Man shot by officer after pulling handgun at Gwinnett gas station, GBI says
The GBI is investigating after a man holding a firearm was shot by Snellville police early Monday, authorities said.
Rockdale County deputies locate kidnapped woman in DeKalb County
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who was kidnapped Saturday was found Sunday in DeKalb County. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Aric Nigel Flemister kidnapped Aviana Nadia Edwards. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It is unclear what led to the kidnapping and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
claytoncrescent.org
Ex-MARTA official claims $160M Clayton shortfall
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s David Wickert reports that a former MARTA official says revenues for Clayton County’s MARTA expansion—including Bus Rapid Transit—is short by $160 million and that other MARTA project revenue shortfalls total more than a billion dollars. The story broke after former MARTA Deputy General...
Savannah Police Department seeks woman in child custody case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help. Jimaya Jackson, 21, is wanted in connection to a child custody case. She’s believed to be in the Savannah area or possibly in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact detectives at 912-651-6742.
Suspect in custody after kidnapping woman in Rockdale County, deputies say
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman on Saturday, officials say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Aric Nigel Flemister, kidnapped Aviana Nadia Edwards on Saturday. Authorities said Flemister was...
Gridlock Guy: Georgia needs a better plan for major freeway closures
I-85/northbound was a hot mess last Wednesday night — quite literally. Just before 6 p.m., a tractor trailer carrying do...
fox5atlanta.com
Man dies after shooting on I-75N, Clayton County police report
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department reported a man who was shot multiple times on I-75 northbound died after being rushed to the hospital. The shooting happened on I-75 northbound at Old Dixie Road. Emergency service vehicles crowded the Clayton County strip of highway to open an investigation at the scene.
Man found shot to death in South Fulton field, police ask public for answers
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — South Fulton authorities confirmed that a man was found dead in a field with multiple gunshot wounds. On Dec. 3rd, officers received reports of a person who was shot at a location on Rock Hill Road in South Fulton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Atlanta Police: Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Downtown Connector
A man attempting to walk along a busy Atlanta interstate was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday, authorities said.
Police looking for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run | What to know
ATLANTA — A man was hit and killed while walking on the I-75 expressway Monday morning, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they are actively searching for the driver at this time. The suspected vehicle is believed to be a dark blue Chevy Malibu with extensive body damage. This...
WXIA 11 Alive
Mobile home community under shelter-in-place order in | Henry County Storm damage latest
A mobile home community in Henry County is under a shelter-in-place order. Crews are trying to rescue residents and get them to safety.
No takeover recommended in Fulton County elections board probe
Fulton County’s elections board should not be suspended and replaced under a 2021 “election takeover” law, according to a recommendation from a bipartisan panel tasked with reviewing the county’s operations over the past 17 months. In a 19-page report sent to the State Election Board Friday afternoon, the panel wrote that while there were still areas of […] The post No takeover recommended in Fulton County elections board probe appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WALA-TV FOX10
5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after severe weather impacted the northern part of the state this week. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the child was in a car with their mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell on the vehicle.
DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Covington man arrested after causing commotion at LHS basketball game; More than $600 shoplifted by skip-scanning
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for December 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 21-year-old Clarkston man was picked up from Gwinnett County Jail on an outstanding failure to appear bench warrant and transported to Walton County Jail. Dec....
Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue
(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
19-year-old on the run after shooting man to death, Gwinnett County police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police asked the public to help locate a homicide suspect. Authorities said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When...
28 cars broken into overnight in Decatur, police asking for surveillance footage
DECATUR, Ga. — Police are asking for the community's help after 28 cars were broken into overnight in Decatur. Shadowmoor and Hilldale Drives as well as the Heatherdown and Derrydown areas of Decatur were targeted, according to a Facebook post from the Decatur Police Department. Investigators are asking residents...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County deputy suspended over Facebook post
COVINGTON — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been suspended pending an investigation into posts made to a Facebook page Wednesday. Community residents reacted angrily to the posts by Deputy Clay Stevens. He apparently made the posts in response to an alert to residents of the Rocky Plains Road/Lower River Road/Pickens Road areas of the county, warning them that three youths on bikes had been seen in the area “recording people’s houses.” Based on photographs shown with the post, which was shared via screen shots, the three youths are Black males. Stevens is white.
