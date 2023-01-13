Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clanton Advertiser
Billingsley FFA members receive grants
Two Billingsley High School FFA students, Kayden Bland and Hudson Manning, have been awarded grants for Supervised Agricultural Experience projects. An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion, FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience. This year 30 different sponsors funded SAE Grants.
Clanton Advertiser
33 area basketball games this week feature Chilton County teams
The following are the varsity girl’s and varsity boy’s basketball schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Jan. 17-23. *Jan. 17: @ Calera at 7 p.m. *Jan. 19: @ Benjamin Russell at 7 p.m. Chilton County High School Varsity Girls. *Jan. 17: @ Calera...
Clanton Advertiser
MHS mascot enjoys Citrus Bowl Pregame Show performance
Emma Merritt, better known to sports fans as Maplesville High School mascot Blaze, has been named an All-American Mascot and recently performed with other All-Americans in the Varsity Spirit Citrus Bowl Pregame Show in Orlando. While attending Auburn UCA Camp last summer, “My mascot coach wanted me to try out...
Clanton Advertiser
Senator column: When good time is no good
Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson was a good friend of the Weaver family who knew he could always stop by our house for a warm welcome and good conversation while on patrol in our area, so it hit close to home – both emotionally and geographically – when he was murdered at essentially the foot of our driveway.
Clanton Advertiser
Panthers start area play with win over Shelby County
The Jemison High School varsity girl’s basketball team got its 2023 AHSAA Class 5A Area 8 swing off on a winning note taking down Shelby County High School 39-31. The Panthers prevailed in a grind it out, low-scoring game and were led by Jaclyn Lowery with 14 points, eight rebounds and eight steals.
Comments / 0