Conyers, GA

DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Ex-MARTA official claims $160M Clayton shortfall

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s David Wickert reports that a former MARTA official says revenues for Clayton County’s MARTA expansion—including Bus Rapid Transit—is short by $160 million and that other MARTA project revenue shortfalls total more than a billion dollars. The story broke after former MARTA Deputy General...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
SAVANNAH, GA
Man dies after shooting on I-75N, Clayton County police report

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department reported a man who was shot multiple times on I-75 northbound died after being rushed to the hospital. The shooting happened on I-75 northbound at Old Dixie Road. Emergency service vehicles crowded the Clayton County strip of highway to open an investigation at the scene.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
No takeover recommended in Fulton County elections board probe

Fulton County’s elections board should not be suspended and replaced under a 2021 “election takeover” law, according to a recommendation from a bipartisan panel tasked with reviewing the county’s operations over the past 17 months. In a 19-page report sent to the State Election Board Friday afternoon, the panel wrote that while there were still areas of […] The post No takeover recommended in Fulton County elections board probe appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue

(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Newton County deputy suspended over Facebook post

COVINGTON — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been suspended pending an investigation into posts made to a Facebook page Wednesday. Community residents reacted angrily to the posts by Deputy Clay Stevens. He apparently made the posts in response to an alert to residents of the Rocky Plains Road/Lower River Road/Pickens Road areas of the county, warning them that three youths on bikes had been seen in the area “recording people’s houses.” Based on photographs shown with the post, which was shared via screen shots, the three youths are Black males. Stevens is white.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

