Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Western Kentucky University launches Resilient Refugee Program to support displaced students
Western Kentucky University is reaching out to Kentucky’s growing refugee population with additional services for displaced students.
WBKO
Med Center Health’s ‘Health and Wellness Expo’ returns after three years
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Med Center Health hosted its first “Health and Wellness Expo” since 2020, offering community members the chance to kickstart a healthy 2023. “It is a one-stop shop for your health,” said Sarah Widener, Director of Med Center Health...
WBKO
WKU Cheer wins national title
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. For more information, visit joinbgky.org/police/. The academy is a weekend learning program, allowing young men of color from third to eighth grade to be taught extracurricular academic courses on Saturdays. Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years. Updated: Jan....
WBKO
Jonesville Academy hosts inaugural Tie Ceremony
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jonesville Academy, named for the historic Bowling Green community founded by formerly enslaved black community members, aims to equip the next generation of black and brown youth with the tools to build self-confidence and become leaders in their communities. The academy is a weekend learning...
A century ago, these 5-foot-long snowshoes carried a lawyer through Hopkinsville
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
WBKO
1 person dead in large oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg Co.
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials confirm one person is dead after an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County. According to the Greenville Fire Department, just after 8 a.m. Monday, fire officials received a call for an oil well explosion at the 2300 block of Highway 853, just before the Teddleton Lane intersection.
WBKO
WKU Tennis completes comeback to win first match of 2023 season
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis began its 2023 campaign with a 4-3 comeback victory at Bellarmine on Saturday night. The Lady Toppers improved to 9-0 all-time against the Knights, including wins in three straight seasons. WKU fell behind early, losing the doubles point. The No. 1 pair of...
WBKO
Warren County Public School students gather to celebrate MLK
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For its 9th year in a row, Warren County Public Schools joined together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream. “We have some talented students in the district as far as artists as far as readers, as far as singers,” said WCPS district recruiter and co-coordinator of the MLK Day program, Michael Coleman.
wpsdlocal6.com
Calloway, Christian County farmers loaned $250,000 each for agriculture projects
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved $500,000 for two agricultural loans for projects in Christian and Calloway Counties. The Beginning Farmer Loan Program is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who want to develop, expand or buy into a farming operation located on Kentucky propoerty, according to a KAFC release. Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.
WBKO
Alan Keck hosts first in-person event of gubernatorial campaign
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Somerset Mayor and Republican candidate for Governor, Alan Keck, hosted his campaign’s first in-person event, a meet and greet at the Roxy Theater in Franklin, Kentucky. Keck focused heavily on what he refers to as the four pillars of his campaign: economic growth, Christian...
wnky.com
KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
WBKO
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
wnky.com
BGPD investigating death on Pascoe Boulevard
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says it is conducting a death investigation for a shooting incident on the 300 block of Pascoe Boulevard. No further information is available at this time. We will update as more details are released.
WBKO
Glasgow woman charged with murder
On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Med Center Health hosted its first “Health and Wellness Expo” since 2020, offering community members the chance to kickstart a healthy 2023. KSP has released details on a fatal car crash on Happy Valley Road in Barren County. Warren County Public Schools host...
WBKO
Greenwood boys basketball hosts ‘Toyota of Bowling Green Classic’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School hosted a boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 14th showcasing three 4th Region teams and one 3rd Region team from Kentucky. Each Kentucky team took on an opponent from Tennessee. Final. Pope John Paul II 54. Bowling Green 67. Final. Lebanon 51.
WBKO
Man in hospice care marries long time love as last wish
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wedding bells rang out at Hospice Care of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green earlier this week for one of their patients. Groom Bill Oxener’s wish, was to marry his longtime sweetheart Gloreya. Hospice Chaplain, Tim Colovos, and others assisted the couple in getting their...
wcluradio.com
Authorities working fatal crash in Barren County
GLASGOW — Authorities are working a fatal crash along Highway 90 near Harry King Road. Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police Post 3 public information officer, confirmed to WCLU News on Friday afternoon that the crash involved a fatality. No further information was provided. Harry King Road is located near...
WBKO
Warren County holds march and celebration to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was Aug. 28, 1963, when Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington. Now, community members held their own march to commemorate King’s dream and celebrate what would have been his 94 birthday.
wnky.com
Local woman saves elderly man’s life with CPR
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A local woman’s fast thinking saved the life of an unconscious elderly man. Rachel Kielczewski and her husband saw the man unresponsive in his truck near Riverview Avenue and the 31 W Bypass. She performed CPR on him. He regained a pulse after 15 minutes but was...
whopam.com
Mayor Knight talks priorities for city
New Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight says he’ll continue to work on issues that have been priorities for the city for decades. In a recent appearance on WHOP, Mayor Knight noted that anyone who drives around the city knows homelessness is a major issue and finding a solution will be very difficult.
Comments / 0