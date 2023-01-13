Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
News About Town
William Hager was recently sworn in as South Carolina House Representative for District 122, which includes Hampton and Jasper counties. Attending the swearing-in ceremony were Karen Wyld, Republican Party Chairperson for Jasper County, and Amy Shaffer, Republican Chair for Hampton County. Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity to build home...
blufftontoday.com
Retiring Hampton County leaders step down, new officials sworn in
The New Year brought new leadership to Hampton County, as retiring law enforcement and county government officials stepped down amid ceremonial honors and newly elected officials were sworn in to succeed them. These officials were recognized or sworn during the Hampton County Council's first meeting of the year, Jan. 3.
blufftontoday.com
Profile of a local artist: Joanne Phillips
Longtime Hampton County Councilman, educator and public official Charles "Buddy" Phillips recently retired from public service to spend more time with his equally well-known spouse, local artist Joanne Phillips, who is retiring from the community service that has beloved her to many in the community. Joanne has a special gift...
wtoc.com
Broughton between Bull and Drayton St. will close Tuesday for road construction
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Broughton Street will be closed between Bull Street and Drayton Street Jan. 17- Jan. 24, for road construction. Bull Street and Drayton Street will remain open.
WSAV-TV
First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of worship services
For more than 200 years, First Bryan Baptist church has been an important part of Savannah's long standing history. And, on its 235th anniversary, the church wanted to celebrate how far they have come. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of …. For more than 200 years, First Bryan...
live5news.com
Troopers investigate Beaufort County crash that killed pedestrian
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton Head Island. The crash happened at approximately 11:03 p.m. on U.S. 278, William Hilton Parkway, near Matthews Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Investigators say a pedestrian who was...
abcnews4.com
WJCL
Crews respond to large boat fire in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Crews with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Beaufort Water Search and Rescue responded to a boat fire Friday. It happened at the Port Royal Landing Marina at around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large boat well involved....
WJCL
Bluffton's new police chief meets with community
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Bluffton police Chief Joe Babkiewicz held his first meet and greet since being named the town’s top cop late last year. Over the last decade, there have been quite a few chiefs leading the police department in Bluffton. But Babkiewicz tells WJCL 22 News that from the beginning of his career, he knew that becoming chief was his end goal.
WSAV-TV
Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel
A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel. A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. BLITZ BORDER BOWL 2023. Watch the Coastal Empire face off against...
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped object
A South Carolina witness at Holly Hill reported watching a hovering, diamond-shaped object with flashing lights at 9:03 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Savannah City Council members clash after Black-owned business denied alcohol license
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tempers flared yet again at Thursday’s Savannah City Council meeting. Council members argued during the alcohol licensing portion of the meeting when the majority voted to deny the license for a chain bar and lounge called Cru yet to be located on East Victory Drive. It’s located in Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan’s […]
allongeorgia.com
House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating
According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
abcnews4.com
Walterboro residents to shut down halfway house at council meeting, despite no set plans
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — The fight against a halfway house continues in Walterboro as residents will take their concerns to the Colleton County Council for the first time tonight. Several Walterboro residents are worried the proposed halfway house located on Barracada Road, can bring dozens of sex offenders to...
WJCL
New owners of Savannah's City Market reveal vision for property
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new owners of Savannah's City Market, Green Room Partners, have released their vision for the property. According to GRP, initial improvements for 2023 include updated branding, additional marketing and event initiatives for City Market, more directional signage to clearly define the boundaries of City Market and a new restaurant from local restauranteurs, Barnard Hospitality Group.
One person dead following crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 northbound near mile marker 90 around 11:42 am Sunday morning. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Infinity Q50 was traveling Northbound on I-95, ran off the road right […]
This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
Driver flees vehicle rollover crash in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash involving a vehicle rolling over. First responders say that the driver was not on scene when crews arrived. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the intersection of Pine Grove Rd and Joe Frazier Rd. […]
Bull River Bridge reopened after ice-related accidents
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Bull River Bridge has reponed after being closed this morning. Police say that the ice caused two accidents prior to the closure. An officer from the Chatham County Police Department picked up 12 bags of salt at Ace Hardware on Johnny Mercer Blvd. Officers then spread the salt across the […]
wtoc.com
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said a man named Michael Myers is on its wanted list. According to the sheriff’s office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him. The sheriff’s office said...
