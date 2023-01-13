Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
This One's For The Girls: Sweetest Sin Boutique of Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
A Step Ahead of the Curves: Alpha Fit Club is Coming to MarlboroBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
DEVELOPING: Person Found Unresponsive Inside Vehicle in Lakewood
Emergency personnel are treating a man found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Lakewood, officials say. The man was discovered by a family member who couldn’t reach him, and smelled gas around the home. He was located inside a running vehicle inside the home’s garage. Emergency personnel removed the...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Copper Stolen from Construction Sites in Lakewood
Copper has been stolen from construction sites in Lakewood, TLS has learned. The thefts reportedly happened sometime over the weekend. Recently, many more local contractors have been setting up surveillance cameras at construction sites in an effort to deter thieves. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Which Roads in Lakewood Need Complete Makeovers?
TLS has recently received multiple ‘Ask The Mayor’ emails pertaining to roads that need a complete makeover due to the numerous potholes or sloppy patchwork on those roads. In the comments section below, let us know which roads you feel need a complete makeover (and not just a...
Police: Spring Valley man crashes car into building, faces DWI charge
Authorities say around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old man drove his 2022 Ram pickup into a building on East Eckerson Road before reversing the vehicle and taking off.
Suspect Vandalized Multiple Churches In South Jersey: Police
Police in Camden County arrested a 40-year-old man for vandalizing churches in two counties, authorities said. Peter A. Sirolli, 40, of Deptford, was charged with arson, criminal mischief, bias intimidation, desecration of a sacred object and other charges in three municipalities, police and the Camden County prosecutor said. Gloucester Township...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Petirah of Mrs. Shevy (Batsheva) Ashkenazi A”H of Lakewood [LEVAYA LIVESTREAM]
We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Mrs. Shevy (Batsheva) Ashkenazi A”H of Lakewood. Mrs. Ashkenazi A”H (nee Hochman, Toronto), was sick for several years. She was 39. She leaves behind her husband, Yehuda, and children. The Levaya is scheduled to take place at 10:15 AM...
Large alligator discovered outside in Neptune, NJ
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — An alligator was found Sunday night abandoned ioutdoors in the freezing cold. A Bangs Avenue resident found the 3-foot juvenile alligator inside the tub left in a lot next to his house, Monmouth County SPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra said. Monmouth County SPCA Animal Control went...
Man struck and killed in crosswalk was on vacation in N.J.
The man struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning while using a crosswalk at an intersection in Freehold Township has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Taylor from Guyana. Taylor was using a crosswalk around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Route 9 southbound and Schibanoff Lane in Freehold as...
N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023
A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
Scammers Sold Victim Pickup Truck With Phony Papers: Bensalem PD
Bensalem police are looking for three scammers who sold a pickup truck to a victim on a false paper tag and a phony bill of sale, authorities said in a release. The three suspects were caught on security camera at a gas station, and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the men in the footage.
Deal to relocate private religious schools from Leesville Road at risk over political grievances
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina and residents in the area of Leesville Road worked out a tentative agreement to stop the construction of private religious high schools approved to be built. Under that deal, the developer would agree to a land swap with the township to relocate his project to an area near the Jackson Township and Lakewood border, near Cross Street. In return, the township would take ownership of the Leesville Road property and preserve it forever as open space. The agreement has been finalized by township lawyers, and developer Mordechai Eichorn is waiting to The post Deal to relocate private religious schools from Leesville Road at risk over political grievances appeared first on Shore News Network.
Eleven New Jersey police officers treated for fentanyl exposure during search, 5 suspects arrested
Eleven New Jersey police officers were treated for exposure to fentanyl during a search Thursday.
Hillsborough man charged after fleeing from police by car, foot
A 35-year-old Hillsborough Township man faces a number of charges after allegedly failing to stop during a motor vehicle stop, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. The man as charged with hindering apprehension, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 8, according...
Narcan administered to state trooper after opioid exposure
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead. Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.That trooper and the driver are both OK.The driver is facing drug charges.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Officers Chosen at Lakewood Industrial Commission Meeting
The board of the Lakewood Industrial Commission (LIC) elected its 2023 officers at the annual reorganization meeting of the LIC. Robert Kirschner, owner of Robert Kirschner Real Estate, Lakewood, was re-elected chairman. Other officers are Justin Flancbaum, executive director of the Lakewood Township Municipal Utilities Authority, vice chair; and Gregory Stafford-Smith, managing partner of Welcome Home Investments, secretary.
Man Busted With $30K In Cocaine During Amenia Traffic Stop
A man was busted with more than $30,000 in cocaine during a traffic stop in the area. Wayne Green, age 42, of Massachusetts, was stopped by members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force in Amenia on Tuesday, Jan. 10, said Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, of the task force. Green...
Knife-Wielding Robber Sticks Up Lehigh Valley Gas Station: State Police
A masked robber wielded a knife to steal almost $4,000 from a Lehigh Valley gas station early Wednesday, and state police are trying to find him. The suspect waltzed into the Valero at 6007 West Main Boulevard in East Allen Township just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 11, produced a knife, and demanded…
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Foster children in N.J. now have the legal right to see their siblings
Children who are taken from their parents and separated from their siblings in New Jersey foster homes now have the legal right to contact and visit with their brothers and sisters under a law Gov. Phil Murphy signed Thursday. The “Sibling Bill of Rights” emanated from the DCF Youth Council,...
hobokengirl.com
These 5 Dogs Are Looking To Be Adopted Into North Jersey or NYC Homes
Meet Rex, Carrie, Eggnog, Sprinkles, and Fragguno. These pups are looking to find their forever homes in the North Jersey or NYC area. While each dog may have a different personality, all are looking for a loving home to spend the rest of their lives. Read on to learn more about these five dogs and how to adopt any of them from Hounds in Pounds, Wise Animal Rescue, or Waldo’s Rescue Pen.
Comments / 6