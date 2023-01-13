ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
onscene.tv

1 Killed In Horrible Wreck After Pickup T-Bones Sedan | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-14-2023 | 2:30 AM LOCATION: 47th Avenue and Indian School Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Fire crews responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision at the intersection of 47th Avenue and Indian School Road around 2:30 AM. Crews arrived to find a pickup truck vs a sedan in an apparent t bone collision. One person has been pronounced deceased on scene. Indian School road is closed for investigation and is expected to remain closed at 47th Avenue for several hours. No further details regarding the crash are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crash leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two drivers have been taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning in Phoenix. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road involving a car and an SUV. Police say both drivers suffered life-threatening injuries. No one else was...
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

PFD Ladder Truck Struck While Responding To Fire | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-14-2022 | 1:15 AM LOCATION: 24th Street and Roosevelt CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: A Phoenix Fire Department ladder truck was struck head on while responding to a report of a fire in downtown Phoenix around 1:00 AM. The collision occurred at the intersection of 24th Street and Roosevelt Street. It is unclear what led to the collision however Phoenix Police are currently investigating the collision and administering tests to determine impairment. Luckily no firefighters were injured. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dead following shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Central phoenix. According to reports, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 15, in the area of Dunlap and Central. The shooting reportedly happened at the drive-thru lane of a restaurant. At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene, but did not survive.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen in critical condition after shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenager is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting that happened Saturday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say officers were called to a hospital around 9:30 p.m. for a teenager that had arrived with a gunshot wound. Around the same time, other officers responded to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers were able to link the teen with the shooting. Police say that a group of teenagers was leaving the parking lot of a convenience store when an unknown suspect fired several times in their direction and hit the teen.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pregnant woman, teens hurt in Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in a Phoenix neighborhood that left four people injured, including a pregnant woman and two teenagers. Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 15 at a townhome near 48th Street and Broadway Road. "The...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Teen dead after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect arrested

PHOENIX — A teenager has died after being shot in west Phoenix, officials with the Phoenix Police Department reported. At this time, the age and identity of the teen haven't been released. At around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police received reports of a shooting near a convenience store at...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of shooting at driver on I-17 in Phoenix

An apparent road-rage shooting is under investigation after the Arizona Department of Public Safety says 34-year-old Kyle Hart fired several rounds into a car along Interstate 17 near the Loop 101 on Jan. 15. No one was hurt. Hart was arrested and booked into jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man arrested in Phoenix shooting that left teen dead

PHOENIX - Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting over the weekend in Phoenix that left a teenager dead. Officers say they were called twice at around the same time on Saturday night: one was for a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, and the other was for a juvenile with a gunshot wound at the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say

PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly hit-and-run crashes reported in Phoenix, Goodyear

PHOENIX - Authorities in Phoenix and Buckeye are searching for those responsible for killing two people in hit-and-run crashes early in the morning over the weekend. A man was found dead in the street near 32nd Avenue and Glendale just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. The man, identified...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Suspect on the loose after man, woman shot in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man and woman were rushed to the hospital Friday night after being shot in west Phoenix, authorities said. Phoenix police said when officers arrived on scene near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the female victim...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two arrested after hit-and-run crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning in south Phoenix. Phoenix police officers saw a car speeding near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 2 a.m. When they tried to stop the vehicle, officers watched as the car hit a person trying to cross the street in the area. The car sped away from the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.
