Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wevv.com
Evansville firefighters called to house fire on Indian Mound Boulevard
Firefighters were called to the house at 4 A.M. this morning for a house fire where they spent 5 hours extinguishing. Evansville Fire crews battle early morning house fire. Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Evansville's Southeast side.
wevv.com
Small package scanner being installed at Gibson County Courthouse
Authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, say a new piece of equipment is being added to the county courthouse. The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a small package scanner was being installed at the Gibson County Courthouse. The sheriff's office says the scanning device will help them better protect...
wevv.com
Evansville Fire crews battle early morning house fire
Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Evansville's southeast side. We're told this is in the 1900 block of Indian Mounds Boulevard, off Pollack Avenue. Dispatch says the call came in shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Our crews on scene say fire officials were still...
Two arrested after pursuit early Wednesday morning
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two men have been arrested after fleeing Evansville Police and Vanderburgh County Sheriffs in a vehicle chase and foot pursuit early Wednesday morning. The chase ended in the area of South Weinbach Avenue, where the suspects ditched the car after it got stuck in the river bottoms and began running from […]
wevv.com
Police: Driver crashes into several cars in Henderson due to medical emergency
Police were at the scene of a crash that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Monday afternoon. The Henderson Police Department said that a driver crashed into several parked cars in the area of 2nd Street and North Main Street around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. According to HPD, the driver suffered...
wevv.com
Coroner identifies Henderson man hit and killed by driver on Highway 41
Authorities have released the identity of the man who was hit and killed by a driver on Sunday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Vanderburgh County coroner's Office identified the victim of the incident as 47-year-old Lucious B. Rogers of Henderson. As we reported, the vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash happened on the Highway 41...
wevv.com
Identity of bicyclist involved in fatal school bus crash released
A bicyclist was killed in Evansville on Tuesday morning after being hit by a school bus. Dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Mary Street and Louisiana Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, a man who was riding...
wevv.com
Three displaced by Monday night Evansville house fire
Three people were displaced by a fire in Evansville on Monday night. The Evansville Fire Department says firefighters were called to a home on Bell Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday after someone at the house called 911 and said they smelled smoke. According to EFD, first responders reported light smoke,...
wevv.com
Dive team finds vehicles in Ohio River during search for missing people
Crews in Posey County were preparing to pull entire vehicles stuck deep under the surface of the Ohio River on Tuesday. The cars could hold the key to unlock some of the Tri-State’s most baffling cold cases. The cars haven’t been pulled up just yet. Crews say it’s a...
wevv.com
Driver leads deputy on high-speed chase after running red light, affidavit says
Two people are behind bars in the Vanderburgh County Jail after a high-speed chase that started when a driver ran a red light, according to authorities. A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were patrolling in the area of Crosspoint Boulevard and the Lloyd Expressway early Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. when they saw a driver run a red light.
wevv.com
Owensboro teen charged after thousands of dollars in items stolen from local businesses
An Owensboro, Kentucky teen is facing charges for burglaries from several local businesses. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says detectives were investigating a series of burglaries that happened at businesses in the area of Highway 54 and Alvey Park Drive. According to DCSO, several thousand dollars worth of items were...
hot96.com
Police Need Help Identifying Suspect
Evansville Police are looking for a man that stole a trailer that belonged to Camilla’s Closet on Green River Road. It was taken while the owners were in Florida. Over 50 tubs of merchandise were inside the trailer ready to go to their non-profit Petunia’s Resale for Rescue on North First Avenue.
wevv.com
One dead, one hospitalized after oil well explosion in Muhlenberg County
Authorities in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky now say that a Monday morning oil well explosion resulted in one fatality. Fire officials had originally said that one man was in critical condition after the explosion, which was reported just after 8 a.m. Monday in the area of Highway 853 and Teddleton Lane.
wevv.com
Owensboro man caught with meth, LSD, and cash after apparent drug deal, authorities say
An Owensboro, Kentucky man is behind bars after authorities say they caught him in the middle of an apparent drug deal in Ohio County. Officials with the Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force were at a Huck's gas station in Beaver Dam on Tuesday when it happened.
wevv.com
EPD: Man uses stun gun on officer before breaking into bystander's garage, grabbing axe
A man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he tased an officer during a struggle before breaking into a nearby bystander's garage and arming himself with an axe. An officer with the Evansville Police Department says they were patrolling in the area of Fourth Avenue and Florida Street when they saw 43-year-old Robert Medlock riding his bike run a stop sign and fail to signal a turn.
wevv.com
Bodycam footage shows Evansville man using stun gun on officer, breaking into bystander's garage
Police said the man tried to run after the officer found meth on him, and that the man was able to shoot the officer's stun gun during a fight. In total, police said that two officers and a bystander were injured. Full details: https://www.wevv.com/news/crime/bodycam-footage-shows-evansville-man-using-stun-gun-on-officer-breaking-into-bystanders-garage/article_26f42500-96ad-11ed-8424-3308e66eeb9d.html.
wevv.com
Child hit by car in Evansville
Breaking news coverage of a child hit by a car in Evansville. Police say the child has possible fractures.
wevv.com
Three charged in drug trafficking investigation between Evansville and Henderson
Three people are facing charges after police said a large amount of fentanyl pills and cash was seized in a drug investigation. Investigators in Evansville, Indiana said they had been watching a home on East Michigan Street after receiving information about Christopher Barnes and Bradley Brewer selling synthetic marijuana and fentanyl.
wevv.com
HPD: Person hit by vehicle on Highway 41
Henderson firefighters were sent to the 2000 block of Highway 41 for the report of a person that was hit by a vehicle still lying in the road. Dispatch said a tractor-trailer was blocking the road to keep traffic from coming through. HPD asked people to avoid the area while...
Kentucky State Police looking for escaped inmate from Webster County
(WEHT) -- Kentucky State Police Post 2 is looking for an inmate who troopers say escaped from the Webster County Detention Center.
Comments / 0