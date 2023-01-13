ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Cyril community gathers at candlelight vigil for Athena Brownfield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A candle-light vigil was held for the still-missing child Athena Brownfield on Saturday night. Members of the community met in front of City Hall in solidarity for the four-year-old. They stood together, holding candles while listening to the voices of their community. One pastor spoke to...
Leslie Powell Gallery debuts new exhibition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Leslie Powell Gallery debuted a new exhibition Saturday. A reception kicked off the new body of work. The exhibition is called Moving Pathways, it featured the artwork of a native Lawton with a fascination for travel routes. Kory Twaddle’s work is surrounded by the world...
Local church hosts annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Union Baptist Church put on a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program Sunday evening. The program has run annually for over 60 years as a way to honor the late Black History icon. Bishop John Dunaway said his church’s hope for the program is to not...
Students participate in annual ‘Teamwork Makes The Dream Work’ event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students of all ages attended the eighth annual teamwork makes the dreamwork event on Sunday, Jan. 14. The theme was Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, otherwise knowns STEM and sports. Children who attended had the opportunity to learn different math and science terminology that correlated with sports like basketball and golf.
Lawton family searching for missing emotional support dog

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family is asking for help locating their child’s emotional support dog. Roxy belongs to Jeremy Hartney’s son who’s autistic. She went missing after a group of dogs wandered into his backyard. Hartney was out of town at the time and said...
Hands-on learning at Lawton Virtual Academy

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students attending Lawton Virtual Academy were able to meet in-person, and get some hands-on experience on Friday. Kids in kindergarten through second grade have been learning about building engineering. Students were tasked to turn PVC pipe and a sheet into a shelter. Next, they dropped objects...
Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan. According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40,...
Auditions happening this week for LCT’s ‘Pinkalicious’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Theatre is preparing to present “Pinkalicious: The Musical,” in March at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. Auditions for the show this week are being held for those interested in being a part of the production. They will start at the auditorium on...
New law in effect allowing military spouses to transfer most professional licenses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As of Thursday, military spouses will be able to get some relief when looking for employment after moving. President Joe Biden signed a provision into law earlier this month which will give spouses an easier time transferring professional licenses when making a move for the military, the law also applies to service members.
Reported power outage in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting close to 500 customers are without power in Lawton. According to the company’s outage map, the area North of Meadow Brook Drive between 38th street and 53rd street is being affected. PSO says the outage began at...
Lawton Fire Department responds to large structure fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on 17th street and Gore on Sunday. The Lawton Fire Department was dispatched just before noon. Officials told our 7News team the building was being used for storage. Public Service Company of Oklahoma was also called out to cut powerlines.
Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
Ukrainian soldiers arrive at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials have confirmed a “contingent” of Ukrainian soldiers landed at the Lawton airport on Sunday night and are currently on Fort Sill. The soldiers are here to spend the next several months training on the U.S. Patriot missile system before a...
