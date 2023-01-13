ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

1 person stabbed in Old Sacramento, suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers responded to an assault call in Old Sacramento on Sunday morning, where they discovered one person who had been stabbed, the Sacramento Police Department said. The stabbing happened on the 1000 block of 2nd Street in the Old Sacramento Historical District. Police say that the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Suspect barricades themselves in home after alleged stabbing

(KTXL) — After allegedly stabbing a person, a suspect barricaded themselves in a residence early Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, after receiving an assault call, officers arrived on the scene in the area of the 1000 block of 2nd Street to find a victim with one stab wound. The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

CHP looking for driver after teen found dead in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg teenager who went missing on New Year’s Day was found dead in Concord and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who killed him. Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on January 1 on the shoulder of Highway 4 near Port Chicago […]
CONCORD, CA
ABC10

Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A man was arrested in Citrus Heights after a several hours long standoff with police Saturday. Officers with the Citrus Heights Police Department were called to the Sunrise Center Apartments on Sunrise East Way around 10:30 p.m. on multiple reports of a shooting, according to officials.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

One dead, business shot at in separate shootings in Stockton

(KTXL) — Two separate shootings occurred late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Stockton, one of which left one person dead. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 1 a.m. officers responded to the area of the 900 block of Greensboro Court where they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Citrus Heights shooting investigation leads to standoff, ends with arrest

CITRUS HEIGHTS — An investigation into a shooting led to a standoff with Citrus Heights police.According to a news release on Jan. 14, at roughly 10:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Sunrise East Way. Some of the reports stated that the shooter shot a male, but it was not confirmed if the male was shot.When officers arrived, they saw the suspect indiscriminately pointing a handgun equipped with a weapon-mounted light. The suspect then ran back into an apartment.After a standoff that lasted several hours, three people exited the apartment; two of them were not involved in the standoff, says police. The third person, the suspect, remained uncooperative and resisted arrest and was bit by a K9.A short time later, treatment was given, and the suspect was transported to the Sacramento County Jail.Through their investigation, police discovered spent shell casings and a handgun matching the caliber of the casings found at the scene.Officers did not locate any victims.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS News

Man shot and killed overnight in Stockton

STOCKTON - A man has died following a shooting overnight in Stockton. According to the Stockton Police Department, around 12:53 a.m., police were called out to the 900 block of Greensboro Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the residence to find a 42-year-old with a gunshot wound.
STOCKTON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stockton man arrested after fleeing from Anderson Police in stolen vehicle

ANDERSON, Calif. - Anderson Police took a man into custody after he fled from officers and crashed his stolen vehicle Friday. At approximately 3:50 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department were handling an unrelated service call at the Anderson Walmart when they observed a stolen vehicle driving past them.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrest suspect accused of gun trafficking

(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a suspect accused of trying to illegally traffic guns.  Detectives identified the suspect as 20-year-old Isaiah Jackson. According to investigators, Jackson was not allowed to be in the possession of firearms.  -Video Above: Man pointed gun at person before officers fired their weapons toward him […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Suspect, victim identified in deadly Sacramento County stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man accused of fatally stabbing another man in Sacramento County Thursday has been identified, along with the man he's accused of killing. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Lamar Brown, and his suspected killer as 55-year-old Christopher Funnie. Funnie is accused...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

79-year-old missing woman found dead in Nevada City

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The search for a missing Nevada County woman came to tragic end Sunday afternoon. 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie was reported missing after she walked away from her home Friday morning. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said she had been found several times before in the area of Banner Mountain Trail and in Grass Valley.
NEVADA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

Arrest made in deadly Sacramento County neighborhood stabbing

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County deputies on Friday said they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing earlier this week. Christopher Funnie, 55, was booked into the Sacramento County jail on a homicide charge, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The stabbing happened Thursday at...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

