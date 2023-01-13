Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Seahawks give kicker Jason Myers 4-year contract extension
The Seattle Seahawks have announced a contract extension for their placekicker, Jason Myers. According to Mike Dugar at the Athletic, the contract is worth $21.1 million over the next four years. Only Justin Tucker of the Ravens makes more annually at the position. Myers came into the league in 2015...
Chiefs QB coach praises Mahomes’ playoff focus
Ahead of the Chiefs vs Jaguars game, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback coach Matt Nagy have praised Patrick Mahomes for his mindset all season.
Arizona Cardinals reportedly request permission to interview Detroit Lions' Aaron Glenn
The Detroit Lions won't be losing their offensive coordinator this offseason, but there's still a chance they could have someone new running their defense in 2023. The Arizona Cardinals will interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy on Saturday, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Glenn interviewed for...
New DC Jim Schwartz is ready to hold his best players most accountable
The Cleveland Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on Wednesday. During his introductory press conference, he talked about his philosophy of coaching all players the same. Schwartz put emphasis on making sure all players are held accountable regardless of status or standing with the team. He spoke about respect for players and earning it by treating the undrafted player the same as your superstar players.
