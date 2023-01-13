ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

blufftontoday.com

News About Town

William Hager was recently sworn in as South Carolina House Representative for District 122, which includes Hampton and Jasper counties. Attending the swearing-in ceremony were Karen Wyld, Republican Party Chairperson for Jasper County, and Amy Shaffer, Republican Chair for Hampton County. Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity to build home...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Retiring Hampton County leaders step down, new officials sworn in

The New Year brought new leadership to Hampton County, as retiring law enforcement and county government officials stepped down amid ceremonial honors and newly elected officials were sworn in to succeed them. These officials were recognized or sworn during the Hampton County Council's first meeting of the year, Jan. 3.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Profile of a local artist: Joanne Phillips

Longtime Hampton County Councilman, educator and public official Charles "Buddy" Phillips recently retired from public service to spend more time with his equally well-known spouse, local artist Joanne Phillips, who is retiring from the community service that has beloved her to many in the community. Joanne has a special gift...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of worship services

For more than 200 years, First Bryan Baptist church has been an important part of Savannah's long standing history. And, on its 235th anniversary, the church wanted to celebrate how far they have come. First Bryan Baptist Church celebrates 235 years of …. For more than 200 years, First Bryan...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Troopers investigate Beaufort County crash that killed pedestrian

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died in a late-night crash Sunday on Hilton Head Island. The crash happened at approximately 11:03 p.m. on U.S. 278, William Hilton Parkway, near Matthews Drive, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Investigators say a pedestrian who was...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead after overnight crash on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A pedestrian died in a crash on William Hilton Parkway Sunday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to SCHP, at around 11:03 p.m. Sunday night, a 2007 Saturn Aura struck a pedestrian on William Hilton Parkway near Matthews Drive. The...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJCL

Crews respond to large boat fire in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Crews with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and the Beaufort Water Search and Rescue responded to a boat fire Friday. It happened at the Port Royal Landing Marina at around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a large boat well involved....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Bluffton's new police chief meets with community

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Bluffton police Chief Joe Babkiewicz held his first meet and greet since being named the town’s top cop late last year. Over the last decade, there have been quite a few chiefs leading the police department in Bluffton. But Babkiewicz tells WJCL 22 News that from the beginning of his career, he knew that becoming chief was his end goal.
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV-TV

Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel

A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel. A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. BLITZ BORDER BOWL 2023. Watch the Coastal Empire face off against...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

New owners of Savannah's City Market reveal vision for property

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new owners of Savannah's City Market, Green Room Partners, have released their vision for the property. According to GRP, initial improvements for 2023 include updated branding, additional marketing and event initiatives for City Market, more directional signage to clearly define the boundaries of City Market and a new restaurant from local restauranteurs, Barnard Hospitality Group.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

One person dead following crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 northbound near mile marker 90 around 11:42 am Sunday morning. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Infinity Q50 was traveling Northbound on I-95, ran off the road right […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Driver flees vehicle rollover crash in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash involving a vehicle rolling over. First responders say that the driver was not on scene when crews arrived. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the intersection of Pine Grove Rd and Joe Frazier Rd. […]
BURTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Bull River Bridge reopened after ice-related accidents

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Bull River Bridge has reponed after being closed this morning. Police say that the ice caused two accidents prior to the closure. An officer from the Chatham County Police Department picked up 12 bags of salt at Ace Hardware on Johnny Mercer Blvd. Officers then spread the salt across the […]
SAVANNAH, GA

