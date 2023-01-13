ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Small package scanner being installed at Gibson County Courthouse

Authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, say a new piece of equipment is being added to the county courthouse. The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a small package scanner was being installed at the Gibson County Courthouse. The sheriff's office says the scanning device will help them better protect...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Evansville Fire crews battle early morning house fire

Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Evansville's southeast side. We're told this is in the 1900 block of Indian Mounds Boulevard, off Pollack Avenue. Dispatch says the call came in shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Our crews on scene say fire officials were still...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two arrested after pursuit early Wednesday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two men have been arrested after fleeing Evansville Police and Vanderburgh County Sheriffs in a vehicle chase and foot pursuit early Wednesday morning. The chase ended in the area of South Weinbach Avenue, where the suspects ditched the car after it got stuck in the river bottoms and began running from […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Coroner identifies Henderson man hit and killed by driver on Highway 41

Authorities have released the identity of the man who was hit and killed by a driver on Sunday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Vanderburgh County coroner's Office identified the victim of the incident as 47-year-old Lucious B. Rogers of Henderson. As we reported, the vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash happened on the Highway 41...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Identity of bicyclist involved in fatal school bus crash released

A bicyclist was killed in Evansville on Tuesday morning after being hit by a school bus. Dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Mary Street and Louisiana Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, a man who was riding...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Three displaced by Monday night Evansville house fire

Three people were displaced by a fire in Evansville on Monday night. The Evansville Fire Department says firefighters were called to a home on Bell Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday after someone at the house called 911 and said they smelled smoke. According to EFD, first responders reported light smoke,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Driver leads deputy on high-speed chase after running red light, affidavit says

Two people are behind bars in the Vanderburgh County Jail after a high-speed chase that started when a driver ran a red light, according to authorities. A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were patrolling in the area of Crosspoint Boulevard and the Lloyd Expressway early Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. when they saw a driver run a red light.
EVANSVILLE, IN
hot96.com

Police Need Help Identifying Suspect

Evansville Police are looking for a man that stole a trailer that belonged to Camilla’s Closet on Green River Road. It was taken while the owners were in Florida. Over 50 tubs of merchandise were inside the trailer ready to go to their non-profit Petunia’s Resale for Rescue on North First Avenue.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EPD: Man uses stun gun on officer before breaking into bystander's garage, grabbing axe

A man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he tased an officer during a struggle before breaking into a nearby bystander's garage and arming himself with an axe. An officer with the Evansville Police Department says they were patrolling in the area of Fourth Avenue and Florida Street when they saw 43-year-old Robert Medlock riding his bike run a stop sign and fail to signal a turn.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Bodycam footage shows Evansville man using stun gun on officer, breaking into bystander's garage

Police said the man tried to run after the officer found meth on him, and that the man was able to shoot the officer's stun gun during a fight. In total, police said that two officers and a bystander were injured. Full details: https://www.wevv.com/news/crime/bodycam-footage-shows-evansville-man-using-stun-gun-on-officer-breaking-into-bystanders-garage/article_26f42500-96ad-11ed-8424-3308e66eeb9d.html.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

HPD: Person hit by vehicle on Highway 41

Henderson firefighters were sent to the 2000 block of Highway 41 for the report of a person that was hit by a vehicle still lying in the road. Dispatch said a tractor-trailer was blocking the road to keep traffic from coming through. HPD asked people to avoid the area while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy