PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenager is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting that happened Saturday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say officers were called to a hospital around 9:30 p.m. for a teenager that had arrived with a gunshot wound. Around the same time, other officers responded to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers were able to link the teen with the shooting. Police say that a group of teenagers was leaving the parking lot of a convenience store when an unknown suspect fired several times in their direction and hit the teen.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO