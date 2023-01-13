Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
1 person stabbed in Old Sacramento, suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers responded to an assault call in Old Sacramento on Sunday morning, where they discovered one person who had been stabbed, the Sacramento Police Department said. The stabbing happened on the 1000 block of 2nd Street in the Old Sacramento Historical District. Police say that the...
Suspect barricades themselves in home after alleged stabbing
(KTXL) — After allegedly stabbing a person, a suspect barricaded themselves in a residence early Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, after receiving an assault call, officers arrived on the scene in the area of the 1000 block of 2nd Street to find a victim with one stab wound. The […]
CHP looking for driver after teen found dead in Concord
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg teenager who went missing on New Year’s Day was found dead in Concord and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who killed him. Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on January 1 on the shoulder of Highway 4 near Port Chicago […]
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Citrus Heights
One dead, business shot at in separate shootings in Stockton
Citrus Heights shooting investigation leads to standoff, ends with arrest
CITRUS HEIGHTS — An investigation into a shooting led to a standoff with Citrus Heights police.According to a news release on Jan. 14, at roughly 10:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Sunrise East Way. Some of the reports stated that the shooter shot a male, but it was not confirmed if the male was shot.When officers arrived, they saw the suspect indiscriminately pointing a handgun equipped with a weapon-mounted light. The suspect then ran back into an apartment.After a standoff that lasted several hours, three people exited the apartment; two of them were not involved in the standoff, says police. The third person, the suspect, remained uncooperative and resisted arrest and was bit by a K9.A short time later, treatment was given, and the suspect was transported to the Sacramento County Jail.Through their investigation, police discovered spent shell casings and a handgun matching the caliber of the casings found at the scene.Officers did not locate any victims.
CBS News
Man shot and killed overnight in Stockton
actionnewsnow.com
Stockton man arrested after fleeing from Anderson Police in stolen vehicle
ANDERSON, Calif. - Anderson Police took a man into custody after he fled from officers and crashed his stolen vehicle Friday. At approximately 3:50 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department were handling an unrelated service call at the Anderson Walmart when they observed a stolen vehicle driving past them.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrest suspect accused of gun trafficking
(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a suspect accused of trying to illegally traffic guns. Detectives identified the suspect as 20-year-old Isaiah Jackson. According to investigators, Jackson was not allowed to be in the possession of firearms. -Video Above: Man pointed gun at person before officers fired their weapons toward him […]
Man arrested after bomb threat hoax at Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People were able to return to the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building in downtown Sacramento after it was evacuated due to a bomb threat. The sheriff’s office said a man walked into a building with a backpack and said there was a bomb inside....
Suspect, victim identified in deadly Sacramento County stabbing
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
Deputies looking for missing Nevada County woman with dementia
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since Friday. Deputies say 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie walked away from her home around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office says Brodie is believed to have dementia and has been...
79-year-old missing woman found dead in Nevada City
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The search for a missing Nevada County woman came to tragic end Sunday afternoon. 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was reported missing after she walked away from her home Friday morning. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said she had been found several times before in the area of Banner Mountain Trail and in Grass Valley.
Fox40
One injured, occupied home struck by gunfire in separate overnight shootings in Stockton
(KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said two separate shootings took place overnight Friday in Stockton. In one shooting that took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, the victim, a 36-year-old male, was on Pacific Avenue when he was shot and drove himself to the hospital, police said. According...
KCRA.com
Arrest made in deadly Sacramento County neighborhood stabbing
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Lingering wet weather, MLK Day events across Sacramento area, shooting suspect arrested in Citrus Heights
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Man detained after man killed in stabbing in Sacramento County
Man's guilty plea leads to West Sacramento's first cold case conviction
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man accused of a 2009 murder pled guilty, making it the first cold case conviction in the history of the West Sacramento Police Department. Robert Spurlin pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday for the June 13, 2009 murder of Monica Turknett. Spurlin was arrested...
