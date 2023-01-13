Read full article on original website
Noblesville police investigating armed robbery
The Noblesville Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Subway Sunday evening. Authorities said they responded around 7:55 p.m. to Subway, 17021 Clover Road, after a male suspect entered the front door, approached two employees and demanded money. The suspect allegedly displayed a handgun during the robbery and fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money, according to police, who said there were no injuries.
Noblesville Subway employees robbed at gunpoint
Noblesville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Sunday evening.
Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses
Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses. Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike …. Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of …. A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving...
Man arrested after toddler seen with gun on television in Beech Grove
A 45-year-old man has been arrested and faces neglect charges after a toddler was seen on television wielding a handgun.
Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting
This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis
Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in …. Arrest caught on camera after overnight chase in Indianapolis. Beech Grove man arrested after toddler with gun caught …. An incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex that involved a toddler holding...
Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase
A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield.
RICHMOND RESIDENTS ARRESTED FOR DEALING METH IN CONNERSVILLE
(Connersville, IN)--Three Richmond residents were captured in Connersville eary Monday morning and have all been charged with dealing methamphetamine. Connersville police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department collaborated in the arrests of 44-year-old Michael Neuman, 26-year-old Dale Walton, and 37-year-old Tamara Marcum. 27 grams of meth were recovered. Details of what led to the arrest have not yet been released.
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis
AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
Officers checked out after vehicle hits police cars
Two officers were checked out at an area hospital after a suspected drunk driver hit their police cars while they were stopped Sunday.
Person struck, killed on Interstate 465 ramp in Lawrence
A person died Sunday night after being hit by a car while walking on an exit ramp of Interstate 465 in Lawrence.
1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Broad Ripple. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from...
Supporters rally in rain for Whitfield family
INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 50 supporters rallied in the rain Monday on Monument Circle in support of the family of Herman Whitfield III, the northeast side man who died last April after his parents called Indianapolis police to respond to a mental health crisis at their home. Raw police body-worn...
More body cam released from night Herman Whitfield III died
Lawyers for the family of Herman Whitfield III have released the police full body cam videos from the night he died, six months after IMPD released a short compilation of that night's events.
IMPD bodycam video shows fatal struggle with man in mental illness crisis
INDIANAPOLIS — Raw IMPD body-worn camera video, released under an order by a Federal Court, shows the 10-minute-long effort patrol officers engaged in with Herman Whitfield III before deployment of a department-issued electronic stun device that contributed to the man’s fatal heart attack while in the midst of a mental health crisis.
IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
Kokomo PD asks for public help amid rising overdose calls
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for help from the public in response to a string of deaths caused by drug overdoses. Anyone with additional information on these OD deaths is being encouraged to download the “Kokomo PD” app where they can report tips anonymously. The app can be found on iOS or Google Play store.
2 killed in east side motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st Street just before 5:30 a.m. where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police...
‘They’re not going to kill him, are they?’ mother of Herman Whitfield III asked police
Gladys Whitfield, the mother of Herman Whitfield III, asked officers if they were going to kill her son minutes after they arrived for an apparent mental health crisis, new body camera footage released Jan. 14 shows. Whitfield, 39, died April 25 after his mother called 911 and said her son...
