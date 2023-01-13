Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Jean Veloz, Famed Lindy Hop Dancer, Dies at 98
Jean Veloz, the innovative Lindy Hop dancer who dazzled in Swing Fever and other Hollywood musicals of the 1940s, has died. She was 98. Veloz died Sunday at her home in Los Angeles, her friend, agent and manager Rusty Frank told The Hollywood Reporter. Frank produced the 2010 documentary A Tribute to the Groovie Movie, which celebrated Veloz and her contribution to dance.More from The Hollywood ReporterC.J. Harris, Former 'American Idol' Contestant, Dies at 31Hector Ramirez, Cameraman With 20 Primetime Emmys, Dies at 78Brian Tufano, Cinematographer on 'Trainspotting,' 'Billy Elliot,' Dies at 83 “Jean innovated a style of swing dance that was...
Stewart Copeland’s diaries being turned into book about The Police
We’re about to learn a lot more about the early days of The Police, thanks to Stewart Copeland. The drummer has announced that diaries he kept in the ’70s are being compiled for a new book, The Police Diaries, 1976-’79, coming later this year from Rocket 88 Books.
