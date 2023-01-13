Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment Launches New Cincinnati Bengals-Inspired Menu, Selfie Stations

Jeff Ruby establishments in Cincinnati are unveiling both revamped and new menu items inspired by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jeff Ruby’s is joining in on the Who Dey madness. Break open those piggy banks and celebrate the playoffs in style with a trip to any of Jeff Ruby’s local steakhouses.



Jeff Ruby's establishments are going all out in celebration of yet another year in the playoffs. Each Cincinnati restaurant under the Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment umbrella (Jeff Ruby Steakhouse, The Precinct and Carlo & Johnny) is now home to a three-foot-tall Bengals "B" in their lobby, where fans and diners are encouraged to take selfies and post them on Instagram or Facebook along with the hashtag #WhoDeyRubys for a chance to win 10,000 Guest Loyalty Points, per a press release. (That works out to $1,000 in credit on your Jeff Ruby account).

Those local Jeff Ruby restaurants have also added a brand new section to their menus with both new and revamped items that pay tribute to favorite Bengals players. The new section on the menu is called “Ruby’s Fanfare,” and is stocked with some truly decadent treats.



The Steak Burrow and Money Mac & Cheese now comes with butter poached lobster and is already wildly popular. There’s also a new dish, Shrimp & Griddy: Ja'Marr's BBQ Shrimp & Cajun Spiced Grits & Smoked Sausage.



The tribute doesn’t end at dinner. Who Dey nation can also dine on desserts renamed for some of our other Bengals stars, including Mixon Fixin' Cheesecake, Hubbard PB&J, Who Dey Cake, Butter Boyd and more.

For more information about Jeff Ruby's restaurants and the new Bengals-inspired menu, visit