Bob Julius is a math teacher at Stevens High School and he recently went to Africa, specifically Tanzania, and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest peak in Africa. “Long story short, but it kind of started out as just it’s there, it’s the tallest peak in Africa, it would be kind of cool,” Bob said. “And it kind of morphed into this idea of, ‘I want to do something to challenge me, not just physically, but also mentally.’ In the past, I’ve always had some struggles and try to be open with my mental health, and this was just something that I thought if I could do it, if I could make myself go out of my comfort zone and achieve it, just a huge win in that area of my life.”

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO