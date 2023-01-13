Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Cyril community gathers at candlelight vigil for Athena Brownfield
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A candle-light vigil was held for the still-missing child Athena Brownfield on Saturday night. Members of the community met in front of City Hall in solidarity for the four-year-old. They stood together, holding candles while listening to the voices of their community. One pastor spoke to...
kswo.com
Leslie Powell Gallery debuts new exhibition
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Leslie Powell Gallery debuted a new exhibition Saturday. A reception kicked off the new body of work. The exhibition is called Moving Pathways, it featured the artwork of a native Lawton with a fascination for travel routes. Kory Twaddle’s work is surrounded by the world...
kswo.com
Local church hosts annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Union Baptist Church put on a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program Sunday evening. The program has run annually for over 60 years as a way to honor the late Black History icon. Bishop John Dunaway said his church’s hope for the program is to not...
fox7austin.com
Athena Brownfield: Search for Oklahoma 4-year-old now a 'recovery operation'
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. - The disappearance of a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma took a grim turn on Monday, as authorities announced they are now looking for her remains as the search transitions to a "recovery operation." Athena Brownfield was first reported missing on Jan. 10 in Cyril, a small town...
kswo.com
Students participate in annual ‘Teamwork Makes The Dream Work’ event
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students of all ages attended the eighth annual teamwork makes the dreamwork event on Sunday, Jan. 14. The theme was Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, otherwise knowns STEM and sports. Children who attended had the opportunity to learn different math and science terminology that correlated with sports like basketball and golf.
OSBI investigators revisit home of missing 4-year-old in Cyril Sunday
The search continues for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield who disappeared from Cyril earlier this week. Sunday morning, authorities revisited a site they’ve searched before.
kswo.com
Lawton family searching for missing emotional support dog
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family is asking for help locating their child’s emotional support dog. Roxy belongs to Jeremy Hartney’s son who’s autistic. She went missing after a group of dogs wandered into his backyard. Hartney was out of town at the time and said...
kswo.com
Fundraiser for premature twins born at 23 weeks brings community together in support of family
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton community has come together in support of premature twins who were born at just 23 weeks old. Steely and Sage Vaughn were expected on March 9, but both girls were delivered early on November 12 weighing only one pound and two ounces. The twins...
Search for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl now considered recovery operation
This most recent development all but confirms authorities no longer believe Brownfield is alive, something members of the Cyril community have come to fear in recent days.
'We're Not Giving Up Hope': Candlelight Vigil Held For Missing 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield
Hugs, prayers, and hope: Saturday night, community members gathered in Cyril to hold a candlelight vigil for Athena Brownfield. The vigil took place downtown near Cyril City Hall. Speakers thanked the community for their efforts in trying to find her. They then prayed for the girl, who was reported missing on Tuesday.
kswo.com
Hands-on learning at Lawton Virtual Academy
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students attending Lawton Virtual Academy were able to meet in-person, and get some hands-on experience on Friday. Kids in kindergarten through second grade have been learning about building engineering. Students were tasked to turn PVC pipe and a sheet into a shelter. Next, they dropped objects...
kswo.com
Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan. According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40,...
kswo.com
Auditions happening this week for LCT’s ‘Pinkalicious’
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Theatre is preparing to present “Pinkalicious: The Musical,” in March at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. Auditions for the show this week are being held for those interested in being a part of the production. They will start at the auditorium on...
OSBI Returns To Location Where Sister Of Missing Caddo County Girl Was Found
The community of Cyril is still searching for answers into the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. On Sunday, OSBI investigators returned to where Athena's sister was found. News 9's Jordan Fremstad was live in Cyril at 5 p.m. with what we've learned this weekend.
Second caregiver of Athena Brownfield arrested
OSBI officials said Athena Brownfield and her 5-year-old sister were in the care of Alysia Adams and her husband prior to Athena being reported missing.
kswo.com
New law in effect allowing military spouses to transfer most professional licenses
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As of Thursday, military spouses will be able to get some relief when looking for employment after moving. President Joe Biden signed a provision into law earlier this month which will give spouses an easier time transferring professional licenses when making a move for the military, the law also applies to service members.
kswo.com
Reported power outage in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting close to 500 customers are without power in Lawton. According to the company’s outage map, the area North of Meadow Brook Drive between 38th street and 53rd street is being affected. PSO says the outage began at...
kswo.com
Lawton Fire Department responds to large structure fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on 17th street and Gore on Sunday. The Lawton Fire Department was dispatched just before noon. Officials told our 7News team the building was being used for storage. Public Service Company of Oklahoma was also called out to cut powerlines.
kswo.com
Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
kswo.com
Ukrainian soldiers arrive at Fort Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials have confirmed a “contingent” of Ukrainian soldiers landed at the Lawton airport on Sunday night and are currently on Fort Sill. The soldiers are here to spend the next several months training on the U.S. Patriot missile system before a...
