ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Customers struggle through phone and internet outage east of Astoria

By Nicole Bales, The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago

Kim Minkoff is one of dozens of people who live east of Astoria who say they have been without phone and internet service since an icy winter storm in late December.

Thousands of homes, including Minkoff’s in Svensen, lost power during the strong winds and heavy rains that battered the North Coast over the holidays. While Minkoff’s power returned, she said it took nearly three weeks for her CenturyLink phone and internet service to be restored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWj0Q_0kDtGQCP00
Some rural areas in Oregon lack access to reliable internet service. Business Oregon

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVL

Beached whale lays in the surf at Fort Stevens State Park

ASTORIA, Ore. — Beachgoers near Astoria say a whale has beached itself at Fort Stevens State Park, close to the wreck of the Peter Iredale. The United States Coast Guard said they were aware of the whale and that NOAA would be handling the creature. Officials on Saturday were...
ASTORIA, OR
beachconnection.net

Last of King Tides This Week: Dates Different on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Manzanita, Oregon) – The last round of this season's King Tides will be hitting the Washington coastline and the Oregon coast this weekend, but be aware the dates are different for each this time around. Normally, dates mostly coincide for astronomical highest tides of the year, but this time there are some sizable shifts. (Above: Westport, Wash. during King Tides, courtesy Shian Klassen / Washington Sea Grant)
WASHINGTON STATE
hillsboroherald.com

Historic Courthouse Sequoias A Monument To John R Porter

They are among the largest trees in the world, and they stand right here in our historic downtown area. Hillsboro, Oregon, residents from all walks of life have had the awe-inspiring experience of standing under the majestic and massive Courthouse Sequoias on Main Street. On the South entrance to the Washington County Courthouse stand a row of Sequoiadendron giganteum, which are some of the biggest trees in the United States. Their trunks are as wide as school buses, and their canopies are so large that a small city of people could live up there. The largest is close to 155 feet high and has a girth of 32 feet. But who planted them, and how did they get here?
HILLSBORO, OR
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Backyard Salmon Spotting Surprises Winlock Landowners: ‘Oh Crap, They Are Here’

The mighty salmon fights its way home only to ensure the next generation’s prosperity. It’s no wonder the fish have such cultural significance. When, in November, Winlock resident Darren Soares spotted a dozen coho salmon swimming through his backyard in Olequa Creek, he was awestruck. He’d been made aware of the fish’s presence in that creek through his volunteer involvement with the Lewis County Stream Team.
WINLOCK, WA
The Cannon Beach Gazette

A passion for culinary creations: Bistro Restaurant in Cannon Beach

In the fall of 2016, Jack Stevenson set off on a motorcycle trip along the Oregon coast in search of a restaurant that fit his style and vision. Growing up in Carmel, Monterrey and San Diego, he knew he wanted to be on the coast near the ocean. Upon arriving in Cannon Beach, he knew he had found the right place, saying he “loved the vibe of the town and it felt right.” He had a vision of a restaurant that was different from other restaurants in town, had the right lay-out and flow, and was small enough that he...
CANNON BEACH, OR
KATU.com

Oregon Coast hit by mass power outages after strong morning winds

ASTORIA, Ore. — Strong winds along the Oregon Coast Monday morning led to widespread power outages along the northernmost cities and towns. As of 8:30 a.m. Pacific Power was reporting over 6,000 affected customers, with over 5,000 in the Warrenton-Astoria area alone. Pacific Power stated on its website that...
ASTORIA, OR
beachconnection.net

Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023

(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
WESTPORT, WA
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Body and missing vehicle recovered from creek

Seaside Police and the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue recovered a submerged vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 and a body believed to be LaDawn Rene Bloom, missing since Dec. 4, 2022. As part of an ongoing investigation into Bloom’s disappearance, a search operation in Neawanna Creek near the intersection of N. Wahanna and Lewis and Clark roads in Seaside uncovered possible signs a vehicle had entered the river. At approximately 12:50 p.m., Clatsop County divers located a vehicle, which a tow truck...
SEASIDE, OR
mybasin.com

Wyden, Merkley: Oregon Housing Authorities Receive more than $900,000 in Housing Vouchers for Oregonians with Disabilities

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley this week announced that six Oregon counties will receive 80 vouchers from the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to fund permanent affordable housing assistance to Oregonians with extreme mental health concerns and disabilities. . “As the weather continues...
OREGON STATE
beavertonvalleytimes.com

Video: Woman arrested during Ron Wyden town hall

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden's Washington County town hall was mostly civil, covering roads and bridges, social media and the war in Ukraine — save one woman's outburst that saddled her with misdemeanor charges. After she shouted questions out of turn during the public question-and-answer session Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
3K+
Followers
172
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy