No takeover recommended in Fulton County elections board probe
Fulton County’s elections board should not be suspended and replaced under a 2021 “election takeover” law, according to a recommendation from a bipartisan panel tasked with reviewing the county’s operations over the past 17 months. In a 19-page report sent to the State Election Board Friday afternoon, the panel wrote that while there were still areas of […] The post No takeover recommended in Fulton County elections board probe appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb courthouse closed until April
DeKalb County Courthouse is closed to all in-person proceedings and jury trials until April 3 due to a ruptured pipe that county officials said resulted in extensive water intrusion and damage to the Judicial Tower of the DeKalb County Courthouse located at 556 North McDonough Street in Decatur. A filing...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
38th annual event in Newton County celebrates Martin Luther King's Beloved Community
COVINGTON — The keynote speaker at the 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Newton County called on the community to continue to work toward King’s vision of a Beloved Community. James Wilson, a Newton County native, student organizer, legislative advocate and sophomore at Georgia State University,...
saportareport.com
MARTA’s former deputy general manager was fired ‘without cause’
MARTA’s former deputy general manager has explained his surprise departure this month as a firing “without cause” on grounds that the transit agency is “going in a different direction.”. Josh Rowan’s departure – only five months after his high-profile hiring – was announced to MARTA staff...
Georgia Special Grand Jury Ends 2020 Election Probe
In response to these allegations, Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani-Kayode Willis launched a special grand jury investigation in November 2020 to examine the validity of the claims. Over the course of several months, the grand jury heard testimony from a range of witnesses and reviewed a vast amount of evidence, including voter rolls, ballot boxes, and other materials related to the election.
Trial for doctor accused of groping 13-year-old girl ends in mistrial
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a longtime Cobb and Douglas County pediatrician who has been accused of groping a 13-year-old girl. Channel 2 Action News was in the courtroom on Tuesday when Sarah Barber, now 18 years old,...
beckersasc.com
Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement
Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County deputy suspended over Facebook post
COVINGTON — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been suspended pending an investigation into posts made to a Facebook page Wednesday. Community residents reacted angrily to the posts by Deputy Clay Stevens. He apparently made the posts in response to an alert to residents of the Rocky Plains Road/Lower River Road/Pickens Road areas of the county, warning them that three youths on bikes had been seen in the area “recording people’s houses.” Based on photographs shown with the post, which was shared via screen shots, the three youths are Black males. Stevens is white.
Rockdale County deputies locate kidnapped woman in DeKalb County
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who was kidnapped Saturday was found Sunday in DeKalb County. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Aric Nigel Flemister kidnapped Aviana Nadia Edwards. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It is unclear what led to the kidnapping and...
austinnews.net
Top Georgia Builder, Patrick Malloy Communities, Offers a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2023 / Patrick Malloy Communities (PMC) announces that they are offering a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate on inventory homes in five of their metro Atlanta award-winning communities. The Federal Reserve announced recently that they don't anticipate lowering interest rates in 2023, making...
Man wanted for costing taxpayers over $1 billion may be in Atlanta, FBI says
ATLANTA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation asked the public to help find a man who violated his pre-trial release. The FBI said Thursday that they are looking for 46-year-old Khalid Ahmed Satary, a former Gwinnett County resident. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Georgia deputy suspended after posting racist comments on Facebook, officials say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was suspended after being accused of posting inappropriate online comments. Officials told Channel 2 Action News that Deputy Clay Stevens was suspended after he made racist comments on Facebook regarding residents in the Newton County community. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 celebrations in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The metro Atlanta community is getting ready to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. Besides church services such as the service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached, many organizations have come together to put on parades, showcases and more around metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach
ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
19-year-old on the run after shooting man to death, Gwinnett County police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police asked the public to help locate a homicide suspect. Authorities said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
MARTA deputy GM says he was fired without cause
MARTA’s former deputy general manager says he was fired without cause and given no specific reason....
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gwinnett MLK Day Parade returns this year with new route in Lawrenceville
When Gwinnettians line up to either participate in, or watch, the county’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Lawrenceville on Monday, it will be the first time they’ve been able to do so since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade, which is staged by the United...
The Collection at Forsyth sells for $96M, new owner working on plans for mixed-use market
The Collection at Forsyth is a mixed-use retail facility located at 410 Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400Photo by(The Collection at Forsyth Facebook page. (Forsyth County, GA) The Collection at Forsyth had a literal new year’s sale as it was recently announced the outdoor retail and restaurant complex was sold on December 30.
fox5atlanta.com
Couple married on MLK Jr.'s birthday celebrates 40 years together
RIVERDALE, Ga. - A Clayton County couple got married 40 years ago on Jan. 15, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday. More than four decades, two daughters and a grandson later, Dr. Geffry Tate and his wife Rose, are celebrating in a special way. The King Center has provided seating for the Tate's at Monday's Beloved Community Commemorative Service at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Georgia Today: State of emergency, an Atlanta landmark is moving, Georgia city named top destination
On the Friday Jan. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency; an Atlanta landmark is moving; and a Georgia city has been named a top travel destination. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 13. I'm...
