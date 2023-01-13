Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Plans for new Cheshire village with 1,500 homes approved
Plans for a new village made up of 1,500 homes in Cheshire have been given the green light. Handforth Garden Village will also include a village centre with shops, leisure facilities and a school. It will be built on a site between the A34 and the A555, about 0.6m (1km)...
The DWP’s generosity to disabled people
Re your editorial (The Guardian view on disability and living costs: ministers must close the gap, 6 January), don’t worry about disabled people – we all got a letter from the DWP saying we were getting a whole £10 Christmas bonus. It also explained that we’d be sanctioned if we were paid it twice and didn’t report the discrepancy, just in case anyone’s worried that we’re gaming the system.
Ex-school workers jailed for historic abuse of pupils
Two ex-employees of a residential school have been jailed for a total of 28 years for multiple charges of physical and sexual abuse of former pupils.Matthew George, 73, and John Muldoon, 69, physically and sexually abused children in their care while they were both employed at Kerelaw Residential School in Stevenston, North Ayrshire, which was then known as a “List D” secure establishment for vulnerable or troubled youngsters.The pair, both from Ayrshire, were found guilty after a six-week trial in Glasgow.George, a former art teacher, was sentenced to 16 years in prison at the High Court in Dundee on Friday...
BBC
West Yorkshire Mayor supports parking charge plan for Leeds parks
Plans to introduce parking fees at some green spaces in West Yorkshire have been backed by the region's mayor. Leeds City Council intends to implement charges at sites including Middleton Park, Golden Acre Park, Otley Chevin, Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam and Kirkstall Abbey over the coming year. West Yorkshire Mayor...
BBC
Police defend big jump in officers in UK schools
Police chiefs have defended a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of officers based in UK schools. The Runnymede Trust race equality think tank found 979 Safer Schools Officers (SSOs) in schools last spring, compared with 683 in 2021. It found SSOs are more likely to be based in schools...
Money for NHS pay rises will have to come from existing health budget, says No 10
Downing Street warns ministers there will be no extra funding as they look for way to solve industrial dispute
BBC
Rhondda school pupils give own cash after school garden torched
Heartbroken pupils have been raising money to restore a school garden and bird hide wrecked by arsonists. The vandals caused about £20,000 worth of damage at Bodringallt Primary School in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf. Head teacher Sion Howells said many of the youngsters who enjoyed the site do not...
BBC
Severn Valley Railway reveals voluntary redundancy plan
Plans for voluntary redundancies have been announced by a heritage railway, which says the cost of coal, diesel and utilities has "rocketed". Severn Valley Railway (SVR) said other savings measures included a recruitment freeze and steps to save energy usage. It added it was facing "a significant drop" in passenger...
BBC
Hambleton Council urged to turn down huge solar farm plans
Council planners are recommending proposals for a 200-acre solar farm in North Yorkshire be turned down. Lightrock Power and Econergy want to build the farm near Husthwaite to provide power for about 10,146 homes. They said the development was designed to minimise visual impact. Historic England and the Campaign for...
BBC
Wiltshire Council warns Persimmon Homes start work or lose £8m
A developer has been warned it could lose £8m of government funds if it does not start building homes by spring. In 2018, Persimmon Homes was contracted to make 2,500 homes, two primary schools and one secondary school at Ashton Park, near Trowbridge. The company said it had asked...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Redcar and Cleveland Council scraps unpopular parking charges plan
Car parking charges which a group of politicians called "short-sighted" have been scrapped, a council has confirmed. Redcar and Cleveland Council had planned to introduce charges in Loftus, Guisborough, Skelton and Marske, and at some museums and leisure centres. In a letter to independent council leader Mary Lanigan, Conservative MPs...
BBC
Orchard House Foods: Ex-workers owed thousands in redundancy pay
Workers who lost their jobs at a food and drinks factory claim they are being "ignored" by their former employers who owe them thousands in redundancy pay. Orchard House Foods, which supplies the likes of M&S, Tesco and Pret A Manager, closed its Gateshead plant in December. Former employees said...
BBC
Student flats plan for old Nottingham police and fire HQ pulled
Plans to demolish Nottingham's former police and fire headquarters and build student flats have been withdrawn. The newly-listed bomb-proof site in Shakespeare Street was built between 1938 and 1940 but closed in 2016. Plans to build a 900-bed student block was recommended for approval by Nottingham City Council officers, but...
BBC
Lincolnshire sees rise in problem drinkers seeking help
The number of people treated for alcohol abuse in Lincolnshire has risen by nearly 25% since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, officials have said. A Lincolnshire County Council document said women, middle-aged and middle-class people had reported the highest increase in problem-drinking. A council meeting heard many also had...
Dogs To Be Allowed on Trams Permanently in UK City
Greater Manchester is letting dogs travel on trams after last year’s successful pilot. The trial lasted for three months, before it came to an end in October. But in the meantime, dogs have still been allowed to travel on trams while a decision is made. Local politicians are making a decision this week. Transport for […] The post Dogs To Be Allowed on Trams Permanently in UK City appeared first on DogTime.
BBC
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
BBC
More than 1,000 burial plots in Wakefield cemetery extension
Work to create more than 1,000 new burial plots is to begin at a West Yorkshire cemetery. Wakefield Council said the £500,000 extension of Hemsworth Cemetery, would allow families to lay loved ones to rest in the town for decades to come. The project would see 1,175 plots formed...
BBC
Cumbria farmers 'need innovative help with mental health'
Farmers who are reluctant to ask for help need "innovative" mental health services, those in the industry say. Amie Winder, who keeps sheep in Cumbria, said farmers "will not tell you that they are struggling". For her getting help involves going 45 miles to Carlisle and long waits for an...
BBC
Harlow charity says there is nowhere to place homeless
The boss of a homeless charity said there had been an increase in demand due to "a real shortage of quality supported accommodation". Kerrie Eastman, chief executive of Streets2Homes in Harlow, Essex, said the town was in a housing crisis. Figures from charity Shelter said Harlow was the third worst...
