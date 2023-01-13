Read full article on original website
More than burgers and beer, Thirsty’s lines up the perfect Mexican meal for 2023 Restaurant Week in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For $20.11, you get the works at Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as they promote their special for the 2023 Restaurant Week in downtown Rapid City. Owners Tim and Alicia Roman invite you to stop in and try this amazing menu selection. Sarah Pethick, executive chef for Thirsty’s, is proud of her experience of farm to table style of creating dishes. Utilizing the freshest elements, although challenging in South Dakota in January, is very important to her. Originally from New Mexico, Pethick is excited about bringing some of her authentic and traditional Mexican flavors to the customers at Thirsty’s.
Elks Theatre celebrates 110 years of business
Originally built in 1912 as an opera house known as Elks Lodge, the Elks Theatre is a historic landmark in Downtown Rapid City with a storied past. Elks Lodge was a popular venue for silent films in the early 1900s, and in 1920, a man named Art Rose purchased the establishment from Elk Lodge. Rose owned the theater for five years before selling it to Black Hills Amusements who operated the venue from 1925-1969.
Live the log cabin life like Abe Lincoln in Piedmont, but with a hot tub gazebo!
PIEDMONT, S.D. – This beautiful log cabin home in Piedmont is the perfect place to unwind and chill. This place has it all, including beautiful knotty pine walls and ceilings, and custom woodwork throughout. The cabin also features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage that is fully finished with a walk-up attic. A corner kitchen that has ceiling-height cabinetry, upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island for added seating and storage is the perfect area for all of your entertaining needs. And of course, take a look at that hot tub gazebo! The perfect place to warm up after a cold wintery day.
Rapid City man goes to new heights in Africa and shares his experience
Bob Julius is a math teacher at Stevens High School and he recently went to Africa, specifically Tanzania, and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest peak in Africa. “Long story short, but it kind of started out as just it’s there, it’s the tallest peak in Africa, it would be kind of cool,” Bob said. “And it kind of morphed into this idea of, ‘I want to do something to challenge me, not just physically, but also mentally.’ In the past, I’ve always had some struggles and try to be open with my mental health, and this was just something that I thought if I could do it, if I could make myself go out of my comfort zone and achieve it, just a huge win in that area of my life.”
Deadwood celebrates the Year of the Rabbit
DEADWOOD, S.D. – Deadwood History’s Chinese New Year Party will be held at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The workshop is suggested for students in grades K-6. The program is free but reservations are required.
Check out these photos of last year’s Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo to get you excited for this years!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Are you ready for this year’s Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo? It all starts on January 27 and lasts through February 4. There will be cattle sales, a two-day horse sale, and seminars for livestock producers, horse enthusiasts, and the general public. Also, it’s one of the top five indoor Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeos in the country. Check out some of the photos from last year’s show.
Fire and ice: Rapid City firefighters conducting annual rescue training sessions through the week
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With more cold weather in the Black Hills region, Rapid City Fire Department crews are taking advantage of the weather to conduct their annual ice rescue training. RCFD Journeyman Paramedic Jonny Knutson explains more about the significance and importance of the training. What is ice rescue?
Rapid City crews to perform concrete work at water valve break site
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Crews will be performing concrete work Tuesday, Jan. 17, on St. Joseph Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets where a water valve broke on Saturday, Jan. 14. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work area. Traffic control measures will be in place...
Looking ahead in road construction: Anamosa Avenue Bridge rebuild, work on Highway 385, and more
RAPID CITY, S.D. – No one looks forward to road construction, but it never hurts to know what’s up ahead. State highway and road projects are planned out well in advance, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation maintains a list of upcoming projects 3 years in advance as part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
“We face challenges every day fulfilling our labor needs”: Contractors also battle against employee shortages
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Many industries and companies, even hospitals and grocery stores, are facing employee shortages and contractors are no different. National President Dan Fordice of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) says that workforce issues have been at the top of the list for over 30 years. But the issue increased after the pandemic started and everyone is facing shortages now.
Black Hills Community Theatre gets “in the act” while preparing for their newest show
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Auditions were held Sunday night for the Black Hills Community Theatre’s newest show, “Sister Act.” Based on the movie of the same name starring Whoopi Goldberg, the musical tells the story of a singer who joins a convent and helps redefine the choir by combining soul and Motown elements into their music, all while trying to separate herself from her gangster boyfriend. Artistic Director Merlyn Sell and Assistant Director Matthew Vidal for the show explain more about their production.
Want to give competitive shooting a try? Here’s how you can get started!
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Target practice at the range is plenty of fun, but you can take your skills to the next level in a friendly, safe competition. Here in western South Dakota, United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) matches are held often by Prairie Thunder Shooting Club at the Spearfish Rifle and Pistol Range.
How much longer will the above average temperatures stick around?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the third week of January. This week will be slightly closer average in terms of temperature. The above average temps will return by the end of the week. Though, they might not stick around for too much longer. The 6 – 10 day outlook is showing some signs of a pattern change for the next couple weeks.
MISSING TEEN: Rapid City Police Department in search of missing 13-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Jake Moore. He was last seen in the 200 block of Mall Drive at around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He is a Native American male, standing at around 5’7” and was last seen wearing a hoodie...
RCPD in search of suspect involved in pizza delivery armed robbery
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a suspect that was involved in an armed robbery during a pizza delivery that occurred Monday evening, January 16. RCPD reports that they were dispatched to the 500 block of Saint James Street at 5:40 p.m. following...
Escaped state prison offender arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Trevor Chipps, a state prison offender who was placed on escape status last fall, was arrested in Rapid City on Tuesday and is back in custody, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC). Chipps, originally serving sentences for distribution and possession of a...
Rapid City Police Department seeking help in identifying armed robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery took place Tuesday evening on Jan. 10 at the convenience store located at. 1909 N. Lacrosse Street. Witnesses described the suspect as a Native American male...
Law enforcement takes the stand in the Absolu trial
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Wednesday, the murder trial of Arnson Absolu, accused of three counts of first-degree murder, continued with more law enforcement specialists taking the stand. Absolu is accused of killing Ashley Nagy, Charles Redwillow and Dakota Zaiser in August and September 2020. The day started with...
Girls Basketball Roundup: Check out 10 photos and highlights as Stevens dominates Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team returned to action on Tuesday by hosting the Sturgis Scoopers. Stevens jumped out to a 21-1 lead and the Raiders went on to beat the Scoopers, 69-26. Taaliyah Porter had another strong performance for the Raiders. She finished...
Sturgis Police Department, Meade County Sheriff’s Office in search of woman who escaped custody
STURGIS, S.D. — On Tuesday, the Sturgis Police Department reported that a woman arrested for drug possession escaped from custody. Baily Wright was arrested on January 17 for possession of a controlled substance, and while being transferred to the Meade County Jail, she escaped. She is not considered dangerous at this time.
