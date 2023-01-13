Customers struggle through phone and internet outage east of Astoria

Kim Minkoff is one of dozens of people who live east of Astoria who say they have been without phone and internet service since an icy winter storm in late December.

Thousands of homes, including Minkoff’s in Svensen, lost power during the strong winds and heavy rains that battered the North Coast over the holidays. While Minkoff’s power returned, she said it took nearly three weeks for her CenturyLink phone and internet service to be restored.