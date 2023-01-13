ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Rough Draft Atlanta

No takeover recommended in Fulton County elections board probe

Fulton County’s elections board should not be suspended and replaced under a 2021 “election takeover” law, according to a recommendation from a bipartisan panel tasked with reviewing the county’s operations over the past 17 months. In a 19-page report sent to the State Election Board Friday afternoon, the panel wrote that while there were still areas of […] The post No takeover recommended in Fulton County elections board probe appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb courthouse closed until April

DeKalb County Courthouse is closed to all in-person proceedings and jury trials until April 3 due to a ruptured pipe that county officials said resulted in extensive water intrusion and damage to the Judicial Tower of the DeKalb County Courthouse located at 556 North McDonough Street in Decatur. A filing...
DECATUR, GA
saportareport.com

MARTA’s former deputy general manager was fired ‘without cause’

MARTA’s former deputy general manager has explained his surprise departure this month as a firing “without cause” on grounds that the transit agency is “going in a different direction.”. Josh Rowan’s departure – only five months after his high-profile hiring – was announced to MARTA staff...
ATLANTA, GA
A. M. Ray

Georgia Special Grand Jury Ends 2020 Election Probe

In response to these allegations, Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani-Kayode Willis launched a special grand jury investigation in November 2020 to examine the validity of the claims. Over the course of several months, the grand jury heard testimony from a range of witnesses and reviewed a vast amount of evidence, including voter rolls, ballot boxes, and other materials related to the election.
GEORGIA STATE
beckersasc.com

Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement

Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County deputy suspended over Facebook post

COVINGTON — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been suspended pending an investigation into posts made to a Facebook page Wednesday. Community residents reacted angrily to the posts by Deputy Clay Stevens. He apparently made the posts in response to an alert to residents of the Rocky Plains Road/Lower River Road/Pickens Road areas of the county, warning them that three youths on bikes had been seen in the area “recording people’s houses.” Based on photographs shown with the post, which was shared via screen shots, the three youths are Black males. Stevens is white.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach

ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Couple married on MLK Jr.'s birthday celebrates 40 years together

RIVERDALE, Ga. - A Clayton County couple got married 40 years ago on Jan. 15, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday. More than four decades, two daughters and a grandson later, Dr. Geffry Tate and his wife Rose, are celebrating in a special way. The King Center has provided seating for the Tate's at Monday's Beloved Community Commemorative Service at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy