug in Maryland
A crew member informed the Coast Guard about the vessel’s issues, stating that, ' a 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and fouled their starboard propeller.'
New Virginia Fishing, Boating Regulations for 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here. One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live […]
COVID-19 community transmission rates reach 'high level' in three Hampton Roads Cities
NORFOLK, Va. — Three Hampton Roads cities are experiencing a high community transmission rate, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, some organizations are making changes this week. CDC data shows Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News are at a high levels of transmission. In Portsmouth,...
fox29.com
Virginia rocket launch to be visible to much of East Coast
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - A rocket launch set for Monday, January 23 in Virginia will be visible to much of the east coast of the United States, according to NASA. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket from Rocket Lab USA is set to take off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility along the southeastern coast of Virginia sometime between 6 and 8 p.m.
earnthenecklace.com
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to Miss
Maryland is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Bay Net
UMD Inaugural Shuttle Ride From College Park To Southern Maryland A Great Success
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The new shuttle service connecting College Park to Southern Maryland successfully launched on Wednesday, Jan. 11. UMD faculty, post-docs, PhD students, grad students and undergrad students were hosted by the UMD MATRIX Lab team and learned about the available facilities. There were tours of the USMSM...
foxbaltimore.com
Snow In January? Not Looking Likely With Temps Above Average For Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our streak of above average temps continues this week. Conditions look great for the MLK Day parade in Baltimore on Monday. Less wind today means that it will be less bumpy for pilots this afternoon and skies will be clear. Temps will be some 8-10 degrees...
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard will require masks beginning Monday
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — (Editor's note: The video above is of a related local story) Face masks must be worn at Norfolk Naval Shipyard beginning Monday, January 16 according to a post on the facility's Facebook page. They cite the CDC's issuing of updated community levels for Portsmouth indicating the...
WTOP
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County, Virginia has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In...
fox29.com
Offshore sonic boom rumbles parts of New Jersey, Delaware
Military officials in Maryland believe an aircraft that went supersonic created loud booms that rumbled parts of New Jersey and Delaware Friday afternoon. A military spokesperson said while it's rare to experience sonic booms on land, certain conditions can make it possible.
WJLA
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for $1 billion in tax cuts. Here what you need to know
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Monday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Secretary of Finance outlined the second phase of the governor's tax relief proposal in the House appropriations committee meeting. The tax cut plan builds on $4 billion of tax relief that Youngkin said has already been provided. The...
wsgw.com
Maryland’s new governor Wes Moore on the power of second chances
“Politics is a very humbling business,” said Wes Moore. “When we were first got into this race, I was polling at 1%!” Moore is a bestselling author, former Army captain, and now, as a first-time’s-the-charm politician, Maryland’s Democratic governor-elect. He won in a landslide, beating his Republican opponent with more than twice as many votes. “We ended up receiving 89% of the vote in Baltimore,” he said.
foxbaltimore.com
Warnings and citations remain in question as squeegee enforcement is underway
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Enforcement of the city’s squeegee ban appears to be off to a slow start as kids are routinely spotted at intersections in the enforcement zones. On Jan. 10, 2023, Mayor Brandon Scott’s squeegee collaborative took effect, banning the activity at six intersections that had some of the most issues with motorists. However, a week after the implementation, there are squeegee kids who have continued to flout the law and stand on the corners.
mocoshow.com
Mega Millions Jackpot Roll Ends With $1.35 Billion Winner in Maine; Seven $10,000 or More Winners in Maryland
In Maryland, Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced seven third-tier winning tickets. Six of those tickets are worth $10,000 each, and one delivered a $20,000 prize because the winner added the Megaplier option to the ticket. The winning numbers in the drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61; and the Mega Ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Maryland
There are few foods that are more debated than the beloved bagel. There are those who like to keep things simple with plain or poppyseed bagels topped with cream cheese and then there are those who like to get adventurous and opt for flavored cream cheeses and colorful bagels that look like they've been tie-dyed.
State troopers rescue dog on Capital Beltway in Fairfax
After rescuing the dog from the Beltway, the troopers waited for Fairfax County Animal Protection officers to arrive and get him back home safely.
foxbaltimore.com
New bill restricting where guns can be carried in Maryland causes controversy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With public safety a top priority for Maryland lawmakers, the first bill filed in the 2023 session would severely limit where people with conceal carry permits could bring their firearms. "If people don’t feel safe nothing else matters," said Maryland Senate President, Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City)....
Comments / 5