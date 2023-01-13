ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

FOX8 News

New Virginia Fishing, Boating Regulations for 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here. One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live […]
VIRGINIA STATE
fox29.com

Virginia rocket launch to be visible to much of East Coast

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - A rocket launch set for Monday, January 23 in Virginia will be visible to much of the east coast of the United States, according to NASA. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket from Rocket Lab USA is set to take off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility along the southeastern coast of Virginia sometime between 6 and 8 p.m.
VIRGINIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox29.com

Offshore sonic boom rumbles parts of New Jersey, Delaware

Military officials in Maryland believe an aircraft that went supersonic created loud booms that rumbled parts of New Jersey and Delaware Friday afternoon. A military spokesperson said while it's rare to experience sonic booms on land, certain conditions can make it possible.
DELAWARE STATE
wsgw.com

Maryland’s new governor Wes Moore on the power of second chances

“Politics is a very humbling business,” said Wes Moore. “When we were first got into this race, I was polling at 1%!” Moore is a bestselling author, former Army captain, and now, as a first-time’s-the-charm politician, Maryland’s Democratic governor-elect. He won in a landslide, beating his Republican opponent with more than twice as many votes. “We ended up receiving 89% of the vote in Baltimore,” he said.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Warnings and citations remain in question as squeegee enforcement is underway

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Enforcement of the city’s squeegee ban appears to be off to a slow start as kids are routinely spotted at intersections in the enforcement zones. On Jan. 10, 2023, Mayor Brandon Scott’s squeegee collaborative took effect, banning the activity at six intersections that had some of the most issues with motorists. However, a week after the implementation, there are squeegee kids who have continued to flout the law and stand on the corners.
BALTIMORE, MD
Travel Maven

These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Maryland

There are few foods that are more debated than the beloved bagel. There are those who like to keep things simple with plain or poppyseed bagels topped with cream cheese and then there are those who like to get adventurous and opt for flavored cream cheeses and colorful bagels that look like they've been tie-dyed.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

New bill restricting where guns can be carried in Maryland causes controversy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With public safety a top priority for Maryland lawmakers, the first bill filed in the 2023 session would severely limit where people with conceal carry permits could bring their firearms. "If people don’t feel safe nothing else matters," said Maryland Senate President, Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City)....
MARYLAND STATE

