onscene.tv
1 Killed In Horrible Wreck After Pickup T-Bones Sedan | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-14-2023 | 2:30 AM LOCATION: 47th Avenue and Indian School Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Fire crews responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision at the intersection of 47th Avenue and Indian School Road around 2:30 AM. Crews arrived to find a pickup truck vs a sedan in an apparent t bone collision. One person has been pronounced deceased on scene. Indian School road is closed for investigation and is expected to remain closed at 47th Avenue for several hours. No further details regarding the crash are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
AZFamily
Crash leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two drivers have been taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning in Phoenix. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road involving a car and an SUV. Police say both drivers suffered life-threatening injuries. No one else was...
onscene.tv
PFD Ladder Truck Struck While Responding To Fire | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-14-2022 | 1:15 AM LOCATION: 24th Street and Roosevelt CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: A Phoenix Fire Department ladder truck was struck head on while responding to a report of a fire in downtown Phoenix around 1:00 AM. The collision occurred at the intersection of 24th Street and Roosevelt Street. It is unclear what led to the collision however Phoenix Police are currently investigating the collision and administering tests to determine impairment. Luckily no firefighters were injured. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead following shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Central phoenix. According to reports, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 15, in the area of Dunlap and Central. The shooting reportedly happened at the drive-thru lane of a restaurant. At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene, but did not survive.
Teen dead after shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road
A teenager has died after a reported shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.
AZFamily
Teen in critical condition after shooting in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenager is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting that happened Saturday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say officers were called to a hospital around 9:30 p.m. for a teenager that had arrived with a gunshot wound. Around the same time, other officers responded to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers were able to link the teen with the shooting. Police say that a group of teenagers was leaving the parking lot of a convenience store when an unknown suspect fired several times in their direction and hit the teen.
AZFamily
Teen dead, another in jail following shooting outside west Phoenix convenience store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenage boy who was shot outside a west Phoenix convenience store on Saturday night has died. Phoenix police have since arrested Julian Francisco Soto, 18, who was booked on various charges, including murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road...
Man dead after shooting near Central and Dunlap avenues
Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead near Central and Dunlap avenues.
fox10phoenix.com
Pregnant woman, teens hurt in Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in a Phoenix neighborhood that left four people injured, including a pregnant woman and two teenagers. Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 15 at a townhome near 48th Street and Broadway Road. "The...
12news.com
Teen dead after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect arrested
PHOENIX — A teenager has died after being shot in west Phoenix, officials with the Phoenix Police Department reported. At this time, the age and identity of the teen haven't been released. At around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police received reports of a shooting near a convenience store at...
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of shooting at driver on I-17 in Phoenix
An apparent road-rage shooting is under investigation after the Arizona Department of Public Safety says 34-year-old Kyle Hart fired several rounds into a car along Interstate 17 near the Loop 101 on Jan. 15. No one was hurt. Hart was arrested and booked into jail.
Man dead after shooting at Sunnyslope fast food restaurant drive-thru, police say
PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting at a fast food restaurant in Sunnyslope early Sunday morning. The suspect in the shooting remains at large, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened after a fight between two people in the drive-thru line of...
Man in critical condition after shooting near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road
A man is in the hospital after he was reportedly shot near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road in central Phoenix Saturday morning.
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested in Phoenix shooting that left teen dead
PHOENIX - Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting over the weekend in Phoenix that left a teenager dead. Officers say they were called twice at around the same time on Saturday night: one was for a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, and the other was for a juvenile with a gunshot wound at the hospital.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say
PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly hit-and-run crashes reported in Phoenix, Goodyear
PHOENIX - Authorities in Phoenix and Buckeye are searching for those responsible for killing two people in hit-and-run crashes early in the morning over the weekend. A man was found dead in the street near 32nd Avenue and Glendale just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. The man, identified...
Suspect on the loose after man, woman shot in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man and woman were rushed to the hospital Friday night after being shot in west Phoenix, authorities said. Phoenix police said when officers arrived on scene near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the female victim...
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting of Scottsdale Police sergeant leaves some Downtown Phoenix residents feeling less safe
PHOENIX - A week after a shooting in Downtown Phoenix left a Scottsdale Police sergeant injured as the First Friday art event was taking place nearby, people living in the Roosevelt Row area of Downtown Phoenix are talking about the issue of safety. The shooting happened on Jan. 6, when...
AZFamily
Two arrested after hit-and-run crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning in south Phoenix. Phoenix police officers saw a car speeding near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 2 a.m. When they tried to stop the vehicle, officers watched as the car hit a person trying to cross the street in the area. The car sped away from the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.
fox10phoenix.com
Police searching for driver who hit and killed a person in Phoenix
A man was found dead in the street near 32nd Avenue and Glendale just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. The man had reportedly been trying to cross Glendale Avenue when he was hit by an SUV heading westbound.
